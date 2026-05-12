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Jacqueline S Anderson's avatar
Jacqueline S Anderson
9m

I had neither covid 'shot' nor covid; however last year a smart meter was activated in my home (after I had asked to sign a waiver to refuse). My symptoms were identical to the reported 'long covid'. The non-native emfs are 'square waveforms with "spikes"'. How convenient to use a non-specific PCR tests??? When I had asked medical doctors if the 'spikes' from the non-native waveforms may be activating our body's spike proteins, the response is that is 'an interesting question'. According to an electrical engineer, 'it is possible' these waveforms could be activating our own spike proteins. We are bombarded daily with these emfs--computers, wifi, cell towers, 5G, etc. I believe there are factors other than vaccines, or viruses that activate our spike proteins, and one of those may be the non-native emf frequencies? We seem blinded by this possibility because we cannot see. [Gratefully, I was able to get the smart meter removed from my home].

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JudyC's avatar
JudyC
28m

I was very glad to read this. I’ve been taking Nattokinase since 2020 after reading about its effectiveness against Covid & long covid. I was fortunate to never get Covid, largely I’m sure due to all the excellent information gleaned from the Disinformation 12 (thank you, Sayer Ji!). Not only did I not get Covid, despite no masking, social distancing, and continuing doing my own in person shopping, I’ve not been sick with anything else either. Lots of supplements, lots of sunshine, lots of exercising and socializing, has kept me healthy at 73! I’ve been able to help my family, close friends and neighbors stay well by passing along the info I’ve learned. Thank you for doing this research and sharing it…I will be passing along this post as well!

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