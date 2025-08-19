The New Biophysics: A Deep Dive into the Quantum Rabbit Hole of Esoteric Physiology
Chapter 3 from REGENERATE: Unlocking Your Body’s Radical Resilience Through The New Biology
Learn more about REGENERATE here.
What if everything you were told about how the cells of your body get their energy was wrong? What if the body could tap the relatively limitless resources of the Sun directly? Even more astounding, what if the body could tap the infinite energy density of the quantum vacuum and even turn that energy into matter, as well…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.