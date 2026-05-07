Three weeks after I broke the Epstein VWP carrier story, the documents tell us how the network actually used it — and who was still moving inside it after he was dead.

Two days ago I published the federal renewal record: Director Dennis McKee of CBP’s Fines, Penalties and Forfeitures Division countersigned three Visa Waiver Program carrier agreements for Jeffrey Epstein’s aviation entities on October 28, 2011, with the internal review note “no evidence the previous contract was terminated.” The piece anchored on the Chief Pilot’s January 2011 written acknowledgment to CBP Newark that “the owner of the Aircraft is a registered sex offender” (EFTA01098451), and it followed Vaiva Martinonyte’s complete arc through the operation in February–March 2013.

The May 5 piece named three of the four federally licensed carriers: Hyperion Air, JEGE Inc., and L.S.J. LLC.

This piece is about the fourth one.

It’s a shorter story. But what it documents is, in some ways, harder to explain away than anything in the original four — because what happened to the fourth carrier during the renewal cycle is something CBP’s own contract handler said the agency would catch.

CBP didn’t catch it.