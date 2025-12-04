Share the X post dedicated to this article: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1996665493193936930?s=20

Yesterday, a senior U.S. diplomat said the quiet part out loud.

In a striking GB News interview, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers declared something no American official had ever articulated so bluntly:

“Censoring Americans in America is a red line.”

“The extraterritorial application of foreign speech laws to American citizens is a non-starter.”

For anyone who has lived at the receiving end of foreign-origin attacks on constitutionally protected speech, those words landed like a seismic shift.

For the first time, the United States has drawn a bright boundary around its citizens’ digital rights.

And many of us know exactly why this moment had to come.

[Sarah B. Rogers — U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy & Public Affairs. Confirmed by the Senate in October 2025, Rogers now occupies a top-ten ranking position at the U.S. Department of State, charged with overseeing America’s global public diplomacy and information policies. In her confirmation hearing, she argued that “free speech … is America’s number one strength,” pledging to re-orient public-diplomacy efforts toward transparency, clarity of purpose, and robust defense of constitutional expression — including when U.S. citizens’ speech is challenged abroad.]

A Foreign Speech Framework That Crossed the Atlantic

It is worth remembering that one of the most influential speech-labeling constructs of the past decade did not originate in Washington.

It began in the United Kingdom.

A British-born advocacy narrative — built around the idea that a tiny number of individuals represented a global threat to public discourse — soon traveled across the Atlantic. It was embraced by elements of the U.S. policy ecosystem, amplified in media, and operationalized by major platforms.

What began in London became a Washington talking point.

And once that foreign-origin label attached to an American citizen, it did not stay confined to the borders that produced it.

The repercussions of that classification were global. And they were not theoretical.

I Became One of Those Americans

I was among the individuals placed inside that UK-origin narrative — the now-infamous “Disinformation Dozen”framework, widely criticized for its unsupported methodology and discredited by subsequent reporting (Forbes, The Independent, and others).

Once that label existed, it did not remain in the policy arena. It began appearing in:

Government briefing documents

DHS terrorism bulletins

Platform moderation templates

NGO dossiers

Foreign regulatory discussions

Overseas legal contexts far removed from the First Amendment

My lawful U.S. speech — journalism, advocacy, analysis — began surfacing inside foreign interpretive frameworks that bore little resemblance to American constitutional standards.

This is not speculation.

It is lived experience.

And it is part of a documented pattern now recognized at the highest levels of the U.S. government.

The 4chan–Ofcom Precedent: A Warning Shot

If anyone doubts how far foreign authorities believe their jurisdiction extends, consider the Ofcom–4chan controversy, in which UK regulators asserted the right to police speech on a platform that is not British, not hosted in Britain, and not governed by British law. (Coverage here).

The idea that foreign regulators can reach into American digital spaces is no longer hypothetical; it is a posture.

A posture that has now collided with U.S. diplomacy.

A Pattern Foreign Governments Can No Longer Ignore

I have seen firsthand how American speech — created entirely within the United States — can be:

reinterpreted through foreign legal frameworks,

absorbed into overseas bureaucratic processes,

or placed into regulatory categories with no U.S. equivalent.

Not because of wrongdoing.

Not because of criminal conduct.

But because of classification systems that originated abroad and migrated into U.S. institutions before expanding globally.

This is what the Under Secretary was warning about.

Not one case.

Not one investigation.

But a system.

A system in which foreign-origin speech doctrines attempt to shape — or suppress — American political expression.

The GRANITE Act: Congress Begins to Respond

This diplomatic signal is not occurring in isolation.

Circulating drafts of the GRANITE Act propose:

Blocking enforcement of foreign speech penalties inside the U.S.

Allowing Americans to sue foreign entities that target their speech

Removing sovereign immunity for governments that attempt extraterritorial censorship

Reaffirming that U.S. citizens’ speech is governed by the First Amendment — not foreign regulators

This would be the strongest statutory shield ever created for Americans targeted by cross-border censorship systems.

Its emergence is not an accident. It is a response.

A New Era: Geopolitical Consequences for Targeting American Speech

In November 2025, the Telegraph reported that the U.S. government had initiated steps to revoke the visa of Imran Ahmed, a prominent UK-based censorship advocate whose Parliamentary testimony once likened Americans critical of vaccine policy to “sexual groomers.” According to the report, the action was intended to “send a message.” (Telegraph coverage).

That message was simple:

Foreign actors who insert themselves into the policing of American speech may face diplomatic consequences.

This is not about any one individual.

It is about a doctrine.

A doctrine the State Department has now articulated clearly:

American speech is not subject to foreign policing.

American citizens are not subject to imported speech regimes.

And any attempt to do so is now a diplomatic event — not just a bureaucratic one.

The Red Line Has Been Drawn

The State Department’s warning is a historic shift.

It recognizes what many Americans have experienced for years:

Foreign-origin classification systems migrating into U.S. policy

NGOs and regulators exporting frameworks into American digital life

U.S. citizens seeing their domestic speech entangled abroad

A global censorship architecture operating without democratic accountability

The United States has now declared:

That era is over.

Foreign governments, regulators, NGOs, and private actors operating across borders must understand:

When American speech is touched, the United States will respond.

When foreign laws are applied to American citizens, it becomes a diplomatic matter.

When U.S. speech is targeted abroad, it is now a geopolitical event.

This is not a threat.

It is a statement of sovereignty.

Speech Has Gone Global. Its Defense Must Follow.

We are living in a new informational epoch — one in which speech travels further and faster than the rights that protect it.

But now, at last, the United States is signaling that those rights will travel.

And for those of us who have lived through the consequences of UK-origin narratives crossing into U.S. life — and then into foreign jurisdictions beyond both — the Under Secretary’s words contain something rare:

Recognition.

Clarity.

And a line drawn brightly enough for the whole world to see.

American speech belongs to America.

And America has finally said so.

Below is more information about the federal civil rights lawsuit brought by myself and five other Americans previously labeled as the “Disinformation Dozen”—a suit demanding disclosure, accountability, and justice for the harms inflicted on us at home and abroad.

Earlier this year, in a courtroom in London — halfway around the world from my home — I heard my name spoken by counsel in a criminal proceeding that had nothing to do with me.

There I was, in the public gallery at a Crown Court in England, listening as my publicly available U.S. speech was read aloud and interpreted under a foreign legal framework:

My journalism.

My online advocacy.

My social-media posts.

Even comments written by strangers on my platforms.

It was surreal.

I was not a party.

I was not a witness.

I was not accused of anything.

And yet my constitutionally protected speech — created entirely in the United States — had migrated into a foreign criminal matter.

That morning made one reality undeniable:

American speech now crosses borders faster than the rights that protect it.

And last week, a senior U.S. diplomat finally acknowledged that truth in public.

A Senior U.S. Diplomat Declares a Boundary Never Before Spoken Aloud

In an extraordinary GB News interview, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers issued the clearest American policy statement on foreign censorship in decades:

“Censoring Americans in America is a deal breaker. It is a red line.” “The extraterritorial application of foreign speech laws to American citizens is a non-starter.”

This was not casual rhetoric.

Diplomats speak in code — and when they say “red line,” the world is meant to hear it.

She was describing, without naming it, a phenomenon I had experienced directly:

foreign legal systems treating American speech as if it were theirs to regulate.

And she did not stop there.

Rogers warned that:

“Applying British hate-speech laws to American platforms and American users”

is fundamentally incompatible with the First Amendment.

This is seismic.

It is a diplomatic doctrine that now stands in direct conflict with the worldview that produced the UK’s Online Safety Act— a law claiming global jurisdiction over online expression.

The Global Censorship System Is Not Theoretical — It Exists

My personal experience is not an isolated glitch. It is part of a documented system — a system I spent years investigating, and which I laid out in depth in The “Kill Musk’s Twitter” Directive: A Modern 1776 Stand Against a Global Plot for Censorship.

What that investigation revealed was staggering:

✔ A transnational censorship architecture

✔ UK and U.S. intelligence-linked actors coordinating narrative control

✔ A hybrid warfare model where tweets are treated as battlefield assets

✔ Covert “BlackOps” tactics directed at U.S. political figures

✔ British political operatives influencing American election discourse

✔ The Online Safety Act positioned as the legal enforcement arm of this network

✔ NATO explicitly describing the shift “from tanks to tweets”

As I wrote then:

This is a return to “seditious libel” in modern dress — the same doctrine the Crown used to police colonists before 1776.

And now, that framework is being used to reinterpret American speech abroad.

What I Witnessed in London Is the Local Symptom of a Global Architecture

Sitting in that courtroom, I wasn’t simply hearing my name.

I was hearing the echo of the system I had described:

Foreign NGOs now play a significant role in shaping the informational climate surrounding domestic prosecutions, particularly in the United Kingdom. In my own experience, falsified and defamatory material produced by one such NGO — widely known for helping architect the UK’s Online Safety Bill and for advancing the “Disinformation Dozen” narrative — surfaced within a private prosecution legal proceeding in which I was neither a party nor a witness. Despite having no standing, no notice, and no opportunity to respond, U.S.-protected speech of mine appeared in a foreign criminal context.

This reflects a broader structural shift: transatlantic regulatory alignment, the export of UK-origin “harm” frameworks into the interpretation of American discourse, the reframing of political speech through foreign sensibilities, and the creeping normalization of cross-border speech criminalization. What happened to me was not an aberration — it was a glimpse of how quickly domestic speech can be absorbed into foreign legal systems that do not share our constitutional assumptions.

It did not matter that I was merely a journalist and an advocate —

my speech, and my lawful associations with other prominent and outspoken US figures, had become data in a system designed to track, categorize, and, when necessary, neutralize dissent.

What I witnessed was not about one case.

It was about the emergence of a global censorship regime.

The UK Online Safety Act Is the Legal Engine Behind This Drift

In my published analysis of the Online Safety Act, I noted:

It applies to all platforms accessible in the UK , regardless of where they are headquartered.

It creates the category of “lawful but harmful” content , judged by UK standards.

It authorizes extraterritorial enforcement and even extradition mechanisms.

It forms part of a larger cross-border speech policing framework.

This is not a comment on any specific UK legal matter.

It is a structural observation:

The Act represents the most ambitious attempt yet by a Western democracy to regulate global speech.

And my experience in the courtroom was precisely the kind of downstream consequence such a system produces.

America Responds: The GRANITE Act

The U.S. is now moving to erect barriers.

The GRANITE Act, in its widely circulated drafts, seeks to:

Prohibit enforcement of foreign speech penalties inside the United States

Allow Americans to sue foreign actors who attempt to censor them

Remove sovereign immunity from governments attempting extraterritorial regulation

Reaffirm that American speech is governed by the First Amendment

The bill exists because my experience — and the experience of many others — is not an anomaly.

It is a new pattern.

The U.S. Has Already Begun Sending Signals — And They Are Impossible to Ignore

In November 2025, it was reported in the UK press that the Trump Administration has initiated steps to revoke the visa of CCDH founder Imran Ahmed — a figure central to transatlantic content-censorship advocacy — signaling a new willingness to push back against foreign interference in U.S. civic discourse.

This was described by the Telegraph as an effort to:

“Send a message.”

It wasn’t about Ahmed.

It was about the underlying principle:

Foreign actors who target Americans’ speech should expect the United States to defend its citizens.

This shift is not partisan.

It is constitutional.

A Quiet “Notice” for a Loud New Era

I will say this carefully, as befits the moment:

Any foreign party — government, regulator, actor, or private firm — that chooses to involve American citizens’ domestic speech in foreign legal processes is operating in a rapidly changing geopolitical environment.

The U.S. government has now:

issued a diplomatic “red line,”

drafted statutory protections,

and taken concrete actions against foreign censorship networks.

Nothing in this article comments on any active proceeding.

Nothing here alleges wrongdoing.

Nothing here breaches privilege or confidentiality.

But foreign actors should be aware that the United States is no longer indifferent when Americans’ constitutional speech is pulled into foreign arenas.

That era is over.

Conclusion: Speech Has Gone Global. Rights Must Follow.

We are standing in a moment that future historians will study.

The foreign censorship architecture exposed in The “Kill Musk’s Twitter” Directive

The diplomatic doctrine articulated by Sarah Rogers

The legislative shield proposed in the GRANITE Act

The enforcement signals sent through federal immigration actions

All point to a single inflection point:

The First Amendment will not defend itself.

The United States is now preparing to defend it across borders.

What happens next will define digital freedom for generations.

I was in London when I learned how speech can travel.

Now the world is learning how far its defense will travel, too.