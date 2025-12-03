The Toxic Truth About Wheat, Dairy, Corn and Soy.

Most of us grew up believing that “healthy” whole wheat, a glass of milk, corn chips and soy lattes were harmless staples. In this deep-dive conversation, Dr. Joel Bohemier sits down with GreenMedInfo founder Sayer Ji to unpack the surprising toxic and medicinal sides of wheat, cow’s milk, corn and soy—four foods that literally double as industrial glue…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.