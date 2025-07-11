On July 10, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unveiled a slick new web portal promising “total transparency on contrails and geoengineering.”

Administrator Lee Zeldin framed the site as the agency’s definitive answer to decades of “chemtrail” speculation. Administrator Zeldin promised that "anyone who reads through this information will know as much about these topics as I do"—a welcome change from the years when official voices waved off sky‑watchers as cranks. Yet many early headlines still framed the release as the final word on so‑called “chemtrail” theories, implying the debate was now closed.

Yet on the very same afternoon, entrepreneur and civic gadfly Nicole Shanahan dropped a 3,000‑word thread with 1.5 million views and counting, tracing how federal agencies quietly re‑branded solar radiation management (SRM) after 2016 and funneled fresh money into the same research under euphemisms like “climate intervention.”

Both narratives surface valuable insights, but neither offers the full picture—each leaves critical evidence still to be gathered and verified. Below, I parse what the EPA does disclose, what it conspicuously omits, and why independent data pipelines—not agency press releases—are the only antidote to atmospheric amnesia.

What the Portal Gets Right

A data‑dump pledge. Zeldin’s video statement vows that “I want you to know everything I know… without any exception.” If honored, that sets a transparency bar no previous administrator has attempted.

Contrails are human‑made. The pages finally admit that persistent plumes from jet aircraft can trap heat, nudging global radiative forcing upward. Geoengineering carries real risk. The EPA lists potential downsides—ozone depletion, acid rain, altered rainfall, crop impacts, respiratory exposure—that activists have raised for years. Permitting loopholes exist. By linking to NOAA’s one‑page Form 17‑4 (the weather‑modification registration form last updated when rotary phones were state‑of‑the‑art) the agency tacitly acknowledges that experimental cloud‑seeding can still be approved with scarcely more paperwork than sending a postcard.

Good. Credit where due.

Three Gaping Holes

A. Aviation‑Induced Cloudiness (AIC)

EPA’s portal treats contrails as a curiosity in need of further study. But satellite datasets already show that global flight corridors seed hundreds of thousands of square miles of cirrus each day, offsetting much of commercial aviation’s CO₂ gains. Where are the raw MODIS composites—those everyday, un-filtered satellite image stacks from NASA that let anyone see where and when contrail‑cirrus actually forms? Where are the CERES composites—the stitched‑together radiation‑balance maps that show how much sunlight bounces back to space versus gets trapped? And where are the heat‑budget numbers—the basic energy‑in/energy‑out calculations (net radiative forcing, W m⁻²) that tell us whether these artificial clouds cool or warm the planet overall?

Independent evidence gap: Researcher Jim Lee and the ClimateViewer team have already mapped jet‑fuel sulfur contamination, aerosol microphysics, and flight‑linked cirrus outbreaks across thousands of radar frames—freely available at ChemtrailFacts.com. Their curated datasets show that aviation’s cloud‑shield is both measurable and policy‑relevant. Jim also flagged for me Contrails.org, a Bill Gates–backed project that aims to tweak contrail properties to cool the planet—evidence that even mainstream climate engineers concede aviation‑induced cloudiness is a global‑scale phenomenon involving far more than simple water vapour. Yet none of this citizen‑science or institutional work is cited—or even acknowledged—in EPA’s new portal.

B. Ultrafine & Metallic Particles

Shanahan’s thread cites peer‑reviewed neuro‑ and pulmonary‑toxicity studies on aluminum, barium, and strontium aerosols. Whether these metals come from deliberate SRM trials or high‑sulfur fuels is debatable (I think Jim Lee’s work on this factor is extremely compelling and this presentation a must watch) —but the monitoring gap is not. EPA admits zero long‑term toxicology work on aerosols injected above 30,000 ft. Zero.

C. The Money Trail

Search USAspending.gov for “stratospheric aerosol intervention” and you’ll find millions flowing to the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), Harvard’s Solar Geoengineering Research Program, and elsewhere. The portal never acknowledges these active grants—let alone links to them.

How Did We Get Here?

Weather control has been a federal fascination since Project Cirrus seeded hurricanes in the late 1940s—an arc I unpacked in my GreenMedInfo article “Are We in a Covert Weather War? The Thin Line Between Science and Conspiracy.” Since then, Project Cirrus seeded hurricanes in the late 1940s. A 1974 Senate hearing labeled environmental modification “the ultimate weapon.” The National Science Foundation became the lead agency, funneling cloud‑seeding money through universities to keep it beneath the public radar. The pattern continues: rename, re‑route, repeat.

Transparency Is a Pipeline, Not a Press Release

True openness means:

Live data feeds from NOAA’s ionosondes, radars, and satellites—made machine‑readable for civic analysis.

Full grant ledgers showing which labs study SRM, who funds them, and what chemicals they test.

Independent sampling at cruise altitude and ground fallout sites, logged to a public chain of custody.

Adversarial peer review—grant outsiders the same raw numbers agencies use so independent modelers can replicate (or refute) official claims.

Without those pieces, “total transparency” is a slogan, not a standard.

Action Steps

FOIA Flood: Request NOAA’s contrail‑cirrus model runs, MODIS composites, and Form 17‑4 filings since 1990. Citizen Science: Crowd‑fund in‑situ aerosol canisters on regularly scheduled flights; publish lab analyses open source. Support Jim Lee’s efforts, as he is developing independent testing technology lead by citizens. No amount of government reform or effort will replace the need for independent projects and advocacies. Legislative Push: Demand Congress hold joint EPA–NOAA hearings on aviation nanoparticle emissions and SRM grants before COP 30 (Baku, Nov 2025)..

We also affirm the three public‑facing demands spelled out in Nicole Shanahan’s thread—a federal moratorium on geoengineering deployments, a Congressional inquiry into agency participation, and the recognition of an unaltered‑weather right. The action steps above are designed to supply the hard evidence those reforms will require.

Finally, raise the public chorus: Led by the Global Wellness Forum and coalition partners like Stand for Health Freedom, which mobilized over 100,000 Floridians to pass the state’s first‑ever statute criminalizing deliberate weather‑modification/geoengineering—more than 150,000 Americans nationwide have now used SHF’s portal to demand state-based reforms and federal sky‑transparency hearings...*

If you have not yet taken action, please contact your US Senators and Representatives to hold Congressional hearings to investigate Geoengineering and related Weather Modification programs. Join 50,000 Americans who have already taken action. We need millions more! TAKE ACTION HERE.

Eyes on the skies—and on the servers.