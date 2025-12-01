In this powerful conversation, Dr Eric Berg interviews me about my twenty year journey in my role as founder of GreenMedInfo, long-time natural health advocate, and one of the infamous “Disinformation Dozen” – to unpack how I was suddenly recast as a “domestic extremist” and even a “terrorist” simply for championing natural health and medical freedom.

In this video I explain how:

In 2019, Google quietly carried out what he calls a “digital book burning”, wiping out around 99% of natural health search results overnight.

A tiny UK outfit, the CCDH (Centre for Countering Digital Hate), helped script a playbook that turned natural health advocates into convenient villains – laundering censorship through NGOs that platforms and governments could hide behind.

How my website, business and YouTube presence were targeted, with cancer, vitamin D, immunity and COVID-related content stripped away under the banner of “misinformation” for daring to disagree with “consensus”.

But this isn’t just a horror story – it has a genuinely surprising ending.

I share how, after years of deplatforming, demonetisation and defamation, the tides are turning, with three of my accounts were recently reinstated. The platforms admitted they should never have been removed under their own community standards – right as Sayer is pursuing a federal civil rights lawsuit. At the same time, public trust in Big Pharma is collapsing, RFK Jr has moved into a position of real influence over health policy, and millions more people are suddenly awake to the importance of bodily sovereignty.

Together, Dr Berg and Sayer explore:

How “scientism” and “medical monotheism” replaced genuine evidence-based medicine with pronouncements from on high.

The way words like drug, disease and misinformation have been strategically redefined to sideline food-as-medicine and traditional remedies.

The new era of paid influencers quietly pushing pharmaceutical talking points while attacking natural health – often without disclosure.

Why attempts to smear, censor and exile natural health voices have actually accelerated a grassroots movement towards lifestyle-based, regenerative approaches to health.

If you care about the freedom to choose sunlight, turmeric, cherries or broccoli over a lifetime of polypharmacy – and about your right to decide what goes into your body – this interview will both validate your concerns and leave you hopeful.

