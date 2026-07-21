Sayer Ji's Substack

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
3h

There is something sorrowful about thinking how many people end up being veiled and lost because modern medicine can't render profit from a natural solution.

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Donna's avatar
Donna
2h

So... how long did the positive effects last in this woman? You say "transient," but don't say how or when she regressed. Enquiring minds want to know!

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