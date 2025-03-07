The Moment That Changed Everything: How Marla Maples Helped Bridge RFK Jr. and Trump & Why It Matters Now

Link to Original Interview on The MAHA Podcast

Marla Maples has been a name woven into the cultural fabric of America for decades, but what many never knew was the pivotal role she played in bridging two of the most dynamic political figures of our time: Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a riveting conversation on The MAHA Podcast, Marla revealed a decades-long vision, a prayer she held in her heart—uniting these two men to fight for children, clean environments, and the freedom to choose what goes into our bodies.

"I had it in my heart for so, so many years… I just had this vision of the two of them getting together. My hope was that Bobby would help secure help for our children. When you really pray about something, you hold an intention so great, then the universe really opens up." —Marla Maples

She was there, quietly nudging behind the scenes, bringing RFK Jr. into Trump Tower to discuss a Vaccine Safety Commission in 2016. She was there, holding space for something that seemed impossible. And then, in a moment that sent chills through millions, Donald Trump introduced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on stage to a crowd that erupted in thunderous applause.

"We all had tears in our eyes. We were wondering—how would this crowd react to Bobby? And then Trump said his name: Robert Kennedy Jr. The place went crazy. Minutes of cheering, stomping, chanting. And Trump, instead of feeling threatened, just stood there, like a proud father watching his son score a goal. That’s when I realized—Marla was right." —Del Bigtree

This wasn’t just a political moment. It was a cultural shift. It was a bridge built between people who had long been divided, an alignment of forces that could redefine the future of America.

The Next Chapter: Global Wellness Forum

But Marla’s work isn’t stopping here. As the nation’s eyes turn toward this movement, she, along with Sayer Ji (GreenMedInfo) and Dr. Ed Group (Global Healing), is launching something groundbreaking: The Global Wellness Forum (globalwellnessforum.org).

When asked about her next steps, Marla didn’t hesitate:

"I’ve cared about mind, body, and spirit health my whole life. So to see Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) rising, to see this awareness growing—it’s time to act. Sayer, Ed, and I came together with the same vision, and we knew we had to support this movement in a bigger way. That’s why we founded the Global Wellness Forum."

The Global Wellness Forum is more than an organization—it’s a movement designed to take action at the state and grassroots levels. Its mission? To clean up America, protect our health freedoms, and take tangible steps against environmental and biological threats like:

Fluoride in drinking water

Geoengineering and cloud seeding transparency

Toxic exposures in food and medicine

State-by-state activism to drive real policy change

"It’s about giving people a place to go, a way to act. We’re bringing communities together, organizing, educating, and driving legislative change. We’re not waiting anymore. The time is now." —Marla Maples

Be Part of the Movement

The world is watching. This isn’t just about America. This is a global shift. The forces at play are greater than politics—this is about the health of our children, our communities, and the future of our planet.

"We have to be the bosses of our own health. No one is coming to save us—we have to act now. That’s why we’re inviting you to join us. Volunteer, support, spread the message. The Global Wellness Forum is just getting started." —Marla Maples

The alignment of RFK Jr. and Donald Trump was just the beginning. What comes next is in our hands.

