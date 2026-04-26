DISCLOSURE

I am Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo.com and a named plaintiff in Finn v. Global Engagement Center, Case No. 3:25-cv-00543-WWB-MCR, pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. I have a direct financial interest in the outcome of that litigation. Everything that follows is documented with primary sources and hyperlinked citations. I have separated my personal experience from the investigative record throughout.

On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the man who put my name on a list — a list a US President used to call twelve Americans killers — will sit before the UK Parliament's Foreign Affairs Select Committee and answer questions under oath for the first time in his career.

Read, share, and comment on the X post dedicated to this article.

It is, by all Westminster accounts, an extraordinary summons. Chiefs of staff to British Prime Ministers almost never appear before parliamentary committees, even after leaving post. McSweeney has been exceptional even by that standard: during his entire tenure as Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, he issued precisely one public statement — the statement announcing his own resignation.1

The British press will cover Tuesday as a story about Peter Mandelson, Jeffrey Epstein, and a botched ambassador vetting. They will miss the larger story entirely.

Morgan McSweeney is not just Keir Starmer’s disgraced former chief of staff. He is the founding architect of the Center for Countering Digital Hate — the organization whose fraudulent report a US President cited to declare that twelve named American citizens were killing people.

The parliamentary drama playing out this week is not separate from what is happening in a federal courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida. It is the same story — finally becoming visible at both ends simultaneously.

On April 24, 2026 — four days before McSweeney’s testimony — CCDH filed its motion to dismiss the federal civil rights lawsuit brought by six of the Americans it targeted. The motion argues that plaintiffs “do not allege that CCDH or Mr. Ahmed even communicated with the White House, the Surgeon General, or Meta, or any party mentioned” in the case.2 A conference attendee list documents Ahmed convening a White House Office of Science and Technology Policy advisor, State Department officials, congressional staffers, and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Communications at a private CCDH-organized event in Washington in the summer of 2024.3

That is the factual contradiction at the center of this moment. And it connects directly to the man testifying Tuesday.

PART ONE: WHAT WAS BUILT IN ROOM 216

To understand what McSweeney’s Tuesday testimony means, you need to understand what he built and why.

In 2018, McSweeney was running Labour Together — a nominally reformist think tank operating out of Room 216, China Works, Brixton, south London. As investigative journalist Paul Holden documents in The Fraud: Keir Starmer, Morgan McSweeney, and the Crisis of British Democracy — a 544-page investigation supported by a substantial leak of internal Labour Party files — only three people besides McSweeney were allowed to work from Room 216. Two were junior staffers. The third was Imran Ahmed, who had served as head of communications for Angela Eagle during her failed 2016 leadership challenge against Jeremy Corbyn.4

Together, McSweeney and Ahmed deployed a specific political weapon: framing opposition not as a disagreement to be argued but as a moral contagion to be quarantined. Inside the Labour Party, they deployed antisemitism accusations to delegitimize Corbyn’s allies without engaging their actual positions. The accusation was designed to be unfalsifiable. The denial was treated as confirmation. It worked devastatingly.

On October 19, 2018, a company was registered on Companies House under the name Brixton Endeavours Limited. Its sole director was Morgan McSweeney. Its address was shared with Labour Together. Brixton Endeavours was renamed the Center for Countering Digital Hate in September 2019. McSweeney remained a listed director until April 2020 — two days after Starmer won the Labour leadership election, the outcome the entire operation had been engineered to produce.5

Labour Together — the vehicle McSweeney ran as company secretary during this same period — failed to report £849,429 in donations to the UK Electoral Commission, in violation of UK electoral law. Holden’s position is that the non-reporting may have been deliberate.6

The machine had been built to destroy Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn was destroyed. The machine did not shut down. It crossed the Atlantic.

PART TWO: THE ARCHITECTURE OF SILENCE

When CCDH crossed to the United States in 2021, the playbook traveled with it. The target changed. The accusation changed. The mechanism was identical.

In March 2021, CCDH published the “Disinformation Dozen” report, claiming twelve named Americans — including this author — were responsible for nearly two-thirds of all vaccine-skeptical content on social media.7 The methodology was opaque. The data was unverifiable. Facebook’s own internal analysis found the core statistic exaggerated by a factor of at least 1,300. A Facebook executive privately described it as a “faulty narrative, without evidence.”8

To understand how the censorship operation actually worked, it is important to understand that it did not work like a government official ordering a deletion. That would have been straightforward to identify and prohibit. What actually happened was more sophisticated — and more difficult to reach with a court order.

It worked in five steps:

Step one: A London NGO publishes a report. The data is fraudulent. No correction is ever issued.

Step two: High-ranking government officials adopt the report as authoritative. The White House press secretary cites it. The Surgeon General cites it. President Biden stands before cameras and declares the twelve named individuals are “killing people.” Internal Facebook communications confirm the White House was using the CCDH report to “guide major governmental policy decisions” and was “exerting policy pressure” to remove the twelve accounts.9

Step three: The platforms comply. Facebook imposes a 60 percent demotion of pages affiliated with the named individuals, confirmed by internal communications.10 Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and PayPal follow.

Step four: The reputational narrative, now officially endorsed and platform-amplified, migrates. Colleagues distance themselves. Collaborators cancel events. The stigma spreads without ever being tested in a courtroom.

Step five: The narrative crosses borders. This is the step the Consent Decree does not reach. This is the step that turns a domestic censorship story into something that should alarm every American.

On March 23, 2026, the United States government signed a document proving steps one through four happened. The Missouri v. Biden Consent Decree is a ten-year permanent injunction signed by the Department of Justice. It prohibits the Surgeon General, the CDC, and CISA from threatening social media platforms with regulatory consequences unless those platforms suppress constitutionally protected American speech.11

Read that again. The government agreed, in a federal court, that it had been pressuring platforms to silence Americans. Not alleged. Not argued. Signed. For five years, anyone who said this was happening was called a conspiracy theorist. The conspiracy theory now has a court docket number.

But here is the question every American should be asking: if the government just admitted to running a censorship operation — what parts of that operation did the court order leave untouched?

The answer is step five. The Consent Decree closed one door. The architecture that made it possible is still standing. That is what Finn v. Global Engagement Center is in federal court to address.

PART THREE: THE EPSTEIN CATALYST

Here is where the story stops being about British internal politics and starts being about something much larger. Peter Mandelson — the “Prince of Darkness” of New Labour, Morgan McSweeney’s political mentor — was not merely acquainted with Jeffrey Epstein. DOJ Epstein file releases document that Mandelson forwarded classified government briefings to Epstein within minutes of receiving them — including a readout of the US Treasury Secretary’s candid assessment of Dodd-Frank drafting, forwarded to Epstein’s Gmail five minutes after Mandelson received it (Federal Exhibit EFTA_R1_01496514).12

British police arrested Mandelson in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Starmer told Parliament that Mandelson “betrayed our country, our Parliament, and my party. He lied repeatedly.”13

Then came the vetting scandal that brought down McSweeney. Mandelson had failed in-depth security vetting for the Washington ambassadorship. Officials at the UK Foreign Office overrode that recommendation. The Foreign Affairs Committee chair, Dame Emily Thornberry, attributed to McSweeney the instruction to the Foreign Office to “just f***ing approve” the appointment.14

McSweeney resigned on February 8, 2026, taking full responsibility for advising Starmer to appoint Mandelson. Two days later I published Part 3 of my Epstein Files series. The Epstein file releases had made the lineage visible: the man who built the censorship machine that branded twelve Americans as killers was publicly tethered to the network those Americans had been silenced for discussing.

The Funding Trail and the Central Irony

No account of this operation is complete without the funding trail — because it reveals whose interests the suppression was designed to protect. In May 2020, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue — a London think tank funded by the Gates Foundation and Open Society Foundations — published a report co-produced with BBC Click declaring that public discussion of “Bill Gates, George Soros, the Rothschilds and Jeff Bezos” in connection with pandemic profiteering constituted far-right extremist conspiracy theory. Among the websites labeled disinformation-hosting: GreenMedInfo.com.15

ISD’s founding board included a former director of N M Rothschild & Sons. The organization that declared certain names unspeakable was funded by those names and had a Rothschild bank director on its own board. That conflict of interest was not disclosed in the report.

In November 2025, the Washington Free Beacon confirmed that Open Society Foundations awarded a $250,000 grant directly to CCDH.16 The funder whose name was declared off-limits for public discussion was simultaneously funding both the organization that declared the prohibition and the organization that enforced it.

Oxfam documented $85 billion in excess corporate pandemic profits — including from vaccine manufacturers — and proposed a tax remedy, received as legitimate policy debate. CCDH simultaneously published a report treating $36 million in annual revenue among independent health publishers as a moral emergency requiring deplatforming. The label “profiteer” was applied not based on scale of profit or harm caused, but based on whether the speaker’s message served or challenged institutional consensus.17

What the British Embassy Knew

What makes this more than a personal scandal is what the documentary record shows the British state itself was doing. On January 6, 2020, the National Crime Agency’s International Liaison Officer at the British Embassy in Washington transmitted a formal classified intelligence document to the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division (EFTA01721768), tracing Epstein-connected payments across fourteen named international banks in six currencies. Its stated purpose: “to assist in potential child sexual exploitation and human trafficking investigations.”18

By September 2020, the NCA had established a standing mechanism to route British-captured financial intelligence on Epstein’s network to FinCEN. The BBC has since identified the four London flats where Epstein housed confirmed trafficking victims — rent paid through accounts British intelligence was flagging to American authorities in real time. The NCA intelligence channel ran continuously from January 2020 through at least 2023.19

Peter Mandelson was appointed British Ambassador to the United States on December 19, 2024 — sixty-one months into that operation. The embassy already knew.

Three Governments, Three Responses

Norway had less intelligence on Epstein’s British network than the NCA had. It opened a criminal investigation into a former Prime Minister, waived diplomatic immunity for the first time in the Council of Europe’s history, and forced multiple officials to face consequences. France had three complainants. It opened two criminal investigations.

Britain had the NCA case file. It had the embassy liaison. It had the standing financial surveillance mechanism. It had the London addresses. It had the bank accounts. It appointed Peter Mandelson as Ambassador to the United States.

PART FOUR: THE WASHINGTON MACHINE

I documented the full scope of what Tuesday’s testimony concerns — McSweeney’s role in CCDH, the 2024 election interference complaint, the Disinformation Dozen methodology, and the thirty-nine specific questions the parliamentary record raises — in “The Man Who Branded Twelve Americans as ‘Killers’ Testifies Tuesday,’” published April 22, 2026. What follows adds what connects that documented record to a Florida federal courthouse on April 24.

A conference attendee list obtained by Paul Thacker, RealClearInvestigations, documents a private CCDH-organized event in Washington, summer 2024, attended by: Anna Lenhart, Senior Advisor at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy; at least two US State Department officials including Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt; congressional staffers from Senators Luján and Welch and multiple House offices; Annabel Graham, British Embassy First Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs; and Melissa Fleming, UN Under-Secretary-General for Communications. CCDH deployed fifteen to twenty staffers. Everyone else was invited into CCDH’s room.20

A UK DSIT email chain spanning September 25 through November 8, 2024 shows government staff asking CCDH what should be discussed at a meeting with their own minister. CCDH proposed framing language. That language appeared verbatim in the official DSIT Meeting Brief. The government’s own brief states: “MRF and CCDH have arranged a policy roundtable… You were invited by them to attend and speak.”21

This is not lobbying. It is authorship. When a government’s own document describes its minister as a guest at a nonprofit’s meeting, the relationship between regulator and advocate has been inverted.

CCDH’s motion to dismiss — filed April 24, 2026 — argues plaintiffs “do not allege that CCDH or Mr. Ahmed even communicated with the White House.” The certified administrative record in Ahmed v. Rubio, S.D.N.Y., Case No. 1:25-cv-10705, Document 42 (February 6, 2026), contains the US government’s own characterization of Ahmed as “a key collaborator with the Biden Administration’s effort to weaponize the government against U.S. citizens.” CCDH’s legal response did not contest this factually. It complained Rogers said it on a podcast.22

A CCDH internal memo archived on DocumentCloud records CEO Imran Ahmed stating in the January 8, 2024 meeting: “RFK — black ops being set up to look at RFK. Nervousness about the impact of him on the election.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr., at that time running for President, is now Secretary of Health and Human Services.23

Additionally, the House Judiciary Committee’s Foreign Censorship Threat Part II report, February 3, 2026, independently identifies both CCDH and NewsGuard as co-participants in the same foreign censorship ecosystem. Ahmed was specifically transcribed and interviewed by the Committee in June 2024.24

In October 2024, the Trump campaign filed a formal Federal Election Commission complaint alleging that the UK Labour Party engaged in “blatant foreign interference” in the 2024 US presidential election. The complaint specifically named McSweeney — who attended the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and met with the Harris campaign team — alongside nearly one hundred Labour Party staffers dispatched to US swing states.25

PART FIVE: WHAT HAPPENED TO ME

I am one of the twelve Americans named in the Disinformation Dozen report. I am a plaintiff in Finn v. Global Engagement Center. I tell what happened to me not because it is about me — it is emphatically not — but because it illustrates what the architecture can do when it operates without legal constraint.

My accounts — more than two million followers built across fifteen years — were deleted overnight. GreenMedInfo’s revenue infrastructure was dismantled. Colleagues distanced themselves. Collaborators cancelled events. The stigma spread through institutional channels, none of which were required to independently evaluate the claims against me.

The mechanism does not require you to be a health researcher or someone with two million social media followers. It requires only that your speech become inconvenient to an organized campaign with government connections and international reach. The nurse who posts about a patient’s adverse reaction. The scientist who publishes findings that challenge a consensus. The parent who questions a school health policy on Facebook. None of them would know — as I did not know until months after the fact — that their speech had been entered into a foreign legal proceeding.

In May 2025, I published a public statement describing my experience. It was lawful American speech, created in the United States, published on a US-based platform, protected by the First Amendment. On June 9, 2025, a prosecuting party in a UK criminal proceeding filed an ex parte application — without notice to me — seeking authority for my immediate arrest and the seizure of my devices.26

I was not charged. I was not named as a defendant. I had not been accused of any offense by any US authority. The application cited my lawful American speech, my public associations, and the fact that I had filed a regulatory complaint with Britain’s Solicitors Regulation Authority — a lawful act available to any member of the public.

The presiding judge declined the application in full.

But the application was made. And I learned of it only when it was referenced in open court in December 2025.

What began in a room above a Brixton pub in 2018 had, within seven years, escalated to a foreign court being asked to physically detain an American citizen for constitutionally protected speech.

The Consent Decree proved steps one through four happened. It does not address step five — the cross-border escalation. Finn v. GEC is asking whether the government can achieve the same result by keeping its fingerprints one step removed: funding the NGO, letting the NGO publish the report, letting the report flow through official channels, and letting the narrative migrate across borders until someone asks a judge to authorize an American citizen’s arrest.

The answer American courts give to that question will define what free speech actually means in America for the generation now growing up in it.

PART SIX: THE RESPONSE — CLOSING THE LOOPHOLE BY STATUTE

Four days after the Consent Decree was signed, Preston Byrne published something significant. Byrne is dual-qualified in US and UK law. He defended, on a pro bono basis, every American enforcement target of the UK Online Safety Act in 2025. He is counsel to 4chan in its federal lawsuit against Ofcom in Washington DC. He is the architect of the GRANITE Act — Guaranteeing Rights Against Novel International Tyranny and Extortion — which passed the Wyoming House 46-12 in February 2026. Senator Eric Schmitt is publicly committed to introducing a federal version. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has publicly stated she would pursue sanctions legislation if Britain moved to block an American platform.27

On March 27, 2026, Byrne and two co-authors published the UK Free Speech Act 2026 — a model bill designed to do for Britain what the First Amendment does for America. It repeals the Online Safety Act entirely. It abolishes non-crime hate incident recording. But the provision that matters most for understanding what is at stake in our American litigation is Section 15:

“No outsourcing or funding of censorship by the State. The State must not arrange for, attempt to, or procure any act which, if done by the State, would contravene the Act. It must not fund, subsidize, or support any program whose purpose or effect is to suppress lawful expression. Any contract or grant agreement whose objective is the suppression of lawful expression is void.”

Why Americans Should Care About a British Bill

The UK Online Safety Act, passed in 2023, claims authority over American platforms, American servers, and American speech. On the theory that if a British user can access content, Britain can regulate it, Ofcom has issued fines and demands to American companies for content that American courts would never permit a government to suppress. Britain has been trying to govern American speech for three years.

Byrne’s Free Speech Bill would repeal that regime entirely. And Section 15 closes the identical loophole that Finn v. GEC is asking American courts to close on this side of the Atlantic.

As Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated publicly in response to the State Department’s visa action against CCDH’s CEO: “Once again, the United States is the mecca for freedom of speech.”28

Two legal systems. Two countries. One conclusion: the outsourcing loophole is the central problem, and it must be closed by name.

PART SEVEN: THE FLORIDA COURTHOUSE ON APRIL 24

On the same week McSweeney was summoned to testify, CCDH filed its motion to dismiss our federal civil rights lawsuit. CCDH never argues the censorship didn’t happen. Because they cannot. Their motion is a procedural challenge. And their central factual claim — that plaintiffs do not allege CCDH communicated with the White House — is directly contradicted by the Washington summit roster, the Ahmed v. Rubio administrative record, and the House Judiciary report.

The NewsGuard-to-ISD-to-CCDH-to-GreenMedInfo pipeline adds a specific Florida jurisdictional dimension. NewsGuard supplied ISD with a domain-specific blacklist naming GreenMedInfo.com — a Florida LLC with its principal place of business in Miami-Dade County — by domain name. ISD used that list to label GreenMedInfo as far-right disinformation and shared findings with Facebook. Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis issued a formal March 2023 press release titled “Florida Is Prepared to Protect Florida Businesses from NewsGuard” — official Florida government recognition that this network specifically targeted Florida businesses.29

NewsGuard held a confirmed $749,387 federal contract developing “Misinformation Fingerprints” from September 2021 through December 2022 — the exact period of our clients’ deplatforming. NewsGuard also received a $25,000 State Department Global Engagement Center grant in 2020. The GEC is a defendant in our own case. A defendant in our litigation was funding the organization that supplied the blacklist initiating the targeting chain against our clients.30

Our opposition brief is due approximately May 15, 2026. Discovery is where this case becomes genuinely devastating to CCDH. Getting to discovery is the immediate objective. Everything that has already been established in public documents is what CCDH allowed into public view. What exists in internal communications, full funding records, and direct correspondence with the Surgeon General’s office is almost certainly more damaging.

PART EIGHT: THE ARC

McSweeney has resigned as Starmer’s chief of staff. Mandelson has been arrested, fired, stripped of his ambassadorship, removed from the Privy Council, and faces an active Metropolitan Police criminal investigation. Imran Ahmed faces US visa revocation. YouTube has restored accounts removed under Disinformation Dozen-related pressure, effectively acknowledging the removals were the product of external coercion. Mark Zuckerberg has publicly admitted Facebook was pressured by the government to censor content. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — compared to child groomers by CCDH’s CEO under parliamentary privilege — is Secretary of Health and Human Services.31

The people who were cancelled are still standing. The operation that cancelled them is not.

But the architecture is still standing. The Consent Decree closed one door. Tuesday’s testimony may add new facts to the public record. The opposition brief due May 15 is fighting to survive a motion to dismiss and reach discovery. And the question our case is asking remains unanswered by any American court.

What is happening this week in London and what is happening in a federal courthouse in Florida are not two stories. They are one story — finally becoming visible at both ends simultaneously.

A British censorship machine, built in a room above a Brixton pub by the protégé of a man now under criminal investigation for sharing government secrets with Jeffrey Epstein, deployed its playbook against American citizens, reached into American platforms, coordinated with American government officials, attempted to physically detain an American journalist, and is now defending itself in an American federal court while its architect prepares to testify before the British Parliament.

The Epstein files made the lineage visible. The Consent Decree made the censorship undeniable. McSweeney’s testimony may make the connections documentable under oath. The arc is long. But it is bending, and it is bending fast.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Watch Tuesday’s testimony live at parliamentlive.tv. The transcript will be publicly available within days and constitutes a permanent evidentiary record.

Support the lawsuit — all funds held in designated attorney trust account, Childers Law LLC:

Lawsuit fund: GiveSendGo.com/Deliberate-Dozen

Personal legal defense: buy.stripe.com/fZuaEXcGy2zs1pW3gfcbC05

Legal Defense Fund

Contact your representatives. Ask them about CCDH. Ask them about the GRANITE Act. Ask them why a British NGO’s fraudulent report was allowed to function as US government policy.

Share this article. The mechanism described here does not require prominence to activate. It requires only that your speech become inconvenient. The best protection any of us has is a public that understands how the machine works.

Sayer Ji is the founder of GreenMedInfo.com and a plaintiff in Finn v. Global Engagement Center, No. 3:25-cv-00543-WWB-MCR, Middle District of Florida. His public statement on the June 2025 arrest application is at sayerji.substack.com.

NOTES AND SOURCES

1. UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee, “Morgan McSweeney to give evidence to FAC on Lord Mandelson’s vetting,” April 22, 2026, https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/78/foreign-affairs-committee/news/213251/.

2. CCDH Motion to Dismiss, Finn v. Global Engagement Center, No. 3:25-cv-00543-WWB-MCR, Document 194, filed April 24, 2026, at 15.

3. Paul D. Thacker, “Deporting Censorship: US Targets UK Government Ally Over Free Speech,” RealClearInvestigations, February 18, 2026, https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2026/02/18/deporting_censorship_us_targets_key_ally_of_british_government_over_free_speech_1165667.html.

4. Paul Holden, The Fraud: Keir Starmer, Morgan McSweeney, and the Crisis of British Democracy (New York: OR Books, 2025), Chapters 1–2; documentary sources at

https://holden.thefraud.info

5. David Rose, “Inside the Center for Countering Digital Hate’s Plan to ‘Kill’ X,” UnHerd, October 23, 2024, https://unherd.com/newsroom/inside-the-center-for-countering-digital-hates-plan-to-kill-x/.

6. Holden, The Fraud, Introduction and Chapter 1, documenting £849,429 in unreported donations during McSweeney’s tenure as company secretary of Labour Together, 2017–2020.

7. Center for Countering Digital Hate, “The Disinformation Dozen,” March 2021, https://counterhate.com/research/the-disinformation-dozen/.

8. Internal Facebook executive communications cited in Plaintiffs’ Proposed Findings of Fact, ECF 212-3, Missouri v. Biden, No. 3:22-cv-01213 (W.D. La.); Jim Jordan, “Chairman Jordan Expands Censorship Investigation to CCDH,” House Judiciary, July 2023, https://judiciary.house.gov/media/press-releases/chairman-jordan-expands-censorship-investigation-center-countering-digital.

9. Internal Facebook communications cited in Second Amended Complaint, Finn v. GEC, ¶ 74 (M.D. Fla. Oct. 10, 2025); President Biden, White House press conference, July 16, 2021.

10. Internal Facebook email, July 23, 2021, cited in Second Amended Complaint, Finn v. GEC, ¶ 75.

11. Missouri v. Biden Consent Decree, No. 3:22-cv-01213 (W.D. La., signed March 23, 2026), https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.lawd.189949/gov.uscourts.lawd.189949.476.0.pdf.

12. Federal Exhibit EFTA_R1_01496514 (March 31, 2010 Volcker Rule briefing, forwarded five minutes after receipt); SDNY_GM_00078533; EFTA01256269; EFTA01835356, all at https://www.justice.gov/epstein.

13. CNN, “UK PM Starmer says he shouldn’t have appointed Epstein-linked pick for US ambassador,” April 20, 2026, https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/20/uk/keir-starmer-mandelson-epstein-vetting-intl.

14. Dame Emily Thornberry, Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, April 21, 2026; Sayer Ji, “The Man Who Branded Twelve Americans as ‘Killers’ Testifies Tuesday,” Sayer Ji’s Substack, April 22, 2026, https://sayerji.substack.com/p/the-man-who-branded-twelve-americans.

15. Institute for Strategic Dialogue, BBC Click, and NewsGuard, “The Far Right’s Exploitation of Covid-19 Disinformation,” May 2020, https://www.isdglobal.org/isd-publications/covid-19-disinformation-briefing-no-2/.

16. Washington Free Beacon, “Exclusive: George Soros Gave $250K to British Group Working to Censor Conservative News Sites and ‘Kill Musk’s Twitter,’” November 2025, https://freebeacon.com/democrats/exclusive-george-soros-gave-250k-to-british-group-working-to-censor-conservative-news-sites-and-kill-musks-twitter/.

17. Oxfam America, “Pandemic Profits Exposed,” July 22, 2020, https://www.oxfamamerica.org/explore/research-publications/pandemic-profits-exposed/; Center for Countering Digital Hate, “Pandemic Profiteers,” June 1, 2021, https://counterhate.com/research/pandemic-profiteers/.

18. Federal Exhibit EFTA01721768, NCA International Liaison Officer to FBI Criminal Investigative Division, January 6, 2020, released under Epstein Files Transparency Act. Sayer Ji, “The British Embassy in Washington Had a Jeffrey Epstein File,” Sayer Ji’s Substack, April 20, 2026, https://sayerji.substack.com/p/the-british-embassy-epstein-file.

19. Federal Exhibit EFTA00148721, NCA Washington liaison to FBI, September 11, 2020. Sayer Ji, “Britain Knew Where Jeffrey Epstein Was Housing His Victims — And Did Nothing,” Sayer Ji’s Substack, April 24, 2026, https://sayerji.substack.com/p/britain-knew-epstein-victims-london-flats.

20. Paul D. Thacker, “Deporting Censorship,” RealClearInvestigations, February 18, 2026, https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2026/02/18/deporting_censorship_us_targets_key_ally_of_british_government_over_free_speech_1165667.html; NPR, “Just 12 People Are Behind Most Vaccine Hoaxes on Social Media,” May 13, 2021 (Gregory and Ahmed quoted together on the Disinformation Dozen), https://www.npr.org/2021/05/13/996570855/disinformation-dozen-test-facebooks-twitters-ability-to-curb-vaccine-hoaxes.

21. UK DSIT email chain, September 25–November 8, 2024, published by Paul D. Thacker, RealClearInvestigations, February 2026.

22. Certified Administrative Record, Ahmed v. Rubio, Case No. 1:25-cv-10705 (S.D.N.Y.), Document 42, February 6, 2026; docket at https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/72079865/ahmed-v-rubio/.

23. CCDH Portfolio Planning Monthly Meeting Notes, January 8, 2024, archived at DocumentCloud, https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/25177521/portfolio-planning-monthly-meeting-notes.pdf; published by Paul D. Thacker and Matt Taibbi, Racket News, October 2024.

24. Staff of the H. Comm. on the Judiciary, 119th Cong., “The Foreign Censorship Threat, Part II,” February 3, 2026, https://judiciary.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/republicans-judiciary.house.gov/files/2026-02/THE-FOREIGN-CENSORSHIP-THREAT-PART-II-2-3-26.pdf.

25. Letter from Gary M. Lawkowski, Dhillon Law Group, to Federal Election Commission, October 21, 2024; Irish Times, April 22, 2026, https://www.irishtimes.com/world/uk/2026/04/22/keir-starmers-cork-born-adviser-morgan-mcsweeney-to-be-questioned-by-mps-over-mandelson-appointment/.

26. Sayer Ji, “A Statement on Due Process, U.S.–UK Cross-Border Speech, and a Foreign Arrest Application Made Without Notice,” Sayer Ji’s Substack, December 29, 2025, https://sayerji.substack.com/p/sayer-ji-a-statement-on-due-process.

27. Preston Byrne, “The GRANITE Act,” prestonbyrne.com, October 2025, https://prestonbyrne.com/2025/10/18/the-granite-act-how-congress-can-strike-back-against-foreign-censors/; Sayer Ji, “Don’t Tread on the First Amendment: How Preston Byrne and the GRANITE Act Are Drawing a Constitutional Line Against Britain’s Speech War on America,” Sayer Ji’s Substack, January 22, 2026, https://sayerji.substack.com/p/dont-tread-on-the-first-amendment.

28. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., public statement on X, cited in Sayer Ji, “Don’t Tread on the First Amendment,” January 22, 2026, https://sayerji.substack.com/p/dont-tread-on-the-first-amendment.

29. Institute for Strategic Dialogue, BBC Click, and NewsGuard, May 2020, https://www.isdglobal.org/isd-publications/covid-19-disinformation-briefing-no-2/; Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, “Florida Is Prepared to Protect Florida Businesses from NewsGuard,” March 1, 2023, https://www.myfloridacfo.com/news/pressreleases/press-release-details/2023/03/01/cfo-jimmy-patronis-florida-is-prepared-to-protect-florida-businesses-from-newsguard.

30. NewsGuard federal contract FA864921P1569, USASpending.gov, https://www.usaspending.gov/award/CONT_AWD_FA864921P1569_9700_-NONE-_-NONE-; $25,000 GEC grant confirmed through Daily Wire v. Department of State (E.D. Tex., Judge Kernodle).

31. Imran Ahmed, oral testimony, UK Parliament Joint Committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill, 2021, archived as OSB0009, https://committees.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/39441/html/; Second Amended Complaint, Finn v. GEC, ¶¶ 73–75.

PRIOR INVESTIGATIONS IN THIS SERIES

The Switchboard: From Epstein to Mandelson to McSweeney to Ahmed (February 6, 2026) — The foundational investigation documenting the McSweeney-Mandelson-CCDH operational lineage.

The British Embassy in Washington Had a Jeffrey Epstein File. Then London Sent His Best Friend to Run It. (April 20, 2026) — Documents the NCA classified intelligence pipeline running from the Washington embassy for sixty-one months before Mandelson’s appointment.

The Man Who Branded Twelve Americans as ‘Killers’ Testifies Tuesday (April 22, 2026) — Comprehensive documented record of McSweeney’s role in CCDH, the FEC complaint, and thirty-nine specific questions for Tuesday’s testimony.

Britain Knew Where Jeffrey Epstein Was Housing His Victims — And Did Nothing (April 24, 2026) — BBC confirmation of the four London flats, six confirmed victims, and the NCA financial surveillance tracking the rent payments in real time.

They Came for Twelve Americans First. You Are Next — Unless This Case Wins. (April 2, 2026) — The five-step censorship architecture, the Consent Decree, and the question the court order left unanswered.

Don’t Tread on the First Amendment: How Preston Byrne and the GRANITE Act Are Drawing a Constitutional Line (January 22, 2026) — The constitutional architecture being built to close the outsourcing loophole.

The Real Pandemic Profiteers: They Called Us Grifters. Then the Epstein Files Opened. (February 22, 2026) — The Epstein file financial architecture and the $85B vs. $36M Pandemic Profiteers inversion.