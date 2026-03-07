Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scout's avatar
Scout
5h

So grateful you are doing this research into the depths of evil for the sake of revealing it. While it is a horror, it needs to be exposed so that we might see it in the ‘light of day’.

Reply
Share
Anna's avatar
Anna
5hEdited

Thank you for sharing this that deserves to be shared as much as possible. I read something several years ago without many details though... absolutely disgusting, shocking and sickening.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture