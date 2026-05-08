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Petra's avatar
Petra
2h

Thanks for all you have done personally to advance the truth about health and thanks for your integrity in the midst of the assault that was perpetrated against you by the previous administration. Great thoughts and so well written about what is at stake in this particular election. Two notes: Kash Patel, not Cash Patel, and please-please-please please don't use "Democratic" when you really mean "Democrat". It's a common error, but it's wrong. We associate "democratic" with something positive, such as the "democratic process". As with "Republican" being both a noun and an adjective, "Democrat" is both a noun and an adjective, and "democratic" is not related to the Democrat party. May God sustain you that you are able to continue in truth telling.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
2h

I am supporting him too. Great Interview. JUST SAY NO TO LOBBYISTS.

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