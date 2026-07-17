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Laura Mueller's avatar
Laura Mueller
5h

Appreciation for you documenting the precedent of these eight twins cases.

Andrea Shaw, the mother of the twin toddlers in Idaho, joined as a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics in January 2026. The suit alleged that pediatricians and the organization engaged in a racketeering scheme by promoting vaccines that she claimed caused her children's deaths.

Idaho is the first state to enforce a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive ban on vaccine mandates in both businesses and schools. Governor Brad Little signed the Idaho Medical Freedom Act into law in April 2025, which makes it illegal to require medical interventions (including vaccines and medications) as a condition of employment, service, or enrollment.

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