Share the X post dedicated to the post here.

The audacity is breathtaking. When the European Commission imposed a €120 million fine on X for violating transparency rules, Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), rushed to proclaim that “transparency is not optional” and that “researchers must be free to study how powerful platforms shape our information environment.” His statement rang with moral authority: ”No tech platform is above the laws all corporations have to abide by.”¹

Yet this clarion call for transparency comes from a man whose organization exemplifies the very opacity it condemns. The same Imran Ahmed whose leaked internal planning documents violently list “KILL MUSK’S TWITTER” as a top organizational priority.² The same leader caught discussing “black ops” against U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.³ The same organization that routes funding through anonymous donor-advised funds while demanding that social media platforms expose their innermost algorithmic workings.

This is not merely irony—it is calculated hypocrisy deployed as a weapon of information warfare.

The Leaked Priority: “Kill Musk’s Twitter”

Starting in October 2024, multiple outlets began publishing internal CCDH planning documents obtained by journalists Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi. These documents, which CCDH has neither fully released nor transparently authenticated, reportedly include monthly planners and “annual priorities” lists featuring the phrase “Kill Musk’s Twitter” at or near the top of key planning templates.⁴

The directive frames this as an advertiser-focused strategy aimed at financially weakening X by scaring off brands and lobbying policymakers—a coordinated campaign to destroy a platform through economic strangulation rather than competitive innovation. References to meetings with U.S. congressional offices and politicians’ staffers in the context of this same campaign suggest a level of political coordination that raises serious questions about foreign interference in American democratic processes.⁵

This represents far more than typical advocacy work. When an organization brands itself as a neutral defender of democracy while privately naming as its top priority not “reduce hate online,” but “Kill Musk’s Twitter,” it exposes the authoritarian impulse beneath the humanitarian facade.

BlackOps Against a Presidential Candidate

The most disturbing revelation involves CCDH’s discussion of “BlackOps” tactics against Robert F. Kennedy Jr., then a U.S. presidential candidate. Unlike typical counter-disinformation efforts, BlackOps refers to covert, often illegal intelligence or paramilitary operations characterized by plausible deniability.⁶

According to the leaked memo, Ahmed allegedly spoke of “black ops” to undermine RFK Jr., discussing tactics like aggressive pressure on media outlets, coordination with friendly NGOs, and efforts to deplatform or marginalize Kennedy’s supporters online. For the Kennedy family—whose legacy is already scarred by politically motivated assassinations—the specter of BlackOps carries profound, dark implications.⁷

This isn’t merely about suppressing dissenting opinions; it’s a concerted effort to neutralize RFK Jr.’s voice, potentially impacting his influence on the election and public opinion. The revelation that BlackOps tactics are being directed at a U.S. presidential candidate underscores an urgent need for transparency around government-media collusion and potential foreign interference.

The August 10, 2021 Meeting: Blueprint for Global Narrative Control

CCDH’s directive didn’t emerge in isolation. On August 10, 2021, the Biden-Harris administration held a significant meeting with the UK Foreign Office to discuss strategies for controlling “disinformation.” Documents released by America First Legal reveal this meeting was explicitly aimed at shaping narratives around “election integrity”—a euphemism for manipulating election-related information to bias public perception.⁸

According to America First Legal, this meeting was attended by high-level staff from the White House, NSC, CIA, FBI, and multiple other agencies, along with military representatives. These whole-of-government efforts reflect a broad-scale “masterclass in censorship” driven by foreign entities and their U.S. counterparts.⁹

The PowerPoint presentation from this meeting prominently features NATO, the G7, and the European Union as major players in this global push for information control. NATO’s hybrid warfare-focused Center of Excellence was particularly active, underscoring the alliance’s shift toward treating social media as a digital battlefield where dissenting voices must be “neutralized.”¹⁰

The Criminalization of Speech: UK’s Extraterritorial Overreach

The UK Online Safety Act represents perhaps the most dangerous development in this global censorship plot. While ostensibly designed to protect the public, the Act grants the UK government unprecedented power to regulate speech on platforms with significant UK user bases—even those based abroad.¹¹

Most troubling are the provisions for international cooperation in law enforcement, meaning UK authorities could request the extradition of individuals, including U.S. citizens, if they are deemed to have violated the Act. This means an American citizen could face extradition and criminal prosecution under UK law, even if their speech is protected by the First Amendment.¹²

This extraterritorial enforcement poses a grave threat to free speech, setting a precedent that governments can collaborate to suppress dissent worldwide—a modern revival of the “seditious libel” laws that helped ignite the American Revolution.

NATO’s “Tanks to Tweets” Declaration

In 2019, NATO formally acknowledged the influence of social media on modern conflict, declaring that “NATO must remain prepared for both conventional and hybrid threats: From tanks to tweets.” This positioned platforms like X as critical fronts in a new kind of warfare—an infowar where battles are waged through narrative control.¹³

By equating tweets with weapons, NATO transformed digital spaces into warfare zones, opening the door for governments to justify social media control in the name of public security. The Biden-Harris administration’s weaponization of DHS and CISA reflects this strategy, as these agencies have classified so-called “misinformation” as a domestic threat.¹⁴

X as the Digital Bastille

Today, X stands as the world’s #1 news app—a digital Bastille in a landscape where censorship increasingly dominates. Much like the historic fortress symbolized the breaking point of authoritarian control, X has become the last stronghold of digital democracy, where diverse voices converge to uphold the fundamental right to speak freely.¹⁵

In replatforming millions of voices that were silenced elsewhere, X has emerged as one of the final bastions of unregulated dialogue. The recently exposed “Kill Musk’s Twitter” directive signifies more than just an attack on one company; it represents a coordinated, global attempt to criminalize speech, silence dissent, and impose controlled narratives across borders.

1776 All Over Again: The Last Stand Against Digital Tyranny

At its core, the “Kill Musk’s Twitter” directive reveals a broader assault on the foundational principles of free speech, targeting the last remaining stronghold in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance that still enshrines freedom of expression as a Constitutional right: the United States.¹⁶

As global bodies like NATO, the EU Commission, and the UN push for international frameworks to censor, deplatform, and criminalize speech under the guise of combating “disinformation,” we are witnessing a return to the very seditious libel laws that helped ignite the American Revolution. The fight for X is about much more than one platform—it’s about preserving the essence of democratic freedom against technocratic, imperial control.

Will we allow these forces to reimpose the chains of seditious libel, or will we once again stand for the right to speak, challenge, and live freely? This is our 1776 moment for digital rights.

References

¹ Center for Countering Digital Hate, “Statement from CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed, in response to EU’s $140M fine on X for transparency issues,” December 5, 2025, https://counterhate.com/research/statement-from-ccdh-ceo-imran-ahmed-in-response-to-eus-140m-fine-on-x-for-transparency-issues/.

² Paul D. Thacker and Matt Taibbi, “Election Exclusive: British Advisors to Harris Campaign Exposed,” Racket News, October 20, 2024,

.

³ Children’s Health Defense, “Group Behind ‘Disinformation Dozen’ Has ‘Kill Musk’s Twitter,’ ‘Black Ops’ Against RFK Jr.,” The Defender, October 2024, https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/group-behind-disinformation-dozen-kill-musks-twitter-black-ops-rfk-jr/.

⁴ The Spectator, “Trump takes on the British disinformation complex,” November 10, 2025, accessed November 11, 2025.

⁵ America First Legal, “Exclusive: America First Legal Obtains New Internal CDC Documents Revealing Foreign Collusion in Biden-Harris Government Censorship Regime,” September 2024, https://aflegal.org/exclusive-america-first-legal-obtains-new-internal-cdc-documents-revealing-foreign-collusion-in-biden-harris-government-censorship-regime/.

⁶ GreenMedInfo Research Group, “The ‘Kill Musk’s Twitter’ Directive: A Modern 1776 Stand Against a Global Plot for Censorship and Election Interference,” GreenMedInfo, October 29, 2024, https://greenmedinfo.com/content/kill-musk-s-twitter-directive-modern-1776-stand-against-global-plot-censorship2.

⁷ Ibid.

⁸ America First Legal, “Foreign Collusion in Biden-Harris Government Censorship Regime.”

⁹ Ibid.

¹⁰ NATO Hybrid Centre of Excellence, “About Hybrid CoE,” accessed December 2025, https://www.hybridcoe.fi.

¹¹ UK Parliament, “Online Safety Act 2023,” https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2023/50/contents.

¹² Alexander Hall, “UK police commissioner threatens to extradite, jail US citizens over online posts: ‘We’ll come after you,’” New York Post, August 10, 2024, https://nypost.com/2024/08/10/world-news/uk-police-commissioner-threatens-to-extradite-jail-us-citizens-over-online-posts-well-come-after-you/.

¹³ NATO, “From tanks to tweets: NATO’s approach to hybrid threats,” November 25, 2019, https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/opinions_166392.htm.

¹⁴ GreenMedInfo, “Vaccine Hesitant ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ as Domestic Terrorism Threat: New Homeland Security Bulletins Suggest Dangerous Expansion of ‘War on Terror,’” https://greenmedinfo.com/blog/vaccine-hesitant-conspiracy-theorists-domestic-terrorism-threat-new-homeland-secu3.

¹⁵ App Store Rankings, December 2025.

¹⁶ Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance member analysis, December 2025.