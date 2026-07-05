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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
6h

the Absolute Anchored Reference Points Compass

My Offering to your worthy Meme~Brain is the Holographic Absolute Reference Points Compass.

Because zero gravity is not the absence of gravity. But Absolute “Knowing” is the absolute absence of sample rate limited boundaries imposed on a human body-mind 4D time lapse vehicle framing the MoL (movie of Life) together. Of the UoT, universe of things. At a framing rate of 5 frames per microsecond. Unless over ridden by Adrenaline/Cortisol and tunnel vision Flattened into 2D AngleLand binary down in the reptilian brain amygdala. Instead of 3D harmonic iterative Common Sense in the frontal cortex. Able to incorporate 4D time lapse Divine Wisdom from the pineal, and historical best practices. As human virtues erase the death and aging hormones Adrenaline/Cortisol with secreted DHEA.

Holographic film, the Uni-Verse, the WORD, cut into smaller and smaller pieces retains the “Big Image”, but with smaller and smaller perspectives. As Divine imaged Consciousness is “quantized” into smaller and smaller “perspectives” wrapped tighter and tighter by relativity/gravity. And slower and slower anisotropic linear time velocity. The quantifiable model on this side of the space-linear time Meme~Brain being the three main states of human consciousness;

Waking Newtonian Conscious

REM Maxwellian Subconscious

Deep Sleep Einsteinian Superconscious

Not quantifiable, but inferable, the 4th State, ChristMass photon~ic Light Wave energy, per the physics double slit experiment, sans “observer”. As in the primary instruction, “Deny your Self”, and “If thine eyes be SINGLE (absent duality), Thy whole Body shall be filled with Light”. In-the-Light-enment.

As we move from Newtonian into Einsteinian, relativity relaxes, gravity is reversed. And anisotropic velocity of linear time greatly increases. Per the movie Inception, we an entire lifetime in Maxwellian, in 5-10 Newtonian minutes. And we can fly.

With training, you can stay “conscious” through transition zones deep into Einsteinian. And observe “through the membrane” moments looking back at all three states overlayed. As they are only relative versions of Absolute Reality, with sample rate artifact errors. Much like when a video camera at a different sample rate takes videos of computer screens, and a difference pattern “appears”.

Intelligence communities have understood sleep deprivation not allowing us to enter deep sleep causes insanity, illness and eventually death. Because unseen daily, which they may or may not realize, humans need to briefly “recharge” at “the Source”, ChristMass. Without recharging briefly in full ChristMass, we lack enough charge from God’s Breath and God’s Living Waters, to continue normally. And our recharge runs down into degradation.

Once you leave outer space for inner space, magnetic compasses are useless. The new North Star reference is Selfish adds relativity/gravity. And slows down anisotropic velocity of forwards only moving (scientific proof of God) linear time. Selfless does the opposite. And the most prized of our Ego Selfishness possessions is our personalized pains, sorrows and sufferings. These are the hardest to let go of in “Deny your self”. Which brings in the second instruction, “pick up your Cross”, which is lighter due to efforts to deny self and allow Grace and Mercy to expand and crack open the relativity/gravity ankle bracelets. Third is “Follow God”, words and faith in words alone are not enough to jail break relativity/gravity ankle bracelets. We need to wax on/wax off with scientifically reinforced Faith and perseverance.

“We can never solve the ultimate mystery with the mind. When the mind is part of that mystery we are trying to solve.” ~ Max Planck

Infinity means science will never have “all the answers”. But Truth can’t contradict Truth. And Real Science can narrow the Faith Gap we need to leap into Real Religion to make it into Infinite Divine Love on the other side of the membrane. A wave on that infinite Ocean. Where waves are never separate from the Ocean. But waves need that Ocean to exist. But the Ocean doesn’t need waves. There in lies True Love. Which can’t exist without Free Will. And Free Will is useless without tests. And when we return True Love to the real source instead of dissipating it selfishly, we help the Ocean expand and accelerate our universe. Defying Newtonian zero sum binary 2D FlatLander physics. Where light always defeats darkness. Wisdom and knowledge always defeats ignorance. Revealing the next level filter to the compass. The Uncertainty Twin’s Dominant vs Submissive’s. Dominant always points to reality from this side of the membrane. Submissive’s are false to allow for discrimination between true and false. Darkness is not “a thing”. It is just the absence of Light.

A third overlay filter to the compass is A.S.K.

Seeking the true Origin sources of;

Thoughts. If you are the real source, you could turn off thoughts at will, weeks or months at a time.

The source of light in Maxwellian Dream state.

The source of water in Maxwellian Dream state.

Ask

Seek

Knock

God Bless, 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

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Petra Bucenieks's avatar
Petra Bucenieks
6h

i think Cayce's readings about the Hall of Records chamber under the Sphinx to be found in 1989, was found in that year by Japanese archeologists using remote sensing, but only entered by the Egyptians in 1997 (see side notes in Ancient Secret of the Flower of Life vol. 2 by Drunvalo Melchizedek referencing a number of researchers who were privy to this knowledge). What was subsequently discovered under the whole Giza Plateau through that entrance, is the reason why the expensive (to build and maintain) security barrier was started to be constructed in 2002 by the Egyptians, and then finished by the Americans. Cayce's reading was just that this chamber was going to be discovered then, not that that information was to be made public to the world. Even in the 2000s there were reports of a vast amount of artifacts being removed from underground around the Valley Temple near the Sphinx (the area was closed off to the public) and that the hole was eventually covered by a cement floor and made into the open-air entertainment complex that is there now.

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