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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
4hEdited

^All that: True.

Just going to add that when the so-called "Dirty Dozen" were labeled "killers" by the likes of CCDH and all their related allies in the US and UK and I, other Americans who exercised our right to bodily autonomy by refusing to take experimental biotechnology or wear a symbolic mask of obedience were also called "killers" by an American president addressing the nation it transformed the word "killer" into a word without meaning.

So when a few months after I was called a "killer" by an American president for not wearing a mask or taking an experimental elixir that same president, along with other US and UK authorities said Vladimir Putin was a "killer" for protecting Russians living in Ukraine from being murdered by Ukrainian Nazi's I had reason to doubt what US and UK authorities were saying was true.

See, if I was called a "killer" (as were the "Dirty Dozen") and I know, for a fact, that I was not a killer, then there's a good chance that Putin wasn't a "killer" either. And I take his side of the Ukrainian War story as I described above.

The word "killer" no longer has meaning. It is used solely to engender hatred for someone in order to justify using violence and sanctions against them. That's what they turned the word "killer" into. It's a word I have more reason to suspect the person using it to describe another is lying than to think the person they are calling a "killer" actually is a killer.

They did this. They have only themselves to blame. Not my fault I won't play along and hate Putin, or anyone the US/UK declares is a killer. The word might as well mean "Apple Pie lover." I, called a killer, love apple pies. Putin probably does, too. Play dumb games with hyperbole linguistics, win dumb hyperbole linguistic prizes.

Just sayin'.

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Troll Hunter's avatar
Troll Hunter
2h

Just HOW in HELL does the United States of America allow this damnable BRITISH INVASION infect our sovereign nation and eat our Constitution?? Make these LIMEY MTHRFCKERZ WALK THE PLANK during a rip tide out in "The Red Triangle" here on the Left Coast of the U.S. The Great Whites are hungry... BWAAAH HAH HAH HAH HAH!!!

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