🚨 After 4+ years of censorship, the truth is finally free.

My April 2020 video — banned and labeled “misinformation” — has just been restored (along with both of my channels) after Alphabet admitted it was government-induced suppression of lawful speech.

It never violated any guidelines. Not once.

Now you can finally watch it yourself.

🎥 “Are Viruses Exosomes?”

A conversation that cost me my voice online for years.



Interested in diving deeper? Here’s how my thinking on the topic has evolved since 2020: