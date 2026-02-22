In 2021, the President of the United States told the nation that I and eleven other Americans were killing people — and the organization that gave him that claim was funded by the same dark money networks whose offshore vaccine profits we had been investigating.

Executive Summary

The hit job: In 2020–2021, a coordinated network of UK-based NGOs — funded by the same philanthropies whose pandemic-related financial interests they were protecting — deployed government officials, tech platforms, AI moderation systems, legal threats, and parliamentary privilege to brand twelve named Americans as killers, criminals, and terrorists for questioning official pandemic narratives.

The architecture: Epstein file releases document that the individuals declared off-limits had designed offshore vaccine funds projecting "tens of billions" in returns, brokered Rothschild DOJ settlements through a convicted sex offender, and listed "pandemic" as a standing capital category — all before COVID-19 existed.

The irony: ISD’s May 2020 report — funded by the Gates Foundation and Open Society — declared public discussion of Gates, Soros, and Rothschild pandemic involvement to be “unfounded” far-right extremism. The Epstein federal exhibit record documents that involvement in detail, with specific Bates numbers available for public audit. Meanwhile, Oxfam documented $85 billion in excess corporate pandemic profits as a mainstream policy issue — while CCDH labeled $36 million in independent media revenue as a moral emergency requiring deplatforming. The difference was never about the money. It was about the message.

The arc: The founding architect of CCDH has resigned as the British Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff. The Goldman Sachs General Counsel recruited by Epstein to broker the Rothschild DOJ settlement has departed under pressure. CCDH’s CEO faces US visa revocation. YouTube has restored wrongfully removed accounts. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — branded a killer before Parliament — is Secretary of Health and Human Services. The people who were cancelled are still standing. The operation that cancelled them is not.

Note on sourcing: Primary documents cited are identified by their EFTA production numbers as released in federal proceedings. Parliamentary testimony is archived on the UK Parliament website. ISD and CCDH reports are cited from their published versions. Oxfam’s Pandemic Profits Exposed briefing is cited from its July 22, 2020 publication. Analysis draws explicit distinctions between what documentary records establish and what remains inference.

A note on method: This investigation documents financial relationships between named organizations using federal exhibit numbers, published grant records, parliamentary archives, and the organizations’ own reports. It draws a structural distinction between what documentary records establish and what remains inference — and it flags that distinction explicitly throughout.

Readers should be aware that the institutional network described in this piece has a documented history of pre-emptively framing public discussion of its own financial relationships as conspiracy theory — a technique the piece itself analyzes in detail. If a future summary of this article describes it as “connecting Rothschilds, Gates, and Soros to a conspiracy,” that characterization will itself be an example of the methodology under examination. The primary sources are cited. The exhibit numbers are public. The reader is invited to verify rather than believe.

Part I: The Hit Job

In May 2020, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue — a London-based think tank — produced a report in partnership with BBC Click and the media ratings organization NewsGuard titled "“The Far Right’s Exploitation of Covid-19 Disinformation.” Its central claim: that public discussion of "Bill Gates, George Soros, the Rothschilds and Jeff Bezos" in connection with pandemic profiteering constituted far-right extremist conspiracy theory. The report listed 34 websites as "disinformation-hosting." Among them: GreenMedInfo.com.

The highlighted passage is ISD’s own language, from ISD’s own published report, naming the specific individuals whose public discussion it characterized as far-right extremism. What follows documents who was funding ISD at the time it made that determination.

ISD's founding board included General the Lord Guthrie of Craigiebank — former Chief of the Defence Staff and former director of N M Rothschild & Sons. The organization that declared public discussion of "the Rothschilds" to be far-right conspiracy thinking had a Rothschild bank director on its own board. ISD's funding included grants from the Gates Foundation and Open Society Foundations — the respective philanthropies of two of the four individuals the report declared off-limits for public scrutiny. Amazon — Jeff Bezos's company, the fourth name on ISD's list — was among the tech companies that collaborated with ISD on research projects. None of these conflicts of interest were disclosed in the report.

Open Society's involvement did not stop at ISD. On November 17, 2025, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Open Society Foundations had awarded a $250,000 grant for fiscal year 2024 to the Center for Countering Digital Hate—the group behind the “Disinformation Dozen” list—answering, at least in part, the long-standing question of who was funding CCDH. Subsequent investigation exposed more than twenty dark money backers flowing through the Arabella Advisors network, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, seven anonymous Prism trusts, and donor-advised fund structures that, by design, permit donor identities to remain permanently undisclosed in domestic political operations.³⁸ ³⁹ The funder whose name was declared off-limits for public discussion was simultaneously funding both the organization that declared the prohibition and the organization that enforced it.

The following year, the Center for Countering Digital Hate — CCDH, co-founded in 2018 by Morgan McSweeney (then preparing Keir Starmer’s Labour leadership campaign) and Imran Ahmed — published what it called the “Disinformation Dozen” report. Its claim: that just twelve named individuals were responsible for “almost two-thirds of anti-vaccine content” circulating on social media. The named individuals included Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, and this author.

CCDH’s methodology was not new. It was an export. The organization had been forged in the internal war over Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party, where the political faction that would produce both McSweeney and Ahmed had deployed a specific technique: framing political opposition as moral contagion — in that case, antisemitism — to delegitimize an entire political faction without engaging its actual positions. The campaign against Corbyn-aligned Labour members did not primarily argue that their economic or foreign policy views were wrong. It argued that their presence was dangerous — that tolerating them made the party complicit in hate. That framing succeeded: Corbyn was ultimately suspended from the parliamentary party, allies were removed from positions of influence, and the Overton window inside Labour was reset by redefining the boundaries of acceptable association rather than acceptable argument. CCDH’s “Disinformation Dozen” report applied the identical architecture to a new domain. The target changed from socialist Labour MPs to American health publishers. The accusation changed from antisemitism to “anti-vaccine disinformation.” The mechanism — blacklisting named individuals as vectors of moral contamination, demanding institutional severance from them, and treating the act of defending them as evidence of complicity — was identical.

Within months, the White House press secretary and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy were citing the report publicly. President Biden declared at a press conference: “These 12 people are out there giving misinformation. It’s killing people.” Facebook moved to deplatform those named. Twitter followed. The stigmatization was global and rapid.

Facebook’s own internal analysis subsequently found that CCDH’s statistics were exaggerated by a factor of at least 1,300. A Facebook executive privately described the report as a “faulty narrative, without evidence.” No correction was issued by CCDH. No retraction was sought by the officials who had cited it. The Disinformation Dozen had already served their function as a pretext.

Then the escalation began.

Kris Ruby’s subsequently leaked documents — the Ruby Files — revealed that CCDH had provided censorship word lists directly to Twitter’s artificial intelligence moderation system. The words were fed into automated flagging. Content containing them would be demoted or removed without human review, without appeal, without the targets’ knowledge that a British NGO had supplied the suppression criteria.

The operation was not confined to institutional channels. In 2022, Dr. Charles Kriel — a digital strategist whose LinkedIn profile lists a one-year appointment as "Digital Expert, StratCom Terminology Working Group" for NATO in Riga, Latvia, and who subsequently became a Senior Fellow at the Sympodium Institute of Strategic Communications, a UK think tank aligned with NATO's influence initiatives — co-directed a documentary titled Dis/Informed, broadcast on PBS America. The film's IMDB page lists Imran Ahmed and Nina Jankowicz among its featured participants. Its subject: the health freedom movement. Its framing: that women's online wellness communities had been "radicalised" and that figures on the Disinformation Dozen list represented security-level threats. The documentary applied the language and analytical framework of military information operations — radicalization, vulnerability, adversarial narrative — to private citizens exercising constitutionally protected speech. It was, in functional terms, the point at which the institutional censorship apparatus became a consumer-facing media product designed to manufacture public consent for the suppression already underway.

In 2021, attorney Brian Rothschild publicly announced plans to file mass tort wrongful death lawsuits against the Disinformation Dozen, arguing that their online speech had directly caused COVID-19 deaths by discouraging vaccination. In an NBC7 interview, Rothschild was explicit about his strategy: "I can't pass laws preventing misinformation, but I can make it expensive." He never filed the suits. They did not expect to win in court. The point was to make the cost of dissent prohibitive — to threaten financial annihilation as a mechanism of silence. A leaked 2024 CCDH internal memo would later reveal that the organization used the term "black operations" to describe its campaigns against public figures — language drawn from covert intelligence work, now applied to private citizens exercising their First Amendment rights.

That same year, Imran Ahmed appeared before the UK Parliament’s committees examining online safety and disinformation, submitting written evidence archived as OSB0009. In his written submission, Ahmed presented CCDH as a neutral expert organization warning about harmful content. In his oral testimony — archived on the Parliament TV feed — the register changed. Ahmed agreed with a lawmaker’s suggestion that the Disinformation Dozen sounded like “an organized crime network.” He compared vaccine-skeptical voices to “groomers” and child sexual exploitation networks. He invoked the language of terrorism, suggesting the alleged death toll caused by vaccine-skeptical speech should be compared to that of violent extremist groups.

The rhetorical escalation followed the Corbyn-era template precisely. In that campaign, critics of Israeli policy within Labour were not engaged on the merits of their positions — they were reclassified as enablers of antisemitic violence, making any defense of them a confession of complicity. The same logic was now being applied to health publishers: they were not characterized as people who disagreed with official pandemic policy. They were compared to "groomers" and organized criminals — Ahmed's own analogies, spoken under parliamentary privilege and archived on the Parliament TV feed. The analogy to child exploitation was not rhetorical excess — it was a deliberate invocation of the one category of accusation against which no defense is socially permitted.

None of the individuals he named had been charged with any crime. None had been found guilty of anything. Their speech was, and remains, protected under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Parliamentary privilege protected Ahmed from defamation liability for every one of these comparisons. No other venue in the Anglo-American legal system would have offered that protection — a fact that would not have been lost on a former parliamentary aide.

The entire ecosystem — ISD's reports, CCDH's research, the parliamentary testimony, the legal threats — received funding, in significant part, from the same philanthropic networks whose financial interests in pandemic outcomes had been placed off-limits for discussion in the very first report that started this chain.

The question was always what those financial interests actually looked like. The answer had been sitting in a bank vault in the Southern District of New York.

Part II: The Architecture

This article examines federal court records, nonprofit filings, and financial disclosures relating to philanthropic funding networks, offshore financial structuring, and public health-related investment vehicles.

Beginning in the summer of 2011, a 14-page document was circulating in draft form among a small group of people at JPMorgan, in Bill Gates’s orbit, and on Jeffrey Epstein’s email threads. By August 31 of that year, it had reached Version 13. The document bore the header: “The Gates & J.P. Morgan Charitable Giving Fund.” Bates stamps place it in the federal record as SDNY_GM_00078533 and JPM-SDNY-00001660.

Project Molecule, as the fund proposal was internally called, and which I investigated in depth in Part II of my Epstein Files series, was a sophisticated financial architecture. It proposed a three-entity structure: a US public organization, a “foreign private charitable foundation in a tax neutral jurisdiction,” and country-specific conduit organizations. It was designed for what the document called “perpetual operation and governance succession” — no sunset clause, no mandatory payout schedule, no term limits. Five governance layers were proposed. Proposed committee members included Warren Buffett, Melinda Gates as chair of grant distribution, Susan Rice, Seth Berkley (CEO of Gavi, the vaccine alliance), Jeffrey Sachs, and Queen Rania of Jordan. The structure was designed to permit “donor anonymity” and provide “maximum flexibility for appropriate donors.”

Page 9 of the deck contained a budget slide allocating $150 million across specific biological interventions: $40 million for oral polio vaccines in Afghanistan; $40 million for oral polio vaccines in Pakistan; $20 million to “finance the surveillance network in Pakistan”; $20 million for MenAfriVac in the African meningitis belt; $30 million for rotavirus vaccine in Latin America.

That $20 million line appeared in the same year — 2011 — that the CIA ran a fake hepatitis B vaccination campaign in Pakistan to collect DNA on the bin Laden compound. That operation, when exposed, resulted in the killing of vaccination workers and permanent community resistance to foreign-funded health programs. Project Molecule proposed building foreign-funded biological surveillance infrastructure in a nation where foreign-funded biological programs had just been weaponized by an intelligence agency. No document in the federal record links Project Molecule to the CIA operation. The temporal and geographic overlap is what the record shows — not operational coordination. But it is the kind of overlap that, in any other context, would prompt a congressional inquiry rather than a conspiracy designation.

Running parallel to the formal Project Molecule deck was a series of informal email exchanges that reveal its operational backstory. On February 17–18, 2011, Juliet Pullis of JPMorgan — working under Jes Staley — sent Epstein a structured questionnaire described as coming from “the JPM team putting together ideas for Gates.” Epstein replied the same evening with a fully formed donor-advised fund vision. Staley’s response: “We need to talk.”(EFTA00904739-40)

By July 26, Epstein was writing to Staley and copying Boris Nikolic — Gates’s chief science advisor: “A silo based proposal that will get Bill more money for vaccines.” (EFTA01860211)

On August 17, Mary Erdoes — CEO of JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management — emailed Epstein from vacation with detailed questions. He replied the same night: “However we should be ready with an offshore arm — especially for vaccines.” He projected “billions of dollars” in the first two years, “tens of billions by year 4.” The fund would “exist in perpetuity, with succession controls.” (EFTA01256269)

On August 28, Epstein wrote to Staley and Erdoes that Gates wanted to boost what was working without redirecting existing funds, so the presentation must include “additional money for vaccines.” And then, in the same email: “The tension is making money from a Charitable Org. Therefore the money making parts need to be arms length.”(EFTA01835356)

That sentence is the key to everything that followed.

The informal emails and the formal deck converge on identical architecture across a single month: perpetuity controls, offshore vaccine arms, the $150 million budget. All August 2011. All the same JPMorgan division. All the same client.\

In January 2017, an iMessage thread recovered from Epstein’s phone (EFTA01617419-27) shows Epstein coaching an associate on career options. The associate lists qualifications including “Pandemics (just did pandemic simulation) and threats to US health. That could be big platform.” Career paths discussed include: joining Boris Nikolic’s Biomatics Capital; working in the “BG office” as senior science advisor; joining the Merck vaccine team for a “big push for gardasil vaccine/HPV”; joining Swiss Re “developing health products — did one for pandemics, helped develop parametric trigger”; and joining the World Economic Forum as Klaus Schwab’s chief science advisor. Epstein directed the associate toward Bill Gates and offered to arrange the introduction.

A May 2017 email thread (EFTA00697005) shows Epstein, Gates, and Nikolic discussing a donor-advised fund as a “counter balance” to anticipated science funding cuts. Nikolic wrote: “It might be a great path forward for some key areas such as Energy, pandemic etc.” Pandemic was listed as a standing capital category, equivalent to energy.

What Epstein’s correspondence reveals in private, the public record confirms at scale. The architecture that had been sketched in emails — perpetual vaccine funds, offshore structures, parametric financial instruments, pandemic as an investment thesis — materialized in institutional form within the same years and through the same networks.

In January 2017, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations launched at Davos with $460 million from the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, and the governments of Norway, Japan, and Germany. Its mission: reduce vaccine development timelines from ten years to under twelve months. Its initial target pathogens included MERS coronavirus.

In June 2017, the World Bank issued its first pandemic catastrophe bonds — $320 million in securities structured by Swiss Re and Munich Re with parametric triggers. Coronavirus was explicitly listed as a covered peril. Investors received coupon rates above 11 percent. When COVID-19 triggered the bonds in April 2020, $195.84 million was released.

On October 18, 2019 — six weeks before the first publicly acknowledged COVID-19 cases — the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-hosted a pandemic simulation called Event 201. The scenario featured a novel coronavirus. Discussions covered government coordination, pharmaceutical supply chains, and — in detail — strategies for media management, social media censorship, and public compliance.

The architecture was complete before the pandemic began. Pandemic preparedness had been transformed — not secretly, but largely in plain sight — from a public health contingency into a privatized, financialized governance system. The tension Epstein had identified in 2011 had been resolved through scale, legitimacy, and the offshore structures he helped design.

Part III: The Central Irony

The Profit Conversation That Was Allowed — and the One That Wasn’t

The suppression of dissenting voices did not occur in a vacuum. It occurred against the backdrop of documented corporate pandemic profiteering that mainstream institutions were free to discuss and critique. The question is who was permitted to discuss it, and on what terms.

In July 2020, Oxfam America published a detailed media briefing titled Pandemic Profits Exposed. Drawing on SEC filings, Federal Reserve distributional data, and FactSet earnings reports, Oxfam documented that 17 of the top 25 most profitable US corporations were on track to earn nearly $85 billion in excess pandemic profits — meaning net income above and beyond their own four-year averages from 2016 through 2019. These were not speculative estimates. They were derived from publicly filed financial statements.

The numbers were staggering. Microsoft alone was projected to earn $20.8 billion more during the pandemic than in prior years. Google followed at $10.2 billion. Intel at $7.2 billion. Johnson & Johnson at $5.1 billion. Big Tech and Big Pharma — two sectors already benefiting from low effective tax rates and offshore financial structures — were the pandemic’s most conspicuous corporate winners.

Oxfam went further. The same top 25 companies were distributing 99 percent of their 2020 profits to shareholders — up from 90 percent just two years earlier. And because the wealthiest 10 percent of Americans own 87 percent of all corporate stock, the windfall was not being diffused across the economy. It was being concentrated. Oxfam estimated that nearly nine out of every ten dollars of excess pandemic profits would flow to the top decile of American wealth holders. Black and Latinx families — already bearing the disproportionate health toll of COVID-19 — would receive roughly 16 cents on the dollar. The bottom half of the country would receive next to nothing.

None of this was treated as controversial. Oxfam proposed a Pandemic Profits Tax modeled on the World War II–era excess profits levy, citing the scholarship of Prof. Reuven Avi-Yonah at the University of Michigan Law School. The briefing was received as a legitimate policy contribution. It was covered, cited, and debated within the normal bounds of economic discourse. No one was deplatformed for publishing it.

Eleven months later, in June 2021, the Center for Countering Digital Hate released a report of its own. It was titled Pandemic Profiteers: The Business of Anti-Vaxx.

The framing was immediately different. Where Oxfam had analyzed corporate earnings data, CCDH constructed a portrait of moral corruption. The report estimated that what it labeled the “Anti-Vaxx Industry” generated annual revenues of at least $36 million and that its collective social media following — numbering above 62 million — was worth up to $1.1 billion in annual advertising revenue to Big Tech platforms. Twelve individuals, whom CCDH had previously dubbed the “Disinformation Dozen,” were identified as the primary vectors. Their revenue streams were itemized: book sales, supplement affiliate marketing, film production, email lists, and government PPP loans.

The language was not analytical. It was prosecutorial. CCDH described these publishers as a “fifth column” operating “in plain sight,” subverting public confidence in doctors and medical science. Their activities were framed not as economic behavior to be regulated but as a threat to be eliminated.

Place these two reports side by side and something comes into sharp focus.

The scale difference is not marginal. It is orders of magnitude. Oxfam documented $85 billion in excess corporate pandemic profits flowing overwhelmingly to the wealthiest shareholders in the country. CCDH identified $36 million in annual revenue among a handful of independent publishers. One figure is roughly 2,400 times larger than the other.

But the more revealing asymmetry is not in scale. It is in the category of remedy each report prescribed.

Oxfam treated corporate pandemic profiteers as legitimate economic actors who should be taxed more heavily. The proposed remedy was fiscal: a temporary excess profits tax, with revenue redirected toward pandemic relief, universal childcare, paid family leave, and global vaccine distribution. The underlying premise was that these corporations were participants in a shared economic system who owed a greater contribution during a moment of collective crisis.

CCDH treated its identified profiteers as illegitimate actors who should be silenced. The proposed remedy was not regulation. It was removal. The report’s call to action was a public petition demanding that Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube permanently eliminate these individuals from their platforms. The underlying premise was that these publishers had forfeited their right to participate in public discourse altogether.

One set of pandemic profiteers — those earning tens of billions — was invited to contribute more to the system.

The other set — those earning a fraction of a fraction of that amount — was told they had no place in it.

When corporations profited from the pandemic, it was systemic economics. When critics discussed those profits, it was moral corruption.

The label “profiteer” was not applied based on the scale of profit or the harm it caused. It was applied based on who was speaking and whether their speech served or threatened institutional consensus. Tens of billions in shareholder enrichment was a policy problem. Tens of millions in independent publishing revenue was an existential threat. The difference was never about the money. It was about the message.

What the Epstein Files Add

That pattern — the selective application of the profiteer label — becomes something more troubling when the Epstein files are placed alongside it. Because ISD’s May 2020 report did not merely call for different treatment of different profiteers. It declared that public discussion linking Bill Gates, George Soros, and the Rothschilds to pandemic profiteering was “unfounded” far-right extremism — conspiracy theory without verifiable evidence.

The conflict of interest was not limited to ISD. Open Society Foundations — George Soros's flagship political arm — was confirmed in November 2025 to have directly funded CCDH with a $250,000 grant, placing Soros's money on both sides of the operation: funding the organization that declared his name unspeakable, and funding the organization that destroyed the livelihoods of those who spoke it. The confirmation detonated a broader architecture — more than twenty dark money sources, including the Arabella Advisors network, seven anonymous Prism trusts, and donor-advised fund structures engineered for permanent opacity.³⁸ ³⁹ Publicly available filings indicate that several entities connected to the philanthropic networks referenced in ISD-related reporting also fund organizations engaged in counter-disinformation initiatives. The extent to which those funding streams influence editorial or platform policy decisions is not fully transparent.

The DOJ Epstein file releases, executed between 2024 and 2026, produced the following from the federal record:

According to documents released through the DOJ’s Epstein file disclosures (EFTA01256269; EFTA01835356), August 2011 correspondence references the structuring of an offshore investment vehicle described as a “vaccine fund,” with projected multi-billion-dollar returns and long-term succession controls.

The documents reflect planning discussions. They do not, on their face, establish whether the structure was ultimately executed as proposed.

A separate October 2015 document (EFTA00584904) shows Southern Trust Company entering into a Letter of Agreement with Edmond de Rothschild Holding, S.A., specifying a $25 million fee related to “outstanding matters” involving the United States government.

Documentary Scope and Evidentiary Limits

The October 5, 2015 Letter of Agreement (EFTA00584904) documents a $25 million engagement between Southern Trust Company, Inc. and Edmond de Rothschild Holding, S.A., related to “outstanding matters” involving the United States. EFTA00584904 The agreement does not reference vaccine financing or pandemic investment vehicles. Separately, August 2011 correspondence (EFTA01256269; EFTA01835356) references discussions concerning the structuring of an offshore investment vehicle described as a “vaccine fund.” The released federal exhibits do not, on their face, establish that the 2015 Rothschild engagement was connected to the earlier vaccine-related discussions. Correlation in financial architecture does not, by itself, establish coordinated intent.

In December 2015, Epstein wrote to Ariane de Rothschild: “i think you will find that 45.5 penalty legal (kathy plus pillsbury around 10. me 25) all less than 80 pretty good.” Rothschild replied within hours: “Yes, congratulations and a giant thk u!! I m relieved that it s settled and over.” (EFTA00669908)

The “kathy” was Kathy Ruemmler, former White House Counsel to President Obama, whom Epstein had recruited to the Rothschild engagement in the weeks after she left the White House — before, per Epstein’s own contemporaneous email, she declined the Attorney General nomination to complete the assignment. (EFTA02592865) Ruemmler had formally retained Epstein as a consultant on Latham & Watkins letterhead. (EFTA00582812)

A July 2015 flight record shows Epstein, Ariane de Rothschild, and Ruemmler on a charter flight to Geneva for a meeting at Jet Aviation. (EFTA00644548) Epstein’s calendar for March 2018 — four years after his sex offense conviction — shows a joint appointment with Ruemmler and Ariane de Rothschild, and a separate lunch that month with Ruemmler and Steve Bannon. (EFTA00285556)

In February 2026, Goldman Sachs confirmed Ruemmler’s departure as General Counsel. Media coverage focused on personal emails revealing she had called Epstein “uncle Jeffrey.” The $25 million DOJ settlement brokerage — the actual financial transaction at the center of the engagement — received almost no mainstream reporting.

The Edmond de Rothschild DOJ settlement is now in the federal record. But the information environment had been engineered, months before that record became public, to ensure that anyone who said the words aloud would be heard as a conspiracy theorist rather than a witness.

There is a further irony embedded in the timing of the legal threats against the Disinformation Dozen — one that bears the hallmarks of the psychological operations CCDH’s own internal memos would later describe as “black operations.” In May 2020, ISD’s report had framed public mention of “the Rothschilds” in the context of pandemic profiteering as a marker of antisemitic, far-right conspiracy thinking — not merely incorrect, but morally disqualifying. That framing was now loaded into the information environment. In 2021, attorney Brian Rothschild emerged to threaten the same targets with wrongful death suits. The psychological architecture was complete. Whether by design or by coincidence, the effect was identical: if the targets described their own legal situation accurately — that they were being threatened with financial ruin by a lawyer named Rothschild — they would activate the very antisemitic conspiracy label that ISD had spent months embedding in public discourse. Describing the facts of one’s own persecution became, itself, evidence of the pathology that supposedly justified the persecution. The trap was self-sealing. Acknowledgment of the pattern would be used as proof of the pattern’s alleged absurdity. The accusation immunized itself against examination.

CCDH had already perfected this technique inside the British Labour Party, where questioning whether antisemitism accusations were being instrumentalized against Corbyn’s allies was itself treated as proof of the antisemitism problem — the denial was the diagnosis. The Rothschild lawsuit threat was the same architecture deployed at transatlantic scale: a trap engineered so that accurately describing what was happening to you made you sound like the kind of person it should happen to.

The ideas that ISD labeled “unfounded” in May 2020 are documented in federal exhibit records carrying specific Bates numbers that anyone can audit.

There are things the Epstein files establish and things they do not. They do not establish that COVID-19 was manufactured or deliberately released. They do not require that inference to make the case that something important was being protected. What they establish is that the people whose names were declared off-limits for public discussion had, in their own correspondence, built exactly the kind of financial architecture that critics were accused of fabricating. The suppression was not incidental to the architecture. The suppression operation protected exactly the network it claimed didn’t exist.

Part IV: The Arc Completes

In November 2022, the Twitter Files — published by Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, and Michael Shellenberger — confirmed at systemic scale what Ruby had documented at the level of CCDH’s direct inputs: a broad, coordinated architecture of government-to-platform censorship with outside organizations serving as cutouts.

In 2023, the House Judiciary Committee under Representative Jim Jordan subpoenaed CCDH for its communications with the Biden administration, citing concern about improper government coordination to suppress American speech. Missouri v. Biden proceeded through the federal courts. Attorneys general from fourteen states began investigations into how foreign advocacy groups had been used by domestic agencies to circumvent First Amendment limits.

In 2024, X filed suit against CCDH. American First Legal obtained documents through FOIA revealing CDC coordination with foreign counter-disinformation operations. A 171-page federal civil rights lawsuit was filed in Florida naming CCDH, Imran Ahmed, US officials, and tech platforms for colluding to suppress lawful American speech.

In early 2025, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced her intent to declassify the Biden administration’s domestic surveillance and censorship blueprint — “instances of the government being weaponized against Americans.” YouTube restored accounts it had removed under Disinformation Dozen-related pressure, effectively acknowledging that no platform standards had been violated and that the removals had been the product of external coercion.

Then February 2026 arrived, and the dominoes fell in sequence.

Morgan McSweeney — the founding architect of CCDH, chief of staff to the British Prime Minister — fell first. His mentor Peter Mandelson, whom McSweeney had pushed into the Washington ambassadorship despite security service objections, was sacked over his Epstein connections. Eighteen thousand emails obtained by Bloomberg documented that Mandelson — whom Epstein called “Petey” — had worked to help him fight criminal charges while imprisoned, and had written to him after his conviction: “Your friends stay with you and love you.” The man who built the organization that branded twelve Americans as killers was now publicly tethered to the network those Americans had been silenced for discussing.

Kathy Ruemmler departed Goldman Sachs. Media coverage focused on personal emails revealing she had called Epstein “uncle Jeffrey.” The $25 million DOJ settlement brokerage — the actual financial transaction at the center of the engagement — received almost no mainstream reporting. The woman recruited by a convicted sex offender to broker a Rothschild banking settlement with the US Department of Justice had been, until weeks earlier, the chief legal officer of the most powerful investment bank on Wall Street.

Imran Ahmed was reported to be facing US visa revocation. The BBC, whose Click division had partnered with ISD to produce the 2020 report designating GreenMedInfo as far-right disinformation, admitted that it had edited President Trump’s January 6 speech in a way that “gave the impression of a direct call for violent action,” prompting an apology and the resignation of senior executives. The institution that had helped build the credibility framework for the censorship operation was now publicly acknowledging its own editorial manipulation.

The Disinformation Dozen — the twelve private citizens branded killers, criminals, and terrorists before Parliament and the White House — were never silenced. Several are now more prominent than before. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. serves as Secretary of Health and Human Services. The concerns they raised about vaccine safety, pandemic policy, and the financial interests of those shaping pandemic response are now the subject of Congressional hearings, presidential commissions, and federal declassification orders.

Conclusion: What the Record Shows

The case is this: the same entities that built the financial vehicles, funded the pandemic simulations, held the relevant patents, placed personnel in vaccine teams and reinsurance units, and financed the surveillance networks also deployed — through NGOs they funded and parliamentary bodies they accessed — a coordinated operation to suppress, defame, and financially threaten the people asking questions about those connections.

That operation deployed parliamentary privilege, automated suppression, legal threats, made it into department of homeland security definitions of ‘domestic extremists, and presidential amplification against private citizens exercising their

It threatened wrongful death suits calculated to bankrupt rather than win. It produced exaggerated statistics that a sitting US President cited to declare that twelve named people were killing Americans. And it operated under the cover of a broader information environment in which $85 billion in corporate pandemic windfalls was a policy conversation, but $36 million in independent media revenue was treated as an existential threat.

The thing that was labeled disinformation is now documented in the federal record, in the participants’ own words, with exhibit numbers.

The people who labeled it are now facing the scrutiny they deployed against others.

The arc, as it turns out, is long — but it bends.

And the funding trail confirmed what the methodology already suggested. The same Open Society Foundations whose name ISD had declared off-limits for public discussion was directly funding CCDH. The same philanthropic networks that backed the allegedly fabricated antisemitism accusations inside the British Labour Party were confirmed as funding CCDH's deployment of that identical methodology against twelve named American citizens. Shared funding sources appear in filings related to multiple initiatives discussed here. The implications of that overlap warrant scrutiny.

