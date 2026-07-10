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Collette's avatar
Collette
1h

Just what Every Hospital performing Brain surgery or caring for Neuro injured patients needs to know & Act upon 🙏

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Michael G. Fons's avatar
Michael G. Fons
1h

I also heard that eating tamarind can help your body excrete fluoride. I think it binds to fluoride and flushes it out in the urine.

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