Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
16h

Human greed has been a problem that has plagued us for eternity. We, as a society, as the human race, need to pause and consider how much better life would be if we worked together to help each other instead of profiting off each other.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Tom's avatar
Tom
14h

Back in the mid-1800s (whose history has been changed by these people), natural doctors used to call the Modern Medicine Doctors "Quacks" due to their using Mercury, Quicksilver. Of course, that was changed 180 degrees to call real healers Quacks. We live in Opposite World.

When I got out of the ICU, I had given the "expert" my list of supplements I took. The instructions came back to not use any of them, and to use the list of expensive drugs that they said I would die if I didn't use. But I quit those right away, and partially with the aid of Regeneration by Sayer Ji, am doing just fine.

Reply
Share
2 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture