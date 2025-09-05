What happened in the Senate Finance Committee wasn’t just another hearing — it was a live stress test of truth against power.

In the viral exchange (clip above), senators accused Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of “taking vaccines away” from the public. Kennedy didn’t flinch. He drew the line where science should always be drawn: “We’re not going to recommend a product for which there’s no clinical data for that indication. Would you have me recommend products without evidence?”

That moment cut to the heart of the day: a captured political-medical establishment demanding slogans, and a reformer insisting on data.

For years, pharmaceutical interests and their media allies have run reputational black-ops to smear dissenters and memory-hole inconvenient facts. Yesterday, in full view of the nation, that spell cracked.

Why this hearing mattered

In three blistering hours, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did what few in Washington ever do: he named the capture, challenged the orthodoxy with data requests, and forced senators to defend the indefensible — opaque drug deals, conflicted advisory panels, and the mass medication of children without long-term safety evidence.

You can watch RFK Jr’s full testimony above. Below are the most powerful, pro-health-freedom, pro-transparency moments — in Kennedy’s own words — organized by the issues that matter most. You can watch the full hearing below.

Drug prices, Medicare, and the pharma middlemen

“The Medicare negotiations in the IRA were well-intentioned but poorly structured. What we found is they actually ended up raising costs for Medicare. CMS’s own data shows it.” “We’re in MFN negotiations — no more middlemen, no more foreign freeloaders, no more skyrocketing drug prices. We’re putting American patients first.”

The exchange left senators sputtering as Kennedy highlighted the opacity and industry favoritism baked into today’s “negotiations,” especially for oncology blockbusters.

Kids on meds: overprescribing without long-term safety

“One out of every five kids is on stimulant drugs — even more on antidepressants. We know very little about the long-term impacts because NIH and CDC have been asleep at the wheel. That is malpractice at these agencies. And that is the malpractice I am going to fix.”

Kennedy framed a first-principles agenda: stop rubber-stamping short trials, do the long-horizon safety work, and warn parents honestly.

Vaccine policy: evidence first, not mandates

When accused of “taking vaccines away,” Kennedy refused to play the semantic game:

“We’re not going to recommend a product for which there’s no clinical data for that indication. Would you have me recommend products without evidence?”

On the infant Hepatitis B schedule:

“Before the vaccine, the risk of a baby dying from Hep B was 1 in 7 million. You’d have to give 7 million shots to prevent one death. And the safety study lasted four days on 143 kids — for a product given to tens of millions. That’s malpractice.”

The principle was plain: informed consent, population-specific risk/benefit, and real trials — not one-size-fits-all edicts enforced by insurance and pharmacy gatekeeping.

Transparency on safety data — at last

“We finally have access to the Vaccine Safety Datalink after Congress ordered it opened in 2002. For decades, CDC hid it from the public. Now — for the first time — we will see what’s really there.”

Whatever one believes about vaccines, no honest scientist should fear sunlight.

Agency capture vs. real science

When senators waved letters from establishment groups, Kennedy drew the line between “science” and the scientific establishment:

“There’s a big difference between established science and the scientific establishment, which has been co-opted by the pharmaceutical industry. These organizations run journals filled with pharma ads and take pharma dollars. They are not independent.”

Translation: conflicts must be disclosed, rules enforced, and panels de-captured.

Long COVID: move from ivory-tower to bedside

“NIH poured huge money into long COVID and it yielded nothing. We’re launching a long COVID consortium with frontline doctors actually treating patients. We want practical science, not ivory-tower science.”

Kennedy committed to fast-tracking off-the-shelf therapeutics research (which we will insist should include natural and integrative protocols), opening global partnerships, and policing pharma roadblocks to trials. Patients first.

Philosophy of medicine — and of liberty

“Saying I’m anti-vaccine is like saying I’m anti-medicine. I’m pro-medicine. But every drug has risks. Some benefits outweigh those risks for certain populations; some don’t. Parents deserve transparency to make those choices — not one-size-fits-all mandates.”

This is the health-freedom north star: truth over propaganda, consent over coercion.

The bottom line

Kennedy put the drug lobby on notice : real negotiation, price transparency, PBM sunlight.

He put captured agencies on notice : end revolving doors, publish conflicts, open the data vaults.

He put propaganda on notice: stop selling certainty where the evidence is thin, and stop censoring where the evidence is inconvenient.

And he did it under oath, on live television, while senators read pharma talking points back at him. The establishment called that “dangerous.” Millions of Americans call it overdue.

