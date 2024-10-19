Washington University’s recent Oct. 18th blog post dismissing public concerns over the reissuance of DoD Directive 5240.01 fails to address the serious legal and constitutional issues raised by the directive. Instead, WU chooses to discredit alternative voices like GreenMedInfo by reinforcing debunked narratives and labeling those raising concerns as conspiracy theorists. This article will dive into the directive’s real implications, GreenMedInfo's fact-based reporting, and why WU's biased dismissal warrants closer scrutiny.

The Viral Spread of DoD Directive 5240.01: Why Is No One Talking About It?

Over a billion engagements have emerged across social media regarding the reissuance of DoD Directive 5240.01, with some individual posts reaching millions of views. Yet mainstream media, including Washington University, remains largely silent on the issue. The WU blog characterizes these concerns as "rumors" without providing a balanced analysis of the potential consequences of the directive’s broad and vague language, particularly regarding domestic intelligence operations.

Instead of encouraging a thoughtful public dialogue on the directive’s legal ramifications, WU trivializes these concerns by linking them to GreenMedInfo, implying that the conversation stems from fringe sources. This is misleading, considering the magnitude of engagement across platforms.

A figure from the WU blog post detailing the topics 'viral' engagement on X.

Washington University’s Role in the Censorship Industry: A Conflict of Interest

Washington University’s dismissal of DoD Directive 5240.01 discussions cannot be separated from its role in what Matt Taibbi calls the "Censorship-Industrial Complex"—a network of institutions that collaborate with Big Tech to control narratives and suppress dissenting voices. As revealed by Taibbi’s Twitter Files, WU is actively involved in efforts to regulate content and manage online discourse, particularly around sensitive topics like COVID-19 and election integrity .

Given its participation in this narrative control apparatus, WU is far from an impartial commentator. Its efforts to downplay concerns about the directive align with its broader role in the suppression of alternative viewpoints, rather than promoting open discussion. This conflict of interest is critical to understanding why WU would dismiss the issue instead of encouraging meaningful dialogue on its potential threats to civil liberties.

GreenMedInfo.com and Sayer Ji: Advocating for the 5th Estate

While mainstream institutions like Washington University seek to control narratives, GreenMedInfo, along with a wide range of voices within the so-called 5th Estate, is advocating for transparency and accountability. Through a series of articles, GreenMedInfo has raised valid concerns about DoD Directive 5240.01, particularly its implications for domestic military intelligence operations and the erosion of constitutional protections.

1. Oct 7th Article: The first article outlines the expansion of military intelligence powers under the directive, emphasizing how it undermines the Posse Comitatus Act, a crucial safeguard that limits military involvement in civilian law enforcement .

2. Oct 16th Article: A fact-check of claims that public concerns are "conspiracy theories," this article provides historical context showing that overreach has often occurred under the guise of national security .

3. Oct 18th Article: This analysis focuses on how the directive weakens civilian oversight and the legal frameworks protecting constitutional rights from executive overreach .

In stark contrast to WU’s narrative, GreenMedInfo and Sayer Ji are providing informed, fact-based discussions on the issue. Their work reflects the vital role of independent media in holding institutions accountable, especially when those institutions attempt to stifle public discourse.

Rebutting WU’s Claims: Why the Directive Deserves Scrutiny

Washington University’s blog paints GreenMedInfo as a fringe "natural healing" site that repeatedly spreads "anti-vaccine content." This misleading characterization ignores the substance of GreenMedInfo's reporting and serves to discredit its legitimate concerns regarding the directive. Instead of addressing the issues raised—such as the vague and broad definitions in DoD Directive 5240.01—WU chooses to sidestep the conversation entirely.

- Vagueness of the Directive: The directive contains ambiguous language that could allow military actions normally prohibited under the Posse Comitatus Act. WU fails to engage with this critical point, instead framing the concerns as stemming from unfounded rumors'

- Historical Precedents of Overreach: GreenMedInfo rightly points out the historical pattern of government overreach under national security pretexts, from COINTELPRO to post-9/11 expansions in surveillance. Ignoring these precedents is both reckless and irresponsible .

Rather than fostering an open discussion on the directive’s implications, WU chooses to undermine the credibility of those raising concerns, further entrenching its role in the broader censorship apparatus.

Sayer Ji’s Correction: Addressing Misinterpretation, Not Stoking Rumors

WU’s blog also fails to acknowledge that Sayer Ji’s article on Oct. 7th was written to correct a viral misinterpretation of the directive. On Oct. 5th, the Twitter account @amuse falsely claimed that the directive allowed for the “assassination” of U.S. civilians. Ji’s article explicitly refuted this, clarifying that while the directive presents real concerns, it does not authorize assassinations .

By omitting this crucial correction, WU portrays Sayer Ji as someone stoking unfounded rumors, when in fact he was working to provide accurate information. This deliberate omission further reveals WU’s bias and intent to discredit alternative voices, regardless of the facts.

The Debunked “Disinformation Dozen” Narrative: Exposing the Flaws

Perhaps the most glaring flaw in WU’s blog is its reliance on the discredited "Disinformation Dozen" narrative, which labeled Sayer Ji and 11 others as key spreaders of anti-vaccine content. This narrative, promoted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), has since been debunked due to its flawed methodology and misleading conclusions .

Sayer Ji’s articles during the COVID-19 pandemic focused on providing balanced, well-researched discussions of vaccine safety, raising legitimate concerns backed by scientific evidence. This is far from the misinformation that CCDH and now WU claim. Furthermore, legal cases such as Biden v. Missouri push back against the defamation and censorship that CCDH’s narrative represents, defending the right of citizens to express their views freely .

WU’s blog continues to perpetuate this false narrative in an attempt to undermine Ji’s credibility, despite overwhelming evidence that the "Disinformation Dozen" report was deeply flawed.

The Call for a Congressional Inquiry: Protecting Our Constitutional Rights

Given the scope of the concerns surrounding DoD Directive 5240.01 and the serious constitutional questions it raises, GreenMedInfo calls for a Congressional inquiry to investigate the full extent of the directive’s powers. This inquiry is essential for protecting civil liberties and ensuring that executive overreach does not go unchecked. Key questions that must be answered include:

What specific powers does the directive grant military intelligence domestically?

How does the directive impact First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment protections?

Why was the directive reissued so close to a national election, and what are the implications for civilian oversight of military actions?

A thorough investigation is necessary to protect the constitutional rights of U.S. citizens and prevent potential abuses of power.

Concluding Remarks

Washington University’s blog, rather than addressing the real and substantive concerns about DoD Directive 5240.01, has chosen to dismiss them as baseless rumors, reinforcing a now-debunked narrative around Sayer Ji and GreenMedInfo. WU’s role in the "Censorship-Industrial Complex" explains its biased approach, as it works to discredit alternative voices and suppress public discourse.

In contrast, GreenMedInfo has consistently advocated for transparency and accountability, raising valid concerns about the directive and correcting misinformation where necessary. Their calls for public inquiry and responsible journalism are exactly what a free and democratic society should encourage. It’s time for institutions like WU to stop silencing these important conversations and start engaging with the public’s valid concerns.

Footnotes: