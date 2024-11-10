A screenshot of CCDH founder Imran Ahmed slander from Disinformed, a NATO-backed "black ops" info-weapon used against Sayer Ji, and other outspoken critics of the COVID-19 mandates. Learn more.

A powerful UK-US intelligence nexus masquerading as an anti-hate group faces unprecedented legal and congressional scrutiny, as evidence of alleged foreign election interference and constitutional rights violations emerges.

Quick Summary:

Congressional investigation into CCDH intensifies with new Nov. 21st deadline for documents related to platform manipulation and government collusion

Evidence emerges of CCDH's alleged role in foreign election interference through Labour Party connections and black operations against US presidential candidates

Multiple legal challenges converge as Musk's lawsuit appeal proceeds and new revelations surface about CCDH's role in transnational censorship operations

In a significant ecalation of the ongoing investigation into the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has set a November 21st, 2024 deadline for the organization to produce critical communications related to their alleged platform manipulation activities and government collusion.



This communications request included any mention of "killing," in reference to a leaked internal memo from CCDH meetings where a primary agenda item listed is "Kill Musk's Twitter."



The announcement, which garnered 21 million views after Elon Musk's amplification, marks a crucial turning point in the scrutiny of what investigators describe as a sophisticated intelligence operation masquerading as a civil society organization.

View this Tweet on X here.

Reclaim The Net obtained a copy of Jim Jordan's letter to CCDH you can view here.

On November 7th, the very same day the Committee announced CCDH's new subpoena deadline, their X account fell uncharacteristically silent. Not until Nov. 9th, two days later, did they reassume posting.

The prolonged silence from CCDH's typically vocal leadership appears to have stemmed from an unprecedented convergence of legal and political pressures:

1. Biden-Harris Administration Connection: Evidence has emerged of closed-door coordination between the Biden-Harris administration and the UK Foreign Office dating back to August 10th, 2021, implementing what critics describe as a systematic censorship regime involving CCDH and affiliated organizations. The shifting political landscape, particularly with the emergence of the RFK Jr.-Trump alliance, has apparently disrupted these established operational patterns.

2. FEC Complaint Developments: A formal complaint filed October 21st with the Federal Election Commission has brought to light Morgan McSweeney's role – a CCDH founding member – in alleged foreign election interference through Labour Party connections. The complaint underscores CCDH's status as an unregistered foreign agent operating within the United States.

3. Black Operations Exposure: Recently leaked internal documents reveal CCDH's involvement in what they termed a "black ops" campaign against then-presidential candidate RFK Jr. This revelation is particularly damaging as it provides concrete evidence of tactical operations previously only suspected in their "disinformation dozen" targeting campaign. CCDH's black operations have also been linked to a NATO-employed operative by the name of Dr. Charles Kriel, who leveraged immense resources in a "black ops" campaign against private citizens like GreenMedInfo founder Sayer Ji, which is detailed in our recent report here: Black Ops Go Digital: How NATO Operatives Deploy Military Grade PsyOps to Transform Private Citizens into Public Enemies.

4. Ongoing Legal Challenges: While Elon Musk's initial lawsuit against CCDH for alleged data manipulation was dismissed in April 2024, an appeal is ongoing and the process has generated significant concern among CCDH's supporters, as evidenced by an amicus briefs filed in their defense by the Electronic Freedom Foundation (irony noted), reported on Nov. 7th.

5. Missouri v. Biden Case Progresses: In a pivotal update, Missouri v. Biden remains active as jurisdictional discovery was granted on Nov. 8th, allowing plaintiffs to gather crucial evidence on alleged government-driven censorship surrounding COVID-19 discourse. This move sustains momentum in the battle for First Amendment protections, spotlighting government involvement in content suppression. This newly approved discovery phase is a major stride toward accountability, signaling broader implications for free speech resilience during crises. Missouri v. Biden could establish transformative legal precedents, reinforcing speech rights against federal interference. It will also shed further light and legal scrutiny on the critical role that CCDH played in allegedly suppressing and violating the civil liberties of US citizens.

CCDH's recent paralysis and/or renewed caution appears to reflect an internal recognition that their operational model – characterized by critics as a US-UK intelligence "cut-out" facilitating unconstitutional suppression of civil liberties – may no longer be sustainable under intensified scrutiny. Indeed, revealations around an international plot to censor U.S. citizens and reenact the pre-American Revolution equivalent of seditious libel laws can be explored here: The 'Kill Musk’s Twitter' Directive: A Modern 1776 Stand Against a Global Plot for Censorship and Election Interference.

Resources: