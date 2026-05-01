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With documentary evidence that goes to the heart of potential perjury, an active DNI investigation, and the architect of gain-of-function research now stripped of all federal funding, the statute of limitations deadline creates the perfect storm for long-overdue accountability

“Please delete this email after you read it.”

Those six words, written by Anthony Fauci to NIH Director Francis Collins in February 2021, may have sealed his fate. Not because they conclusively establish wrongdoing—but because of what followed when those emails were addressed under oath in June 2024.¹

Three times.

Under direct questioning, Fauci categorically denied ever deleting government records or seeking to evade federal transparency laws. As first reported by journalist Paul Thacker, Senator Rand Paul released the proof last week: Fauci’s own emails, in his own words, instructing federal officials to “delete this email after you read it.”²

Now, as the five-year statute of limitations on his May 11, 2021 congressional testimony denying NIH funding of gain-of-function research approaches its deadline on May 11, 2026, those deletion emails have created a prosecutorial perfect storm. The official who played a central role in funding related research also perjured himself about covering it up—and because of Biden’s preemptive pardon, he can no longer take the Fifth Amendment when called to testify again.³

Ten days remain to bring criminal charges. The evidence is damning. The constitutional stakes are unprecedented. And for the first time, the public pressure is becoming impossible to ignore.

The Social Media Explosion

The pressure is building in real time across social media platforms. Senator Rand Paul’s message was crystal clear: “I’ve said it from the beginning: lying to Congress is a felony. Destroying federal records is a felony. Advising others to destroy federal records is a felony. Fauci did all three. His adviser was just indicted. Fauci is next. The deadline to prosecute Fauci is May 11. The DOJ must act now.“⁴

The tweet reached 1.1 million views in hours. The replies exploded with public demand: “Prosecute Fauci,” “Finally,” “The worst mass murderer in history.” On X, “War Correspondent” amplified the urgency: “🚨🔥 HOLY SMOKES, AMERICA — THIS IS THE BOMBSHELL WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! 🔥🚨 DNI @TulsiGabbard just CONFIRMED on The Megyn Kelly Show that she’s leading a full investigation into Anthony Fauci for alleged perjury.”⁵ [Note: the interview was actually filmed one year ago, May 1st, 2025]

The platform’s trending algorithm elevated “Pressure Builds on DOJ to Indict Fauci Before May 11 Perjury Deadline” as a live story, with users connecting the dots between last week’s Morens indictment, Gabbard’s investigation, and the approaching deadline in real time.

Another outspoken advocate for Dr. Fauci’s arrest is Marjorie Taylor Greene, as demonstrated in the video below.

The Smoking Gun: “Please Delete This Email”

The evidence that may destroy Fauci comes from his own keyboard. In newly released emails obtained by Paul Thacker of The DisInformation Chronicle, Fauci repeatedly instructed federal officials to delete government communications:

February 2021 to NIH Director Francis Collins: “Please delete this email after you read it” — discussing pandemic origins and how to “get ahead of the science” to control damaging narratives.²

July 2020 to Chief of Staff Greg Folkers: After calling Senator Paul “full of sh..t” in an email, Fauci concluded: “Please delete this email after you read it.”²

[IMAGE PROMPT: Screenshot of actual Fauci email with highlighted text “Please delete this email after you read it” in bright yellow, with official email headers visible]

But when congressional investigators questioned Fauci under oath in June 2024, he denied everything:

Rep. James Comer: “Dr. Fauci, did you ever delete an official record?”

Fauci: “No.”

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis: “Did you delete any emails or records related to the Wuhan lab or the origins of the virus?”

Fauci: “No, I did not.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko: “Were you engaged in attempts to obstruct the Freedom of Information Act and the release of public documents?”

Fauci: “No.”²

If knowingly false, each statement could carry legal consequences under federal statutes governing false statements and sworn testimony (including 18 U.S.C. § 1001 and related provisions). And therefore, each answer could constitute a separate count of perjury, punishable by up to five years in federal prison under 18 U.S.C. § 1001.

The DNI Bombshell: Gabbard Confirms Active Investigation

[IMAGE PROMPT: Split screen of Tulsi Gabbard in DNI office on left and Megyn Kelly on right, with quote overlay: “We are working on that with Jay Bhattacharya and look forward to being able to share that hopefully very soon”]

The prosecutorial foundation became explosive when Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirmed in an exclusive May 2025 interview with Megyn Kelly that the intelligence community was reviewing COVID origins and related research, including questions that intersect with prior sworn testimony.⁶

“We are working on that with Jay Bhattacharya and look forward to being able to share that hopefully very soon,” Gabbard told Kelly when asked about the specific connection between EcoHealth Alliance’s Wuhan research and the COVID pandemic. “That specific link between the gain of function research and what we saw with COVID-19.”⁶

When Kelly laid out the implications—”if it was Peter Daszak’s research with the Wuhan so-called bat lady that caused this pandemic then we did fund it. Then Anthony Fauci helped fund the pandemic that he denied over and over and over to Senator Rand Paul’s questioning... under oath”—Gabbard’s response was unequivocal: ”That’s right. Under oath. Exactly.”⁶

The DNI had created “a special teams group, the director’s initiative group that is focused on investigating a number of the president’s top priorities,” with COVID origins as a central focus. This was not hypothetical—it was an active intelligence investigation with NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya into whether the former NIAID Director perjured himself before Congress.

The Morens Indictment: Dress Rehearsal or Opening Act?

Last Tuesday’s indictment of Dr. David M. Morens provides the prosecutorial roadmap. Morens, 78, served as Fauci’s senior advisor from 2006 through 2022, functioning as the briefing layer between the scientific community and Fauci, and through Fauci to Congress and the White House.⁷

The indictment alleges Morens and unindicted co-conspirators used personal Gmail accounts to “back-channel” information specifically to evade FOIA requests. Morens wrote: “I learned from our foia lady here how to make emails disappear after i am foia’d but before the search starts, so i think we are all safe. Plus i deleted most of those earlier emails after sending them to gmail.”⁷

Co-Conspirator 1, described throughout the filing as the president of an organization that received NIH grants for bat coronavirus research through a Wuhan subaward, is unmistakably Dr. Peter Daszak, former president of EcoHealth Alliance.

The indictment also alleges bribery: Daszak allegedly gifted Morens wine for his “behind-the-scenes shenanigans,” and Morens then performed an official act to “deserve” it—authoring a scientific commentary advocating that COVID-19 had natural origins.⁷

This was not administrative misconduct. This was alleged corruption of the scientific record itself—the very record that supported Fauci’s congressional testimony.

The Network Collapses: Ralph Baric Stripped of All Federal Funding

The investigation is reaching far beyond Morens. In a bombshell April 29 report by Paul Thacker, the National Institutes of Health has removed University of North Carolina virologist Ralph Baric—described as the “world’s foremost coronavirus biologist”—from all his federal grants. UNC has placed Baric on administrative leave.⁸

The same Ralph Baric who co-authored the 2015 Nature Medicine paper with Wuhan’s Dr. Zhengli Shi, creating pandemic-potential coronaviruses. The same Ralph Baric who U.S. intelligence agencies contacted in 2015 to discuss “coronavirus evolution and possible human adaptation.” The same Ralph Baric who collaborated with Peter Daszak on the 2018 DARPA DEFUSE proposal to insert furin cleavage sites into bat coronaviruses.⁹

According to a source cited by Thacker, a senior HHS official suggested UNC is reluctant to cooperate due to the sensitivity of the underlying material.

”Baric designed the gun,” the official said. “But the Chinese built it, and then they pulled the trigger.”⁸

The Pardon Trap: No More Fifth Amendment

Fauci’s preemptive pardon, issued by Biden on January 19, 2025, was supposed to be his shield. Instead, it may become his trap.

As constitutional law expert explains, a pardoned individual loses Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination for the pardoned conduct.³ When Senator Paul calls Fauci to testify again—and he has formally demanded Fauci schedule a hearing—Fauci cannot plead the Fifth about his pandemic-era conduct.

He must answer truthfully or face new charges for lying to Congress under 18 U.S.C. § 1001. Every false statement becomes a new federal crime, punishable by up to five years in prison. The pardon that was supposed to protect him now forces him to testify without protection.

The constitutional question remains whether Biden’s autopen pardon is valid. President Trump has asserted that autopen pardons signed without Biden’s personal knowledge are void. The only way to test that question is to indict someone who received an autopen pardon.

The May 11 Deadline: Five Years to the Day

The statute of limitations clock is unforgiving. Federal law provides five years to prosecute perjury charges from the date of the false testimony. Fauci’s categorical denials about NIH funding of gain-of-function research were made on May 11, 2021, during his heated exchange with Senator Paul:

“The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Fauci testified under oath.¹⁰

“If anybody’s lying here, senator, it is you!” he shouted at Paul, pointing his finger.¹⁰

But documents released by The Intercept in late 2021 proved that EcoHealth Alliance used NIH grants to fund Wuhan experiments that modified bat coronaviruses, making them more infectious in “humanized” mice.¹¹ NIH Principal Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak admitted in 2024 that the government did fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan.¹²

The admission came three years after Fauci’s categorical denial under oath.

The Network I’ve Been Tracking

For those who have followed this network closely, the convergence is striking. Six months ago, I published “False Uprising: The Coordinated Effort to Unseat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Escalates in DC,” documenting Peter Daszak’s central role in the astroturf campaign to remove RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary.¹³

In December 2024, my investigation “Where Do Drones Fit in Public Health?” inspired by John Fleetman’s groundbreaking exposé revealed the 2018 DARPA DEFUSE proposal for “large-area inoculation of humans” with self-spreading vaccines—a proposal submitted by EcoHealth Alliance under Peter Daszak’s leadership.¹⁴

In October 2025, “Rand Paul’s Letter to Gabbard Re-Opens the COVID Intel Files” documented how U.S. intelligence agencies contacted Ralph Baric in 2015 to discuss “coronavirus evolution and possible human adaptation.”⁹

What the Morens indictment confirms is that the same network I’ve been tracking—Daszak (Co-Conspirator 1), Baric (now stripped of funding), and Morens (now indicted)—was allegedly operating a parallel communications system specifically designed to evade public transparency during the deadliest public health event in modern history.

The emails, the indictments, and now Baric’s removal from federal funding reveal a pattern of coordination that raises serious questions about transparency that enabled the pandemic narrative.

Ten Days to Constitutional History

What happens in the next ten days will determine whether the United States treats the systematic manipulation of scientific records as a prosecutable public harm, or whether it remains an unaddressable feature of institutional power.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche—who personally signed the Morens press statement—has ten days to decide whether to:

Indict Fauci on multiple perjury counts, triggering the first constitutional test of autopen pardons Supersede the Morens indictment to add Co-Conspirator 1 (Daszak) and Co-Conspirator 2 Allow the statute of limitations to expire, ensuring Fauci never faces accountability for his congressional testimony

Three signals will reveal the DOJ’s direction:

First: Any superseding indictment adding defendants to the Morens case



Second: Sealed grand jury activity in DC or Eastern District of Virginia



Third: Any indication that the autopen pardon challenge will be embedded in a Fauci indictment

The social media pressure is undeniable. The evidence is overwhelming. The constitutional stakes are unprecedented. The deadline is immovable.

What I’m Watching

As someone named on the original “Disinformation Dozen” list and a plaintiff in federal civil rights litigation challenging the censorship architecture (Finn et al. v. Global Engagement Center, Case No. 3:25-cv-00543, M.D. Fla.), I am watching this moment as potential vindication of everything we’ve documented about the pandemic-era suppression apparatus. [Learn more about our lawsuit and support this historic effort here]

The Morens indictment was the first federal document confirming the architecture was real. Gabbard’s investigation proves it’s being taken seriously at the highest levels. Thacker’s emails provide smoking gun evidence of perjury. Baric’s funding termination shows the network is collapsing.

But whether criminal accountability reaches the architect himself depends on the next ten days.

The clock is running. The evidence is damning. The pressure is building. And for the first time since the pandemic began, the phrase “criminal accountability for Anthony Fauci” is not theoretical—it is a ten-day countdown to constitutional history

TAKE ACTION:

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The next ten days will determine whether the rule of law applies to the architects of the pandemic response.:

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