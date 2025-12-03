Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sayer Ji's Substack

The Toxic Truth About Wheat, Dairy, Corn and Soy.

Sayer Ji's avatar
Sayer Ji
Dec 03, 2025
∙ Paid

Most of us grew up believing that “healthy” whole wheat, a glass of milk, corn chips and soy lattes were harmless staples. In this deep-dive conversation, Dr. Joel Bohemier sits down with GreenMedInfo founder Sayer Ji to unpack the surprising toxic and medicinal sides of wheat, cow’s milk, corn and soy—four foods that literally double as industrial glue…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Sayer Ji
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture