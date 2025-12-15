Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Luck's avatar
Timothy Luck
20m

Several authors of note in the know regarding herbal wisdom, have enthused about the benefits of Hawthorn, which is known as 'the friend of the heart'. Why do I bring this up ? Because the Cacao freezer 'choc' which I make at home, includes hawthorn, ginger as well as other naughty ingredients including honey rather than sugar .These kinds of synergies are so easily found in nature, and are let's be honest hard to resist ! I wonder if there is any research on the cardiovascular benefits of Chocolate/ Hawthorn combined .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mags Schneider's avatar
Mags Schneider
24m

I love the food of the gods. But i wonder about the lead and cadmium that is evidently in most of it. What is your assessment of that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sayer Ji
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture