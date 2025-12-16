Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LW's avatar
LW
1h

How you can support a CONVICTED FELON, SERIAL RAPIST, PEDOPHILE, CHRONIC LIAR, TAX CHEAT & BIGOTED, RACIST TRAITOR IS SOMETHING I DO **NOT** RESPECT, AT ALL!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture