The government just admitted it silenced Americans. A federal court order proves it. So why is the architecture that made it possible still intact — and what happens to your children if we don’t dismantle it now?

Somewhere in America right now, a parent is typing a question into a search bar that their doctor refused to answer. A nurse is drafting a post about something she witnessed that contradicts official guidance. A researcher is hesitating before hitting publish on findings that challenge pharmaceutical consensus.

They are all making the same silent calculation: Is it safe to say this?

That question — that hesitation — is not an accident. It was engineered. And on March 23, 2026, the United States government signed a document proving it.

The Missouri v. Biden Consent Decree is a ten-year permanent injunction, signed by the Department of Justice and entered in federal court. It prohibits the Surgeon General, the CDC, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency from threatening social media platforms with regulatory consequences unless those platforms suppress constitutionally protected American speech.

Read that again. The government agreed, in a federal court, that it had been pressuring platforms to silence Americans. Not alleged. Not argued. Signed.

For five years, anyone who said this was happening was called a conspiracy theorist. The conspiracy theory now has a court docket number.

But here is the question that should keep every American up at night: if the government just admitted to running a censorship operation — what parts of that operation did the court order leave untouched?

The answer to that question is what a federal lawsuit currently pending in the Middle District of Florida — Finn v. Global Engagement Center — is in court to determine. And the answer affects not just the plaintiffs in that case, but every American who has ever typed something the government might prefer they hadn’t.

The Architecture of Silence

To understand what the Consent Decree left unresolved, you need to understand how the censorship operation actually worked. Because it did not work the way most people assume.

It did not work like a government official picking up the phone and ordering a deletion. That would hav been straightforward to identify and straightforward to prohibit. What actually happened was more sophisticated — and more difficult to reach with a court order.

It worked like this.

Step one: A London-based nonprofit organization — the Center for Countering Digital Hate, co-founded in 2018 by Morgan McSweeney, then running Keir Starmer’s Labour leadership campaign — publishes a report. The report claims that twelve named Americans are responsible for nearly two-thirds of all anti-vaccine content on social media. The methodology is opaque. The data is unverifiable. The report is never peer-reviewed. Facebook’s own internal analysis will later find the statistics are exaggerated by a factor of at least 1,300.¹ A Facebook executive will privately describe it as a “faulty narrative, without evidence.”²

Step two: High-ranking government officials adopt the report as authoritative. The White House press secretary cites it publicly. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy cites it publicly. President Biden stands before cameras and declares that the twelve named individuals are “killing people.”³ Internal Facebook communications — obtained through discovery — confirm that the White House was using the CCDH report to “guide major governmental policy decisions” and was “exerting policy pressure” to remove the twelve accounts identified in it.⁴

Step three: The platforms comply. Facebook imposes a 60 percent demotion of pages affiliated with the named individuals, confirmed by internal communications.⁵ Twitter follows. Instagram follows. LinkedIn follows. PayPal deactivates accounts. Years of built audiences, business infrastructure, and educational archives — gone.

Step four: The reputational narrative, now officially endorsed and platform-amplified, migrates. Colleagues distance themselves. Collaborators cancel events. The stigma spreads — not because anyone independently evaluated the claims, but because an official-sounding report from a credentialed-sounding organization had been cited by the President of the United States. The label does its work without ever being tested in a courtroom.

Step five: The narrative crosses borders.

This is the step the Consent Decree does not reach. This is the step that turns a domestic censorship story into something that should alarm every American — not just those who were named in a report they had never heard of.

When American Speech Became Evidence in a Foreign Court

I am one of the twelve Americans named in that report. I am a plaintiff in Finn v. GEC. I am also, as of June 2025, someone who learned — after the fact — that a foreign court had been asked to authorize my immediate arrest.

I tell this not to make it about me. I tell it because what happened to me illustrates with clinical precision what the Consent Decree left open — and what it means for any American whose speech becomes inconvenient to an organized, internationally connected pressure campaign.

In May 2025, I published a public statement on my Substack describing my experience with CCDH-affiliated censorship. It was lawful American speech, created in the United States, published on a US-based platform, protected by the First Amendment.

On June 9, 2025, a prosecuting party in a UK criminal proceeding — a proceeding to which I was not a party, in which I had no standing, and of which I had received no notice — filed an ex parte application seeking authority for my immediate arrest and the seizure of my devices.⁶

I was not charged. I was not named as a defendant. I had not been accused of any offense by any US authority. The application cited my lawful American speech, my public associations, and the fact that I had filed a regulatory complaint with Britain’s Solicitors Regulation Authority — a lawful act available to any member of the public.

The presiding judge declined the application in full.

But the application was made. And I learned of it only when it was referenced in open court in December 2025.

What this demonstrates is not a story about me. It is a demonstration of a mechanism. A London NGO publishes a report. Its CEO launders and weaponizes the report against Americans in Parliament under priviledge. The report is cited by US government officials. Officials pressure platforms. Platforms suppress speech. The reputational narrative migrates into foreign legal proceedings. And a foreign court is asked to authorize the physical detention of an American citizen — for writing.

No charge. No notice. No opportunity to respond. Just an arrest application, for speech, in a country with no jurisdiction over the speaker.

The Consent Decree prohibits three agencies from directly threatening five platforms. It does not address a single step in the sequence I just described.

The Question Every American Parent Should Be Asking

The mechanism I described does not require you to be a health researcher, a prominent commentator, or someone with two million social media followers. It requires only three things.

It requires that your speech become inconvenient to an organized campaign with government connections and international reach. It requires that a private organization — with no evidentiary standards, no due process obligations, and no accountability for errors — publish a document labeling you a threat. And it requires that government officials, whether through pressure, coordination, or funding relationships, give that label official weight.

If those three conditions are met, the machinery can be turned on anyone.

The nurse who posts about a patient’s adverse reaction. The scientist who publishes findings that challenge a consensus. The parent who questions a school health policy in a local Facebook group. The journalist who reports on the financial interests of those setting public health guidelines.

None of them are prominent. None of them have lawyers on retainer. None of them would know, as I did not know until months after the fact, that their speech had been entered into a foreign legal proceeding and used to seek their arrest.

This is the world your children are inheriting. A world in which constitutionally protected speech can be routed through a foreign NGO, laundered through official government channels, and used to justify censorship — or worse — with no notice, no hearing, and no opportunity to respond.

The Consent Decree said: the government cannot do this directly. Finn v. GEC is asking: can it do it indirectly? The answer American courts give to that question will define the boundaries of free speech for the next generation.

A British Lawyer Drew the Same Conclusion — and Wrote a Statute to Prove It

Four days after the Consent Decree was signed, a British-born American lawyer named Preston Byrne published something that deserves far more attention than it has received.

Byrne is dual-qualified in US and UK law. In 2025 he defended, on a pro bono basis, every American enforcement target of the UK Online Safety Act. He is counsel to 4chan in its federal lawsuit against the UK’s communications regulator in Washington DC. He is the architect of the GRANITE Act — the Guaranteeing Rights Against Novel International Tyranny and Extortion Act — which passed the Wyoming House 46 to 12 in February 2026 and is advancing in multiple states, with Senator Eric Schmitt publicly committed to introducing a federal version.⁷

On March 27, 2026, Byrne and two co-authors published the UK Free Speech Act 2026 — a model bill designed to do for Britain what the First Amendment does for America.⁸ It repeals the Online Safety Act entirely. It abolishes non-crime hate incident recording. It dismantles the Public Order Acts and the Malicious Communications Act.

But the provision that matters most for understanding what is at stake in our American litigation is Section 15.

“No outsourcing or funding of censorship by the State.”

The State must not arrange for, attempt to, or procure any act which, if done by the State, would contravene the Act. It must not fund, subsidize, or support any program whose purpose or effect is to suppress lawful expression. Any contract or grant agreement whose objective is the suppression of lawful expression is void.⁹

A British-born, U.S.-based lawyer, reviewing what the Consent Decree revealed about American censorship, concluded: it was not enough.

He concluded — independently, from a different legal system, with no stake in the American litigation — that closing the outsourcing loophole requires naming it directly in statute. The NGO pipeline. The government funding. The indirect mechanism. All of it must be explicitly prohibited, or the architecture survives the court order intact.

Why Americans Should Care About a British Bill

There is a detail in this story that deserves far more attention than it has received — and that initially seems counterintuitive.

Americans are cheering for a British bill.

Specifically, for the UK Free Speech Act 2026 — a model statute published March 27, 2026 by Preston Byrne and two co-authors through the Adam Smith Institute, designed to do for Britain what the First Amendment does for America. Why should Americans care what Britain does with its speech laws?

Because Britain has spent the last three years trying to do to Americans what it is now doing to its own citizens — and most Americans have no idea.

The UK Online Safety Act, passed in 2023 and enforced by Britain’s communications regulator Ofcom, is one of the most aggressive government censorship regimes in the democratic world. It grants British regulators the authority to demand that online platforms — including American-owned platforms, hosted on American servers, operated by American companies, serving American users — remove content the British government deems harmful. Not illegal. Harmful. A category elastic enough to include political speech, health information, and any opinion that challenges official consensus.

Ofcom has issued notices, demands, and implied threats to American companies, asserting authority over speech that is explicitly protected by the First Amendment. It has attempted to fine American platforms for content that American courts would never permit a government to suppress. It has treated the geographic reach of the internet as a license to export British speech controls into American constitutional space.

This is not regulatory overreach in the ordinary sense. It is a foreign government attempting to govern American speech on American infrastructure — and expecting American companies to comply.

Preston Byrne refused to accept that premise. He defended every American enforcement target of the Online Safety Act in 2025, pro bono, on constitutional grounds. He filed a federal lawsuit against Ofcom in Washington DC. And then, four days after the Missouri v. Biden Consent Decree confirmed that the American government had been running its own censorship operation through foreign proxies, Byrne published the UK Free Speech Act 2026 — a model bill that would dismantle Britain’s censorship regime from the inside.

Section 15 of that bill — “No outsourcing or funding of censorship by the State” — is the statutory expression of the identical principle Finn v. GEC is asking American courts to establish. Two legal systems. Two countries. One conclusion: the outsourcing loophole is the central problem, and it must be closed by name.

Americans should want this bill to pass — not out of any obligation to British law, but because the Online Safety Act is the foreign mechanism through which American speech is currently being targeted. Dismantling it in Britain closes one of the primary channels through which foreign censorship pressure reaches American citizens and American platforms.

The Free Speech Bill is not a foreign curiosity. It is part of the same battle being fought in a Florida federal courtroom — just being fought simultaneously on the other side of the Atlantic.

That is precisely what Finn v. GEC is asking American courts to reach. Two legal traditions. Two countries. One conclusion.

Learn more about Preston’s amazing work in my previous article below:

What the Funding Trail Revealed

No account of this operation is complete without addressing who funded it — because the funding trail reveals something that goes beyond censorship into a deeper question about whose interests the suppression was designed to protect.

In November 2025, the Washington Free Beacon confirmed that Open Society Foundations had awarded a $250,000 grant directly to CCDH.¹⁰ Subsequent investigation exposed more than twenty funding sources flowing through Arabella Advisors network structures, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, and donor-advised fund arrangements engineered for permanent opacity.¹¹

But the deeper irony is in the earlier layer.

In May 2020, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue — a London think tank whose funding included grants from the Gates Foundation and Open Society Foundations — published a report declaring that public discussion of “Bill Gates, George Soros, the Rothschilds and Jeff Bezos” in connection with pandemic profiteering constituted far-right extremist conspiracy theory. Among the websites labeled disinformation-hosting: GreenMedInfo.com.¹²

ISD’s founding board included a former director of N M Rothschild & Sons. The Gates Foundation and Open Society — two of the four entities whose names the report declared off-limits for public discussion — were among ISD’s funders. The organization that declared certain names unspeakable was funded by those names. That conflict of interest was not disclosed in the report.¹³

Meanwhile, Oxfam documented $85 billion in excess corporate pandemic profits flowing to the wealthiest shareholders in America — and proposed a tax remedy, received as legitimate policy debate.¹⁴ CCDH simultaneously published a report treating $36 million in annual revenue among independent health publishers as a moral emergency requiring deplatforming.¹⁵

Eighty-five billion dollars in shareholder enrichment was a policy conversation. Thirty-six million dollars in independent publishing revenue was an existential threat. The label “profiteer” was applied not based on the scale of profit or the harm caused, but based on whether the speaker’s message served or challenged institutional consensus.

The Epstein file releases — executed through federal proceedings between 2024 and 2026 — added a further dimension. Federal exhibit SDNY_GM_00078533, the “Project Molecule” deck dated August 31, 2011, shows planning discussions involving JPMorgan, Gates-affiliated networks, and Jeffrey Epstein projecting “tens of billions” in returns from an “offshore arm — especially for vaccines.”¹⁶ Epstein’s own August 2011 email identifies the central tension: “making money from a Charitable Org. Therefore the money making parts need to be arms length.”¹⁷

I draw no causal conclusions beyond what the documents show. But I note the documentary fact: the people whose names were declared off-limits for public discussion had, in their own correspondence, built precisely the financial architecture their critics were being deplatformed for discussing. The suppression protected exactly the network it claimed did not exist.

The Arc of Five Years

Here is where things stand, five years after a London NGO published a fraudulent report that a US President cited to declare that private American citizens were killing people.

Morgan McSweeney — founding architect of CCDH, later chief of staff to the British Prime Minister — has resigned under pressure.¹⁸ Imran Ahmed faces US visa revocation.¹⁹ YouTube has restored accounts it removed under Disinformation Dozen-related pressure, effectively acknowledging the removals were the product of external coercion rather than legitimate platform enforcement.²⁰ Mark Zuckerberg has publicly admitted that Facebook was pressured by the government to censor content.²¹

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — compared to organized criminals and groomers under parliamentary privilege by CCDH’s CEO — is Secretary of Health and Human Services.²²

The people who were cancelled are still standing. The operation that cancelled them is not.

But the architecture is still standing too. The Consent Decree closed one door. Finn v. GEC is in federal court asking whether the government can achieve the same result by keeping its fingerprints one step back — funding the NGO, letting the NGO publish the report, letting the report flow through official channels, and letting the narrative migrate across borders until someone asks a judge to authorize an American citizen’s arrest.

The courts will answer that question. And the answer will define what free speech actually means in America for the generation now growing up in it.

What You Can Do

[IMAGE SUGGESTION: A hand placing a ballot in a box, or alternatively hands passing a document — civic participation, concrete action. SORA PROMPT: “Close-up of a hand signing an important document on a worn wooden desk, warm light, photorealistic, cinematic, symbolizing commitment to principle”]

This is not a passive moment. The case is active. The precedent is being set right now, in real time, in a federal courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida.

The litigation needs resources. Depositions, expert witnesses, discovery battles against the most well-funded defendants in American legal history — every phase costs real money. Six citizens, a few principled attorneys, and the documented truth are facing the combined resources of federal agencies, international NGOs, and multi-trillion-dollar technology platforms.

Join the Fight + Donate Here

If you believe that the government does not have the right to silence Americans through proxy organizations — if you believe that no foreign NGO should be able to route its reports through official US channels to destroy American livelihoods — if you believe your children deserve a First Amendment that actually functions in the digital age — then this case is yours too.

Support the lawsuit directly: 👉 GiveSendGo.com/Deliberate-Dozen

Support my personal legal defense: 👉 Legal Defense Fund

Contact your representatives. Ask them about CCDH. Ask them about the GRANITE Act. Ask them why a British NGO’s fraudulent report was allowed to function as US government policy.

Share this article. The mechanism described here does not require prominence to activate. It requires only that your speech become inconvenient. The best protection any of us has is a public that understands how the machine works.

Watch our recent lawsuit livestream with Jeff Childers below.

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The Consent Decree proved the censorship happened. Finn v. GEC is asking whether it can happen again through the back door.

The answer depends, in part, on whether enough Americans decide that the question matters.

Read and share the X thread dedicated to this post here:

Sayer Ji is the founder of GreenMedInfo.com, co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, and a plaintiff in Finn v. Global Engagement Center, Case No. 3:25-cv-00543-WWB-MCR, pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. All donations are held in a designated attorney trust account managed by Childers Law, LLC in accordance with applicable legal and ethical requirements.

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