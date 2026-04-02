Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
4d

Love how all the globalist accounts are bashing you. 😂. It validates everything you do, Sayer. Thank you!

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Mr. H.'s avatar
Mr. H.
4d

Excellent article as always. Well referenced and documented. The detractors are just signs of the powers that should not be getting desperate.

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