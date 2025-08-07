Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

Tom
7h

regarding the bedroom - got an excellent discussion recently on electrical outlets, how anything plugged in, not even turned on, is emitting. So I unplugged everything in the bedroom. The sleep enhancement, ability to drop off, uninterrupted thru the night, long dreams meaning good REM.

Kat
5hEdited

Until about 5 years ago, I used to wake up every morning, sit up in bed and focus on my pineal gland, watching that pulsing light come and go. Then during COVID, I walked into a beauty salon to get a haircut and a lady greeted me. I did not know and she did not ask but she held up a thermometer to the middle of my forehead and clicked the button to take my temperature. Since that day, I have never seen that pulsing light again. It took me some time to figure out what had happened but that was the catalyst. Gee, I wonder why they are taught to put that thermometer in the middle of our forehead and not on our hand or somewhere else! When I looked to see what that device emits, I found that it is radiation. It probably doesn't take much to zap a pineal gland. FYI: I don't use a cell phone, drink tap water, or use toothpaste made in the USA.

