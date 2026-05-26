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Arktos99's avatar
Arktos99
4h

Thank you for clearing that up, Sayer! I was taking this after reading an interview by Joe Mercola of another doctor who promoted MB (fortunately, it appears, I did not add red light when doing this); I've heard both sides of this and did not know whom to believe as both sides seemed authoritative, and the fact that "every ER has it on hand for emergencies" was what tipped the scale for me, but your report is clear; I will stick with my spirulina and chlorophyllin supplements!

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Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
3h

Brilliant piece! Thank you for writing your perspective on methylene blue. Geoff Pain, the Australian researcher, has posted a very negative opinion about it with pictures of harmed organs. So even though I bought some years ago I haven’t used it internally.

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