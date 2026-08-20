Every multivitamin you have ever taken was assembled. Sourced, milled, extracted, blended, pressed — a parts list, competently executed. I want to tell you about the one that was grown — and, before I do, to put the practical news right at the top: last weekend, I hosted a deep-dive livestream to show you everything, and tonight at midnight the introductory price closes for good.

Now the full story.

Your multivitamin has a childhood

Biostem Cell Blend™ is not gathered from warehouses. It is raised. Young plant stem cells — meristem, the tissue at a plant’s growing tip that has not yet decided what to become — are cultivated together with living Chaga mycelium, and the two grow up inside an environment we composed on purpose: all twelve colors of the visible spectrum, which is light’s full octave (from deepest red to farthest violet, light’s frequency almost exactly doubles), and music anchored to seven chosen tones rather than the accidental clatter of machinery — all seven disclosed, and demystified, in the essay below.

I’ve written the long version of that story — what’s proven, what’s in progress, and what I hold as conviction — and you can read it here: Beauty Is an Ingredient in our Multivitamin. Today I want to tell you the part I’ve yet to put into writing: why we call this longevity nutrition.

The tissue that doesn’t keep time

In the White Mountains of California stands a bristlecone pine nearly five thousand years old known as Methuselah, with tree-ring data placing its age at over 4,800 years old. Most of its trunk died centuries ago. And every spring, its growing tips still put out new needles — as they did when the pyramids were young.

In 2020, researchers examined the growing tissue of ginkgo trees more than six hundred years old and reported something remarkable: they could find no sign that an aging program had ever been switched on in it. The growing tissue of a six-century tree was still, by its own gene expression, doing what a young tree’s does.

The reason, in both cases, is meristem.

Plants do not solve the problem of time the way we keep trying to — by repairing age after it arrives. They solve it by maintaining a tissue that never enters age at all: perpetually embryonic, perpetually deciding, perpetually new. Meristem is the plant kingdom’s five-thousand-year-old answer to time, and truth be told: these meristems have been replicating for a near-infinite number of times, since they originated from the Last Universal Common Ancestor cell (LUCA) believed to be billions of years old! And it is exactly the tissue at the botanical heart of BIOSTEM, harvested at the moment of its maximum youth.

Its fungal heart sits at the opposite pole of time. Chaga does nothing quickly. It accretes over years and decades on living birch, in forests that keep winter half the year. One ingredient that never ages; one that ages magnificently. A formula holding both ends of time.

That is what longevity nutrition means to us. What I can tell you with certainty is that longevity nutrition is nutrition that takes both quality and time seriously — that asks of your daily foundation not only the industrial age’s question, what’s in it, but the question that was always upstream: what and how what is formed. Ours is formed from the tissues where the plant and fungal kingdoms hold their deepest mastery of time, inside a field we composed with intention. What we promise is on the certificate of analysis. What we believe is in how we grow. I will never confuse the two for you.

Come here the philosophy from our livestream

On the livestream I cover much of the philosophy of nutrition and the manufacturing process which made our longevity-focused multis possible. Skeptics are welcome as well, and please do comment and leave your questions!

The last days of the introductory price

Plainly: the introductory price ends tonight at midnight, and it is the lowest price at which BIOSTEM will be offered. No countdown-timer theater — the date is simply the date.

We priced the introduction for the people willing to try something before the world has finished deciding what to think of it. But growing a multivitamin — weeks of living cultivation inside a composed field — costs what blending a powder does not, and from tomorrow onwards the price will reflect that. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment, this is the last one at this price.

Men's Multi: Claim intro Price

Women's Multi: Claim the Intro Price

To your health and regeneration, Sayer Ji

P.S. You can read my deeper dive into our uniquely formulated whole food multis below.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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