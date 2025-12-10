Share the X post dedicated to this article on X: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1998683082270937274?s=20

The response to my latest viral interview with Dr. Eric Berg — They Tried to Erase Natural Health. It Backfired — has been remarkable.

The enthusiasm, the shares, the personal stories pouring in… it’s clear something profound is happening.

A genuine hunger for truth.

A return to what works.

A rising remembrance of ancient healing traditions now validated by hard science.

The surge of interest inspired me to bring back a conversation recorded in January of 2021, only months before the most vicious attacks and deplatforming against natural health advocates began.

This is the interview that captured the heart of natural medicine, and my mission at GreenMedInfo — plainly, humbly, powerfully.

A Moment Before the Noise

Looking back at this early dialogue with Dr. Berg, I see a timeless snapshot of what the movement has always been about:

real foods, intelligent herbs, evidence-based natural healing, and the sovereignty of the individual.

No institutions.

No intermediaries.

Just the science of nature made accessible to everyone.

This was recorded before the coordinated attempts to erase natural health information from the public sphere — an effort I later detailed here:

🔗 Four Years of Lawfare and Black Ops

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/four-years-of-lawfare-and-black-ops

But the conversation itself?

It continues to speak — because nature continues to speak.

What This Interview Reveals

Dr. Berg and I explored topics that remain foundational to the movement today:

• Garlic’s extraordinary pharmacology

Over 100 biological actions, 500+ studied conditions, and selective targeting of cancer stem cells. View the GreenMedInfo.com database on the subject.

• Cruciferous vegetables and detoxification

The sulfur cycle, phase I/II pathways, and why these foods are essential to cellular resilience.

• Nutrigenomics

Food as information — a new biology in which our meals communicate directly with our genes. I detail this exciting new concept and science as a core thesis in my book REGENERATE.

• Detox done correctly

Why bile flow matters, why people get “detox sickness,” and how traditional remedies prevent it.

• Turmeric and plant intelligence

Why certain herbs seem designed for the human body — and why that may not be an accident. View the GreenMedInfo.com database on turmeric.

• Meristematic cells and regenerative potential

The deep biological poetry behind raw foods and the immortal thread of life itself.

Rewatching it today, the message is even clearer:

Natural medicine is not alternative.

It is original.

It is elegant.

And it is powerful.

Learn more about the astounding power of meristematic cells here:

Why I’m Bringing This Back Now

Because across the country, and around the world, a genuine health awakening is unfolding, as expressed through organizations I co-founded like Stand For Health Freedom and the Global Wellness Forum.

People are returning to the basics:

food as medicine, plants as allies, sovereignty as a birthright.

And this interview holds the DNA of that awakening.

Nearly two decades ago, I created GreenMedInfo.com — a grassroots research platform that grew into the largest open-source natural medicine database in the world, now housing over 10,000 health topics relevant to one overarching mission:

Making America Healthy Again — through knowledge, evidence, and the wisdom of nature.

Long before the phrase MAHA existed,

GreenMedInfo was already functioning as the evidence engine of the movement.

This conversation with Dr. Berg is part of that origin story.

It reminds us that the solutions have always been within reach:

in gardens, kitchens, ancestral knowledge, and peer-reviewed science ignored by conventional institutions.

People are waking up.

Families are reclaiming their health.

Communities are becoming self-reliant again.

The echo is turning into a chorus.

This is why the interview matters now.

It is not nostalgia — it is a signal.

A reminder of where this movement began and why it will not be stopped.

