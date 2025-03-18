Imagine waking up to find that a foreign government is threatening to extradite and imprison you for something you posted online—even though you've never set foot in their country. Sounds dystopian? Well, that's exactly what the UK is setting up. A recent legal memo confirms that British officials believe they can prosecute Americans for speech that's perfectly legal under the First Amendment.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The irony here should not be lost on anyone: this is the United Kingdom, the very country from which America declared its independence on July 4, 1776, precisely to escape oppressive policies like seditious libel laws. Now, nearly 250 years later, Britain is once again attempting to impose its tyrannical reach over American citizens. This appears to be our 1776 moment, once more.

The UK’s Chilling War on Speech

The UK doesn’t recognize free speech the way we do in the U.S. The First Amendment enshrines the right to express opinions without fear of government punishment. The UK, however, has broad “hate speech” laws and new online censorship rules that can criminalize speech deemed offensive—even if it’s spoken outside of Britain.

According to UK law enforcement officials, speech that they decide is harmful can be grounds for extradition and prosecution. British Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley was explicit in a press conference last year:

“We will throw the full force of the law at people. And whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you.”

The UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer doubled down, warning that even Americans who post online from U.S. soil could face criminal consequences in the UK if their words are considered dangerous.

This is not hypothetical.

The UK has already arrested people for wrongthink:

A woman was arrested for posting “inaccurate” information on social media about an attacker’s identity.

Two men were jailed for encouraging protests outside of hotels housing asylum seekers.

An army veteran was convicted simply for praying silently near an abortion facility—yes, just for praying.

This is a government that believes it can and should control what people say and think.

The UK Has Explicitly Threatened Extradition of Americans

A 2025 legal memo by the American Center for Law and Justice reveals British officials have explicitly threatened to extradite Americans for online speech:

“The UK has tools of international law available that could be used to try to extradite American citizens for the way their speech has affected the UK, and could arrest Americans for their conduct in the UK.”

Translation: If the UK decides your words—spoken in America—“stir up hatred” or cause "psychological harm," they could attempt to arrest and extradite you.

The U.S.-UK extradition treaty requires that crimes be felonies in both countries. But the UK may attempt legal gymnastics by:

Using Objective Territorial Jurisdiction , claiming speech outside the UK had a "detrimental effect" inside their borders.

Invoking Protective Jurisdiction, arguing that speech from Americans threatens UK national security.

British officials have openly promised to pursue these tactics:

“UK officials have expressly promised to go after individuals for online activity in other countries.”

This means that your social media posts could potentially result in prosecution abroad.

The UK’s Online Safety Act (OSA) takes censorship to an entirely new level.

This draconian law passed October 2023, and now going into effect, forces social media platforms to remove “harmful content”, even if that content isn’t technically illegal. It also criminalizes:

Sending “false information” that might cause psychological harm.

Threatening speech (as broadly defined by the government).

Flashing images or videos at someone (yes, this is literally a crime now).

Who was the architect behind this Orwellian crackdown on speech? The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)—a British dark-money operation masquerading as a think tank. They even took credit for it themselves, boasting that their “campaigning resulted in the Online Safety Act in the UK” (source).

If CCDH sounds familiar, it’s because they’re the same group that created the now-debunked “Disinformation Dozen”—a report used to justify mass censorship, demonetization, and even coordinated “black ops” against U.S. citizens like myself, RFK Jr., Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Tapper, and others. This wasn’t just about deplatforming; it was an open declaration of lawfare, targeting and destroying the livelihoods of those who spoke inconvenient truths.

But CCDH and the UK’s war on free speech didn’t stop there.

This isn’t just government overreach—it’s an international conspiracy to suppress free speech at a global scale. And now, with the Online Safety Act, the UK has put its plan into motion, enshrining mass censorship into law while leaving the door open for future crackdowns against Americans.

Free Speech: A Fundamental Divide

The UK and the U.S. have fundamentally different understandings of free speech. Here’s the stark reality:

In the U.S. , the government cannot punish you for offensive speech.

In the UK , the government can and will arrest you if it thinks your words might incite hatred or cause “harm.”

In the U.S. , a person’s political or religious views are protected.

In the UK, expressing the wrong opinion about immigration, religion, or gender could land you in prison.

This is not just an academic debate. The UK is actively expanding its power to police speech globally—including in the U.S.

And if we don’t take this threat seriously, it’s only a matter of time before an American citizen is targeted.

The U.S. Must Take a Stand

Congress should immediately demand assurances from the UK government that no American will be extradited for exercising their First Amendment rights. The State Department must be pressured to publicly state that no American will ever be surrendered for speech-related crimes that are not crimes under U.S. law.

Americans need to wake up. The UK’s war on speech isn’t just a British problem anymore—it’s a global problem. I’ve documented this global plot to censor, adjudicate and criminalize speech online in greater depth in my previous article: International Governments Are Criminalizing Free Speech Through Global Coordination; New Files Expose Plot. I’ve also reported on the UK’s attempt to force Apple to provide them back door access to the world’s iCloud data on an X post shared by Elon Musk on Feb. 8th here.

If we don’t educate the public en masse and push back now, it won’t be long before a U.S. citizen is dragged before a British court for saying something the Crown deems unacceptable.

If we don't educate the public en masse and push back now, it won't be long before a U.S. citizen is dragged before a British court for saying something the Crown deems unacceptable.