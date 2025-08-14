Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyle Young's avatar
Kyle Young
8hEdited

It's 1979 and I'm camped near the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza with a friend. This was years before the place became recognized as a national treasure, so the place is empty. Archeologists were still digging there, but not on this day. We have the place to ourselves.

At sunrise we meet a local boy who sells us a bag of freshly picked Psilocybin cubensis mushrooms. We eat them on empty stomachs and spend the day climbing the pyramids and exploring the ruins. The place is imbued with the spirit of the Maya. The things we saw and experienced were life changing.

Decades later I learned that early Spanish records of the area talk about how it was common for the Maya to live to 140+ years. Now I know why.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Sayer Ji and others
Kelly Thompson TNWWY's avatar
Kelly Thompson TNWWY
10h

I look forward to validation in humans but am guessing that’s a long way off? I took psilocybin in synthetic form at least once and mushrooms a few times…in addition to lsd and mescaline in my youth. My last lsd trip was 1984. I’m curious how it contributed to my evolution and I seem to be aging fairly well at 70 - still it’s not easy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture