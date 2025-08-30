Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque
20mEdited

I don't know anyone who admits to taking antidepressants who hasn't had a disturbing personality change. One I know killed herself and her small son. Another had wild affairs and sent the family dog to the pound (in addition to a long list of nutty, nasty stuff that ruined that branch of the family).

After what I've seen of the fraud and gaslighting over covid jabs, and vaccines in general, I seriously doubt that I'll ever believe anything a pharmacuetical co or a government health authority says about the safety and effectiveness of any drug.

And I resent paying taxes for federal, state, and county bureaucrats to get out there and virtue signal and yammer their lies. I refer to those of the previous administration, and those still hanging on. Much gratitude to RFK, I hope he can right this ship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture