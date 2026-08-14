Join me and Dr. Joel Bohemier LIVE as we reveal what we developed deep within the new Regenerate Men’s and Women’s Multivitamins, why it has revolutionized the category, and why you do not want to miss this one.

If GreenMedInfo and I have stood for anything across two decades, it is this: deep transformation of health, deep empowerment, and a refusal to accept conventional limits on the body’s ability to regenerate and express the highest version of itself.



For nearly twenty years I have studied the evidence behind food, nutrients, botanicals, mushrooms, and the extraordinary intelligence of the human body. The conclusion I keep returning to defies everything the conventional model teaches: the body is not a machine wearing down toward inevitable decline. It is a living, self-renewing system, and under the right conditions its capacity for regeneration is far greater than we have been told.



The new Regenerate Men’s and Women’s Multivitamins were engineered around that conviction. And buried deep within them is what I believe may be the ultimate longevity secret. Not one we invented. One we grew.

We Put the Category Back in the Soil

Somewhere along the way, the supplement industry forgot where nutrition actually comes from. Isolated compounds. Synthetic inputs. “Whole food” labels on products that never touched a farm.



We went the other way, all the way back to living soil.



The regenerative ingredients at the heart of these formulas are grown at Heal the Planet Farm, a Regenerative Organic Certified® farm in Summertown, Tennessee, where the same practices that restore soil, water, and ecosystems produce the raw material for your daily foundation. This is what I mean when I say we are reinventing the whole-food supplement category: rooting it, quite literally, back into the earth. Nutrition that regenerates you should begin in soil that regenerates the planet.



On that foundation, each formula delivers more than 40 vitamins, minerals, botanicals, adaptogens, superfoods, and five functional mushrooms, built on fermented vitamins and Peptide Powered Minerals™. The Women’s Multi adds Shatavari SRI-81™, the Ayurvedic “Queen of Herbs,” for an additional layer of support for women’s hormonal health.



And still, none of that is the secret.

The Secret at the Growing Tip of Life



If you have read Regenerate, you have already seen the clue on the cover. The Romanesco points to the meristematic cell, the “immortal” stem cell at the growing tip of every plant, where life retains its full, undiminished capacity to begin again.



That principle is what we designed into BIOSTEM Cell Blend™: young regenerative plant tissues, the plant kingdom’s own stem cells, cultivated together with mushroom mycelium and exposed during growth to carefully selected light and sound frequencies spanning the full visible color spectrum. Because living organisms are not passive collections of molecules. They listen. They respond to information. Light matters. Sound matters. Soil matters. The conditions in which life grows matter.

That is part of what we mean by Ancient Intelligence, and it is why I believe the humble multivitamin has now been completely reimagined.



I am deliberately not going to reveal the full BIOSTEM story here. How the process works, what we discovered along the way, and why I believe it opens a new era for foundational nutrition: that is exactly what Dr. Joel and I are saving for the livestream.

During this livestream we will take you inside both formulas, into the soil, the fermentation, the fungi, the light and sound, and the longevity principle hiding at the heart of it all.



If you have ever sensed that your health could express something far greater than “normal for your age,” this conversation is for you.



This is the one to show up for. You do not want to miss it.

Bookmark and Watch Livesteram

You can also explore the formulas ahead of the broadcast:

Regenerate Men's Multi

Regenerate Women's Multi

Bring your questions. Dr. Joel and I are looking forward to taking you much deeper, live.

To your health and regeneration,

Sayer Ji

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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