View my X post dedicated to this momentous development here: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1962628984635588988

A Momentous Shift

On September 1, 2025, Donald Trump publicly demanded that Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies release “extraordinary” internal data on their COVID-19 products—data he says was shown to him but never shared with the public or the CDC.

“They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other! I hope Operation Warp Speed was as BRILLIANT as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why???” — President Donald J. Trump

Mainstream outlets rushed to cover it:

Yet what matters most isn’t how corporate media spins his words, but that the unthinkable has now happened: Trump, the architect of Operation Warp Speed, is publicly questioning whether the narrative he once championed holds up.

The Narrative Wars

For nearly four years, the official story has been simple and relentlessly repeated: the COVID shots were safe and effective and saved millions of lives.

Billions of dollars in CDC and government-backed campaigns cemented this belief structure. What was omitted, dismissed, or outright suppressed?

The side effects.

The lack of long-term safety data.

The lived experience of millions who were harmed.

Operation Warp Speed deployed a never-before-used mRNA platform at global scale, effectively transfecting cells with instructions to produce the spike protein. This was not a minor intervention; it was a highly dangerous , experimental and wholly transhumanistic vector altering the structure and function of every cell it touched.

Passive surveillance systems like VAERS recorded over 38,000 U.S. deaths and 2.6m injuries following vaccination. With an estimated 1% reporting capture rate, that could translate to millions of deaths and tens of millions of injuries—numbers that dwarf even the most dire early warnings.

The Cover-Up

Trump’s demand for hidden data to be released comes after years of deliberate suppression. Groups like React19 have documented the reality of vaccine injuries. Films like Follow the Science have exposed the systematic erasure of harms from public discourse.

And those who tried to warn the public—the so-called “Disinformation Dozen”—were censored, deplatformed, and vilified. Their crime? Standing up for informed consent and challenging the state-sponsored narrative.

Meanwhile, senior officials like Surgeon General Vivek Murthy not only failed to acknowledge the mounting evidence of harm, but asked Big Tech platforms like Facebook/Instagram to actively cover up true stories of vaccine injuries and deaths, and actively labeled truth-tellers as threats to public health. They wielded the accusation of “misinformation” even as their own messaging misinformed the public about risks and consent.

What Trump’s Words Reveal

Trump’s statement is historic not because it provides closure, but because it fractures the official consensus. He is forcing into the open what was long suppressed: the possibility that Operation Warp Speed was not “brilliant,” but catastrophic.

He admits that extraordinary data exists.

He confirms that it has been withheld from the public.

He demands accountability—at least from Big Pharma.

What remains unsaid is that this reckoning must extend beyond Pfizer and Moderna. It must include the public officials, regulators, and media gatekeepers who colluded to bury the truth and scapegoat dissenters. No wonder, as the truth about what actually happened during the Covid-19 era begins to surface, and those who operated with impunity like Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci face intensifying calls for justice, there is a sense that we are moving beyond the era of institutionalized denial and censure against those who spoke the truth, into one where accountability, respect for bodily sovereignty, and restorative justice finally comes to pass.

Truth, Reconciliation, and Accountability

The time has come to name what happened for what it was:

A violation of informed consent on a global scale.

A conspiracy of silence that left millions injured and grieving.

A propaganda campaign that weaponized trust to push experimental products.

Trump’s pivot cracks the edifice of the “safe and effective” mantra. Now, the question is whether America will seize this opening to demand transparency, justice, and reconciliation—or whether the machine of suppression will continue its cover-up.

The truth is no longer deniable. The only question left is whether it will finally be forced into the open.



If you are interested in contributing further to the pursuit of justice, please learn more about two lawsuits I am directly involved in.



First, the non-profit I co-founded, Stand for Health Freedom, has filed a historic legal challenge demanding the CDC prove the safety of the 72-dose childhood vaccine schedule for the first time ever. Learn more below:

Second, I, along with five others who were put on the notorious "disinformation dozen" list and wrongfully attacked and deplatformed alongside RFK Jr. and six others, are suing those responsible for suppressing not just our freedom of speech, but that of millions of others in the United States. Learn more below:

