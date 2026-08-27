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KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
3h

Not surprised by the Deep State (The Cabal) doing this. They hate Trump, they hate America, they want to kill people with their poison. What does surprise me is that some people believe this BS. Trump was well aware of the push back that was likely, and it is not like he took the vaccines away (that would make the Deep State panic too much), he merely gave people the choice to decide themselves.

If you are worried about measles, keep some sour cherries on hand. An old remedy from my hungarian friend who told me that is what she was told from her mother and so on. There are also preventative homeopathic remedies available. Sorry RFKJ but chicken soup won't help but a good does of Vitamin C will.

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SuzyF's avatar
SuzyF
2h

What a big load of BS out of Pennsylvania!Thank you for the excellent coverage! Coffee and Covid's article from today was good too, but didn't have the setup info you uncovered. Good grief! What I want to know is how groups like these can be considered a 501c4?!

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