What Tucker Carlson’s two-and-a-half-hour interview with Thomas Massie reveals about who actually runs this country — and why the next 11 days will tell us whether voting still matters

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There’s a moment about an hour and twenty minutes into Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with Thomas Massie where you can almost hear the air change in the room. Tucker has just asked the obvious question — why would the people funding the campaign to destroy Massie also be the people funding the ballroom, the arch, and the rebranding of the Kennedy Center? Massie answers slowly, almost reluctantly:

“These are also the same people who are in the Epstein files.”

Tucker stops. “I just want to say stop and I want everyone to just stop and rewind the tape when you said that. The hair of my arms just went up.”

That’s the interview. That’s the whole thing. A sitting member of Congress, on camera, calmly explaining that the donor class funding the President’s vanity construction projects, dictating American foreign policy, and now spending tens of millions of dollars to remove him from office is — to a substantial degree — the same network of people whose names appear in Jeffrey Epstein’s files.

If you want to understand why Thomas Massie’s primary on May 19th matters more than any other electoral contest in America right now, that exchange is the answer. But it’s worth walking through the full anatomy of what’s happening, because the details are even worse than the headline.

The Numbers Tell the Story First

Massie’s last three primary margins: 81%, 76%, 75%. These aren’t competitive races. They are landslide vindications by his own constituents in Kentucky’s 4th district.

His current polling lead with thirteen days to go: one point.

What changed? Approximately $10 million in outside money — by Massie’s accounting, roughly 95% of it traceable to the Israeli lobby and its proxies (AIPAC, the Republican Jewish Coalition, donors Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, and John Paulson, funneled through a PAC misleadingly named “MAGA Kentucky”). The total spending in the race may reach $30 million before May 19th, which would make it the most expensive Republican congressional primary in U.S. history.

That’s the cost of removing one man from Congress. One man who has never voted to cut a check to a foreign country — to any foreign country. One man who, when asked by AIPAC as a candidate to copy Rand Paul’s “white paper” on Israel and submit it as his own, laughed and said, “I don’t do homework for lobbyists.”

That laugh is the crime. Not the vote. The disclosure. The cheerful, unintimidated explanation of how the system actually works.

What Massie Actually Did to Earn This Treatment

The bill of indictment against Massie, as compiled by the people now spending fortunes to defeat him, comes down to a handful of “infractions” — every one of which represents a position Donald Trump himself campaigned on in 2024:

1. He refused to vote for Mike Johnson as Speaker. He was the only Republican to do so. Johnson has since proven to be, in Massie’s understated phrasing, “the worst speaker of the house in the history of this country ever.” This was vindicated, not punished.

2. He voted against continuing resolutions that extended Joe Biden’s budget — including one that contained a poison-pill amendment designed to kill Kentucky’s hemp industry, wiping out hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of jobs in his own state.

3. He forced the release of the Epstein files. Not by issuing a subpoena that would expire at the end of Congress, but by passing an actual law — the Epstein Files Transparency Act — which now binds every future Attorney General in perpetuity. Three million documents were released after Pam Bondi had told him to his face that “nothing was left but child pornography and nobody wants to see that.”

4. He has consistently voted against warrantless surveillance of American citizens under FISA Section 702 — the same program that was used to spy on Donald Trump in 2016.

5. He voted against the “Big Beautiful Bill” because it added hundreds of billions in new spending on top of Biden’s baseline, and because the Senate version stripped out a provision defunding gender transition surgery for minors. The attack ads now claim Massie voted for such surgeries. Every Republican who voted for the final bill voted to fund them. Massie didn’t.

6. He blocked a provision granting legal immunity to data center operators — written so broadly it would have stripped local zoning boards of jurisdiction over where data centers could be built.

7. He blocked a provision granting Bayer-Monsanto immunity from state-level lawsuits over glyphosate — even after the Trump DOJ joined the German chemical giant in arguing before the Supreme Court that Americans harmed by the product should have no day in court.

That last one deserves to sit on the page for a moment. The Department of Justice of the United States, under this administration, sided with a German corporation against American cancer victims. And Thomas Massie is the reason it didn’t become law.

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Massie Is MAHA — Actually MAHA, Not the Costume Version

One thing that hasn’t been said clearly enough in the coverage of this race: Thomas Massie is not just compatible with the Make America Healthy Again movement. He is one of its architects in Congress, and he is functionally the only member of the House willing to take votes that match the rhetoric.

He helped build the MAHA coalition that brought Bobby Kennedy supporters, independents, and libertarians into the 2024 Trump alliance. He did this not because it was politically expedient — it cost him standing with the agricultural industrial complex that funds most Republican primaries — but because he is a working farmer who actually understands what’s being sprayed on the food supply and what it’s doing to people.

His PRIME Act, which he has worked on for over a decade and which is now in the farm bill as a pilot program, would let small farmers sell beef, pork, and lamb directly to consumers using local processors without USDA hovering — breaking the meat-packing monopoly that Maha has been trying to dismantle. He blocked the Bayer-Monsanto immunity provision that the Trump DOJ was helping push through. He has personally written and introduced the No Immunity for Glyphosate Act, which has bipartisan co-sponsors.

When Massie says he doesn’t want to ban glyphosate — because that would be federal overreach of a different kind — but that the company “needs to have the right label on it,” and that he himself would never use it on his fields because he’s afraid the residue might end up in his cattle, that’s not a position paper. That’s a man who lives on the land he’s legislating about.

Which brings me to the chicken.

The Man Who Lives the Dream

The last time I had a long conversation with Thomas Massie, he was skinning a chicken on his farm while discussing constitutional principles. Not as performance. Not for a video. He was processing a chicken because that’s how he eats, and we were talking about the Fourth Amendment because that’s what was on his mind.

I cannot overstate how much this matters as a signal of character.

There is a particular American archetype — the yeoman freeholder, the citizen-legislator who returns to his plow when the session ends — that the Founders held up as the moral foundation of the republic. It was supposed to be the ideal. Jefferson wrote about it. The whole theory of representative government assumed it. And then it disappeared, almost completely, replaced by a class of professional politicians who have never built anything, killed anything they ate, fixed anything that broke, or done a day of work that left a callus.

Thomas Massie built his own house with his own hands, off the grid. He raises his own food. He buries his own dead. He represents 800,000 people in Congress and then goes home and skins a chicken. He is living the dream the country was supposed to be about, and he is doing it while simultaneously being one of the most legally and constitutionally literate members of the House — an MIT-trained engineer who reads the bills, understands the procedural mechanics, and can explain in plain English why a particular statutory carve-out violates the Seventh Amendment.

That combination — the farmer and the constitutionalist, the man with dirt under his fingernails who can also dismantle a DOJ legal argument in a Judiciary Committee hearing — is what makes him impossible to corrupt and therefore intolerable to the people who run things. You can’t bribe a man who already has everything he wants. You can’t blackmail a man who lives transparently. You can’t intimidate a man who genuinely believes that if it all collapses tomorrow, he can feed his family from his own land.

So they have to remove him by other means. Which is what we are watching.

The AIPAC Mechanism, In Massie’s Own Words

Two years ago, Massie sat down with Tucker and explained — apparently for the first time on a major platform — exactly how AIPAC operates inside Congress. The relevant exchange, which he reprised in this interview, is worth quoting because it’s the original sin that triggered everything that has followed:

“They tried to get me to write a white paper as a candidate for Congress... I wouldn’t do it. They said, ‘Why?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t do homework for lobbyists.’ What did they say? They said, ‘Oh, well, here, just copy Rand Paul’s term paper and put your name on it. We’ll accept that.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not cribbing somebody else’s homework to do homework.’ I’m not turning in my homework for you... I bet I may be the only Republican in Congress who hasn’t done homework for AIPAC.”

Then this, two years later, when Tucker asked whether anyone had pushed back on the description:

“In the two years that have transpired since then, not one of my colleagues has said I’m wrong.”

Not one. Every member of Congress has an AIPAC handler. Massie was the only person willing to say so on camera. That is the entire story of why $30 million is now being spent to remove him.

How the Money Actually Moves

One of the most technically illuminating sections of the interview is Massie’s explanation of how AIPAC has gone underground after his 2023 disclosure. They’re now funneling hard-dollar campaign contributions to his opponent through a payment processor called Democracy Engine — a vendor founded by one of the founders of ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s primary online fundraising platform.

Massie’s math: his opponent has reported roughly $50,000 per quarter in fees paid to Democracy Engine. At the vendor’s standard 5% rate, that implies approximately $1 million per quarter flowing through that single channel — the bulk of his opponent’s reported fundraising. AIPAC donors, in other words, are now using a Democratic fundraising infrastructure to launder money into a Republican primary against a sitting conservative congressman.

Meanwhile, one of the major Super PACs aligned against Massie is the United Democracy Project (UDP) — a pro-abortion, pro-gay-rights, conventionally leftist organization that is fully funding the campaign against him. Massie’s opponent’s donor base shows 85% overlap with Democratic donors. Massie’s own donor base shows 37% overlap.

So we have the actual ideological positions of the two candidates: Massie is the conservative, his opponent — a Navy SEAL who left the Republican Party for five years rather than associate with Donald Trump — is being run as the “MAGA” candidate by a coalition of liberals, foreign lobbyists, and Democratic donors operating through laundered money.

The campaign’s signature attack ad is an AI-generated video depicting Massie in what the ad calls a “throuple” with Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with a barely-readable disclaimer that the footage isn’t real. It’s funded by people who have given to Liz Cheney, who funded transgender activism in partnership with George Soros, and who have hosted fundraisers for Chuck Schumer.

The Epstein Thread

Massie’s account of the fight to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act is harrowing on its own terms, but it acquires a different significance in light of his later observation about who is funding both the President’s pet projects and the campaign against him.

The key facts, as Massie lays them out:

Pam Bondi told him directly , in front of the entire House Judiciary Committee at a DOJ dinner in April 2024, that “nothing was left but child pornography.” She was either lying or being lied to by her subordinates.

Kash Patel testified to the Senate that Epstein acted alone — a position that, as Massie dryly notes, even Melania Trump no longer believes.

The President personally lobbied against the bill , telling Marjorie Taylor Greene that if she persisted, she would “hurt his friends.” Greene received death threats — from the right, not the left — and Trump told her it was her own fault.

Lauren Boebert was taken into the Situation Room — the room reserved for hunting Osama bin Laden — to be pressured into removing her name from the discharge petition. Trump then vetoed a water bill for her Colorado district as retaliation.

The DOJ has never interviewed Leslie Wexner , despite his name appearing on FBI documents identifying him as a co-conspirator in a child sex trafficking ring. His name was specifically redacted from the only document where he appears in that capacity. Bondi refused to say who authorized the redaction.

The bill ultimately passed 427-1. Mike Johnson, who had spent months calling it “dog crap” and lying about its contents, ordered the entire Republican conference to vote for it once the Senate signaled it would pass by unanimous consent. Public pressure broke the cover-up. Or rather, broke this stage of it.

Massie is now, he points out, the only person in Congress whose vote on Epstein-related disclosure is reliably correct. If he loses on May 19th, that vote disappears from the chamber on January 3rd of next year.

Explore my in-depth investigations into the Epstein files here.

The Slush Fund Nobody Wanted to Talk About

In one of the more remarkable asides in the interview, Massie reveals that there exists in Congress a separate fund — outside the normal office budgets — that members can use to settle sexual harassment claims against themselves and their staff using taxpayer dollars, before those claims become lawsuits and therefore public.

He attempted to force a vote not to eliminate the fund, but merely to disclose which offices had drawn from it.

The motion failed. A bipartisan majority of Republicans and Democrats voted against transparency.

Pause on that. Members of both parties voted, on the record, to keep secret the identities of their colleagues who have used your money to pay off people they sexually harassed.

That is the institution that is now spending $30 million to remove Thomas Massie.

What This Race Actually Decides

Tucker frames the question correctly near the start of the interview: this is not a normal primary. It is a referendum on whether American democracy still functions in any meaningful sense.

If a foreign-aligned lobby can spend $30 million to destroy a sitting congressman with an 81% approval rating among his own voters — for the offense of describing how the system works — then the system has answered the question of whether voting matters. It will have demonstrated that even when voters overwhelmingly choose a representative who keeps his promises, who lives modestly on a farm he built with his own hands, who refuses bribes and refuses to lie, that representative can be removed by people who have never set foot in his district, on behalf of interests that are not American.

The lesson taught to every future Thomas Massie — every young person considering a run for office on principle — will be: don’t bother. Tell the truth about how Washington works and Chris LaCivita will call you garbage. Refuse to do AIPAC’s homework and Miriam Adelson will spend whatever it takes. Insist on releasing the Epstein files and the President will attack your dead wife.

That is the lesson. And once it is taught successfully, it doesn’t need to be taught again. The seat doesn’t even need to be contested next time. The chilling effect does the work.

Why I’m Asking You to Care

I’m a generalist. I don’t usually write about congressional primaries. The ones that matter are rare, and most of them are decided by factors so far upstream of the actual voting that participation feels ceremonial.

This one is different, and the reason it’s different is personal as well as structural.

Much of the deep-dive work I’ve done into the Epstein files — the document analysis, the network mapping, the cross-referencing of names against financial flows and institutional power — was only possible because Thomas Massie forced those three million documents into the public record. Without the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the investigations I and others have been able to conduct simply don’t exist. The raw material isn’t there. Researchers, journalists, and ordinary citizens trying to understand who Epstein actually worked for and what he was actually doing have been operating on a corpus of evidence that exists because one congressman from Kentucky refused to let the cover-up stand.

If Massie is removed from Congress, the next round of disclosures — the unredacted FBI 302 forms, the missing co-conspirator records, the deliberative-process memos that would explain why Leslie Wexner was never interviewed despite being named as a child sex trafficking co-conspirator — will not happen. There is no one else willing to fight that fight. He is not replaceable on this issue, and the work that depends on his work will end with his term.

That’s the personal stake. The structural stake is even larger, and the reason it’s different is precisely because the people trying to destroy Massie have made the stakes so explicit. They are not pretending. The AI deepfake, the laundered money, the Democratic Super PAC backing the “MAGA” candidate, the President of the United States personally calling a faithful widower a “creep” for remarrying in a church — none of this is subtle. It is a public demonstration of what happens to a representative who represents.

If Massie wins, he wins as a sitting congressman who survived a coordinated $30 million assault from the most powerful donor network in American politics. That outcome creates a template. It tells the next person considering office that it can be done.

If he loses, the template is the opposite one, and it will not be tested again for a very long time.

The race is currently a one-point margin. Massie’s average donation is $94. There are no billionaires on his side. The only thing that will close the gap in the next thirteen days is small-dollar donations from people who understand what is actually being decided.

If you have the means: https://secure.thomasmassie.com/donate

If you don’t have the means but you have a voice, use it. The interview itself is the best argument anyone has made for Massie’s candidacy in this cycle, and it’s freely available. Send it to people. The case makes itself if people will sit with it for two and a half hours.

A Formal Endorsement

Let me be unambiguous about where I stand, and let me do it with the full weight of every position I hold.

As co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, I endorse Thomas Massie for re-election to the United States House of Representatives.

As founder of GreenMedInfo.com, I endorse Thomas Massie.

As Senior Advisor to MAHA Action, I endorse Thomas Massie.

As Chairman of the Global Wellness Forum, I endorse Thomas Massie.

[Note: these are my endorsements, and do not speak for anyone else associated with the organizations I am affiliated with, or which I founded or co-founded]

I do not lend these endorsements lightly, and I do not lend them often. Each of these organizations represents a community — millions of people, collectively — who have entrusted me with the responsibility of identifying who is genuinely fighting for their health, their bodily autonomy, their food sovereignty, their constitutional rights, and the future of their children. That trust is the most valuable currency I possess, and I am spending it here, deliberately, because the stakes warrant it.

Thomas Massie is the single most important legislator currently serving in the United States Congress for every cause these organizations exist to advance.

He is the reason Bayer-Monsanto does not have blanket immunity from American cancer victims. He is the reason data centers cannot yet steamroll local zoning and environmental law. He is the reason small farmers in Kentucky can sell directly to their neighbors without USDA in the way. He is the reason the Epstein files entered the public record — the foundation on which much of the most important investigative work of our era now rests. He is the reason warrantless surveillance of American citizens has any opposition at all in the Republican caucus. He is the only member of Congress who reliably reads the bills, understands the constitutional implications, and votes accordingly regardless of party pressure.

To the Stand for Health Freedom community: this is the man who has stood up for medical freedom, for parental rights, and for the constitutional principles that protect both. We do not get to keep what we have won without him.

To the GreenMedInfo readership: this is the man who understands that what is sprayed on the food supply matters, who lives the principles of clean food and self-sufficiency we have been writing about for nearly two decades, and who has put those principles into legislative action.

To MAHA Action supporters: this is the original. Massie was MAHA before MAHA had a name. He helped build the coalition. He is the legislative spine of the movement. The Make America Healthy Again agenda does not survive in any meaningful form in the next Congress without him.

To the Global Wellness Forum community: the convergence of health, sovereignty, and human dignity that we work to advance globally has its most credible American advocate in this man. His removal would be a loss not just for Kentucky but for everyone, everywhere, who is trying to build a future in which ordinary people retain the right to govern their own bodies and communities.

I am asking each of you, regardless of which of these communities brought you here: do whatever you can in the next thirteen days.

If you can give, give: massiemoneybomb.com. The average donation is $94. Every dollar that arrives between now and May 19th matters more than a dollar given in any other race in the country, because every dollar is competing against a coordinated $30 million assault from the most powerful donor network in American politics.

If you can write, write. Use your platform, however small. The case for Massie makes itself if people simply learn the facts.

If you have friends or family in Kentucky’s 4th congressional district — or anyone who has friends or family there — call them today. This race will be decided by turnout. A one-point margin means a few thousand votes. A few thousand phone calls could determine whether the United States still has a representative willing to tell the truth on the floor of the House.

If you have prayed about smaller things, pray about this one.

I have stood up publicly for many people and many causes over the years. I cannot remember a single instance where the alignment between a candidate’s character, his record, his policy positions, and the moment we are living through has been as complete as it is here. Thomas Massie is the man we have been asking for. He is in front of us. He is one point ahead with thirteen days to go and a foreign-aligned billionaire class spending whatever it takes to remove him.

Do not let this moment pass.

Near the end of the interview, Tucker asks Massie what he thinks the data centers being built across the country — the ones being subsidized by ratepayers, exempted from local zoning, and granted environmental immunity — will look like in ten years.

Massie’s answer is one of the most quietly devastating things I’ve heard a politician say:

“I think these are going to be buildings at some point with vines growing on them with wild animals crawling through the roofs and rotted-out doors... I think it’s a desecration of the planet that we’re going to have a hangover while you and I are still alive looking at these things and wondering, well, what can we do with this empty shell?”

That’s the man they are spending $30 million to silence. A farmer who built his own house, who buried his high school sweetheart and remarried in the eyes of God, who voted his conscience in a Congress where conscience is the rarest currency, who can describe the future the powerful are building for the rest of us in language a child could understand.

Eleven days.

Don’t let them take this one too.

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