This is the third piece in a continuing investigation into the British institutional architecture surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s network. Part 1, April 18, documented the December 2012 email in which David Cameron’s 10 Downing Street personally offered to expedite a five-year UK visa for an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, through the British Consul-General in New York. Part 2, April 20, documented the National Crime Agency’s classified intelligence pipeline — run out of the British Embassy in Washington from January 2020 — that was generating finished intelligence products on Epstein’s network for the FBI, and continued generating them into 2023. This piece examines what that same British political network then built to target the Americans who were asking questions about the architecture.

The Hearing

On Tuesday, 28 April 2026, Morgan McSweeney — until February the most powerful unelected official in the British government — will appear before the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.1 It is, by all accounts available from Westminster observers, an extraordinary summons. Chiefs of staff to British Prime Ministers almost never appear before parliamentary committees, even after leaving post. McSweeney himself has been described throughout his political career as exceptionally private — having, during his entire tenure as Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, issued only one public statement: the statement announcing his own resignation.2

The hearing’s surface subject is the appointment of Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘best pal’ Peter Mandelson as UK Ambassador to the United States — an appointment McSweeney pushed through despite concerns from UK Security Vetting that Mandelson’s clearance application should be denied.3 The hearing’s actual scope is wider. It examines whether Downing Street applied improper pressure on career civil servants, whether a documented pattern of placing compromised Labour figures into diplomatic roles reflects a broader institutional problem, and what McSweeney knew about the financial and personal connections — including Mandelson’s extensively documented relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — that UK Security Vetting identified as disqualifying.4

For American readers, the hearing’s most important dimension has received almost no US media coverage: Morgan McSweeney is also the co-founder of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). The organization responsible for the 2021 “Disinformation Dozen” report — the report that a sitting US President cited to brand twelve named American citizens as “killing people” — was built by the same political operator now under parliamentary subpoena for his role in engineering one of the most consequential UK diplomatic failures in modern history.5

CCDH's current CEO, Imran Ahmed, is at this moment the plaintiff in active federal litigation in the Southern District of New York. In December 2025, the US State Department imposed a visa ban on Ahmed for what Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as leading "organized efforts to coerce American platforms to censor, demonetize, and suppress American viewpoints," characterizing Ahmed and four other European activists — including former European Commissioner Thierry Breton and Global Disinformation Index co-founder Clare Melford — as "agents of the global censorship-industrial complex." Ahmed sued the Trump administration. A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on December 29, 2025 blocking his deportation, and the litigation is ongoing. As I documented in detail earlier this year, the SDNY case is now a system-level confrontation over how power, narrative authority, and constitutional protections are exercised across borders.

That dual role matters because the same operator’s work, over the same years, produced three specific outcomes that concern Americans directly: the deplatforming of named American citizens (the author included) based on a methodology Facebook itself found to be exaggerated by a factor of at least 1,3006; documented coordination between CCDH and sixteen US Congressional offices, including policy-engagement meetings with Senator Amy Klobuchar7; and a “Kill Musk’s Twitter” operation, exposed through leaked memos published by Matt Taibbi and Paul Thacker at Racket News, that sought to collapse a major American communications platform through coordinated pressure on its advertisers.8

McSweeney’s political lineage matters to how this testimony should be read. Multiple independent sources — including UK investigative outlet Double Down News, which has been reporting on the Labour right for over six years and produced The Labour Files exposé in September 2022 based on a leaked Labour Party server — have characterized McSweeney as “mini-Mandelson.” The phrase is not rhetorical flourish. It identifies the methodological continuity: McSweeney trained under Mandelson, models his operational approach on Mandelson’s, and pushed Mandelson into the Washington ambassadorship despite security concerns. When McSweeney testifies Tuesday, he testifies about the man who taught him everything about political operation — and about the transatlantic methodology he carried forward into CCDH.9

Tuesday’s hearing is a rare opportunity. A political operator who has spent his career outside the reach of public questioning will be under oath, in a venue where refusal to answer produces its own record. This piece sets out what Americans should watch for, what questions the evidence raises, and why the answers bear directly on First Amendment litigation already before the courts.

What the Public Record Establishes

Morgan McSweeney co-founded the Center for Countering Digital Hate in 2018 alongside Imran Ahmed, a former UK Labour Party parliamentary aide. McSweeney served as a director of CCDH from its founding until two days after Keir Starmer’s election as UK Labour Party leader in April 2020, at which point he stepped down to take up the chief of staff role in the Leader of the Opposition’s Office.10 The organization that would, the following year, produce the report naming twelve Americans — was built by the man whose political ascent would, four years later, place him at the center of British government.

CCDH’s funding included, at minimum, a $250,000 grant from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations for general support in fiscal year 2024. This funding, disclosed in November 2025 by the Washington Free Beacon based on Open Society Foundations’ own grant database, is the first confirmed disclosure of CCDH’s funding sources from a foundation directly connected to US political operations.11 Additional funders publicly identified by investigative reporting include the Skoll Fund ($415,000 in 2023)12, the Silicon Valley Community Foundation ($403,175 in 2023 through a donor-advised fund structure that permits donor anonymity)13, and a network of UK and US foundations including the Oak Foundation, Pears Foundation, Paul Hamlyn Foundation, and Esmée Fairbairn Foundation.14

CCDH does not voluntarily disclose its donors. The organization has reported approximately $2.1 million in annual revenue but its employee count, based on a whistleblower organizational chart, appears to be roughly 28 — a mismatch with the salary data it reports to the IRS that independent investigative reporter Paul Thacker has flagged as raising serious questions.15

The Mandelson-Epstein relationship reached directly into US financial institutions at the highest level. Double Down News, a UK independent investigative outlet, reported in 2019 — six years before Bloomberg obtained the 18,000 emails — on an account from an anonymous source (a wealthy associate of Epstein’s with stated intelligence-community connections, interviewed in silhouette with voice disguised) who described being present when Epstein received a phone call from Mandelson in January 2009. Epstein was incarcerated at the time. Mandelson, referred to by Epstein as “Petey,” was at that point serving as UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills — one of the most senior members of the Brown government. The purpose of the call, per the source: Mandelson was asking Epstein to arrange a meeting for him with Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase. When Double Down News put this account to Mandelson, his response was that he “could not recall this conversation” — a non-denial. Mandelson further objected that he had, as a serving UK cabinet minister, an entire office available to arrange meetings with senior US bankers. The interviewer’s observation: precisely — which suggests Mandelson wanted a particular meeting conducted off the books.16

The Times has reported on a suppressed Mandelson-to-Blair memo. According to The Times, a memo authored by Mandelson and sent to then-Prime Minister Tony Blair recommended that Blair meet Jeffrey Epstein “for no particular reason” — Mandelson simply thought Epstein would be “an interesting person” for Blair to meet. The memo has not been released publicly. Whether the meeting occurred has not been publicly confirmed. The Tony Blair Institute continues to advise the current Starmer government on US and global policy matters.17

CCDH’s “Disinformation Dozen” report was methodologically flawed. In July 2021, CCDH published a report claiming that twelve named individuals were responsible for “almost two-thirds of anti-vaccine content” circulating on social media. The named Americans included Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — now Secretary of Health and Human Services — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Ben Tapper, myself and others. Within weeks, President Biden cited the report directly at a White House press conference, stating: “These 12 people are out there giving misinformation. It’s killing people.” The White House Press Secretary and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy amplified the same framing. Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms moved to deplatform those named.18

Facebook’s own subsequent internal analysis determined that CCDH’s statistics were exaggerated by a factor of at least 1,300. A Facebook executive, in internal communications that later became public, described CCDH’s report as a “faulty narrative, without evidence.” No correction was issued by CCDH. No retraction was sought by the officials who had cited it. The twelve individuals remained deplatformed across multiple platforms for years.19

The US House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed CCDH. In 2023, Representative Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, subpoenaed CCDH for its donor list and communications with the Biden administration as part of a broader investigation into alleged coordination between federal officials, tech platforms, and outside advocacy groups to suppress American speech. The subpoena remains part of an active investigative record.20

The Murthy v. Missouri litigation — decided by the Supreme Court in 2024 — addressed exactly this class of coordination. Attorneys General of multiple states, led by Missouri and Louisiana, brought suit alleging that federal officials had improperly pressured social media platforms to suppress American citizens’ constitutionally protected speech. The CCDH methodology — the Disinformation Dozen framing — was part of the broader ecosystem of private-NGO-to-government coordination that the litigation examined.21

CCDH ran a coordinated operation targeting Elon Musk’s X platform. In 2024, Matt Taibbi and Paul Thacker at Racket News obtained internal CCDH documents — including a Portfolio Planning Monthly Meeting memo covering January through October 2024 — showing that “Kill Musk’s Twitter” was a standing operational priority of the organization. The documents further showed CCDH had met with at least sixteen US Congressional offices to discuss Musk’s litigation against CCDH, and had held “policy engagement” meetings with Senator Amy Klobuchar specifically regarding online regulation.22

CCDH held internal conversations about targeting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. specifically. The same leaked internal memos record Imran Ahmed, in the January 8, 2024 meeting, stating: “RFK — black ops being set up to look at RFK. Nervousness about the impact of him on the election.”23 Kennedy, at that time, was running for President. He is now HHS Secretary.

The Trump administration is considering revoking Imran Ahmed’s US visa. Reporting by the Sunday Telegraph in November 2025 placed Ahmed “at the top of the list” of individuals whose US visas may be revoked over CCDH’s domestic speech-suppression activities. No final action has been announced.24

These are documented facts, drawn from US federal court filings, US Congressional records, and US investigative journalism. None of them require the reader to accept any particular interpretation of Morgan McSweeney’s personal role or knowledge. They are the established record.

The Election Interference Question

CCDH is not the only element of the McSweeney-connected network that has directly touched American politics. In October 2024, the Trump campaign filed a formal complaint with the US Federal Election Commission alleging that the UK Labour Party had engaged in “blatant foreign interference” in the 2024 US Presidential election.25

The complaint, filed by Dhillon Law Group Deputy General Counsel Gary M. Lawkowski on behalf of Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc., cited specific evidence. It referenced a LinkedIn post by Sofia Patel, Head of Operations for the UK Labour Party, advertising “nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the US in the next few weeks heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia.” Patel’s post offered “10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of North Carolina” and committed: “we will sort your housing.” The post included the email contact: labourforkamala@gmail.com. The post was subsequently deleted.26

The complaint also cited Telegraph reporting that established a substantially higher level of Labour Party engagement with the Harris campaign. According to that reporting: Morgan McSweeney — then UK Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff — attended the Democratic National Convention in Chicago alongside Labour director of communications Matthew Doyle, and met directly with the Harris campaign team. Deborah Mattinson, Starmer’s director of strategy, separately traveled to Washington in September 2024 to brief the Harris presidential campaign on Labour’s election-winning approach.27

This raises a specific factual question. In October 2024, while serving as the most powerful unelected official in the British government — the chief of staff to the sitting UK Prime Minister — Morgan McSweeney attended the US Democratic Party’s national political convention and met with the Vice President’s presidential campaign team. The same month, the Trump campaign filed a formal FEC complaint naming the Labour Party for alleged foreign interference in the same election. Under FEC rules, foreign nationals may participate in campaign activities only as uncompensated volunteers, and must avoid participation in campaign decision-making.28

What did McSweeney discuss with the Harris campaign? Who authorized his attendance? In what capacity — governmental or personal — did he attend? Did he coordinate with CCDH or with any other organization he helped found or previously directed during any portion of that engagement? These are not speculative questions. They are answerable factual questions, and they are directly relevant to the FEC complaint still on file and to ongoing US Congressional oversight of foreign influence in American elections.

The Tuesday hearing is framed as a UK vetting inquiry. Any competent US Congressional investigator reading the record would see it as something more.

The CCDH-Labour Overlap Nobody Is Talking About

In January 2025, investigative reporter Paul Thacker, working with Racket News and The Disinformation Chronicle, published an analysis describing the full scope of what he called “British advisors to Kamala Harris” operating through CCDH-adjacent networks. The analysis documented continuing personnel and operational overlap between CCDH’s staff, Labour Party figures, and US Democratic strategists during the 2024 election cycle.29

That overlap is not accidental. CCDH was, from its founding, described internally as “the anti-disinformation ally of the Labour Party and a communications vehicle for the party’s think tank, Labour Together,” according to Racket News reporting.30 Labour Together — a separate institutional vehicle McSweeney served as company secretary during the 2017-2020 period — was the subject of extensive investigation in 2024 and 2025 by the UK Electoral Commission and the National Cyber Security Centre.31

In his 2025 book The Fraud: Keir Starmer, Morgan McSweeney, and the Crisis of British Democracy, published by OR Books and based on leaked Labour Party documents, South African investigative journalist Paul Holden documented that Labour Together failed to report hundreds of thousands of pounds in donations to the UK Electoral Commission between mid-2017 and late 2020, in violation of UK electoral law. The specific figure Holden documents: £849,429 in cash and non-cash donations arriving between June 2017 and March 2020 — two weeks before Starmer won the Labour leadership.32 McSweeney was company secretary of Labour Together throughout this period and simultaneously served as director of Starmer’s leadership campaign. Holden’s position is that the non-reporting may have been deliberate.33

The dominant funders of Labour Together during this period, according to Holden’s analysis of Electoral Commission filings, were Sir Trevor Chinn (a prominent UK pro-Israel donor and vice-chair of the Jewish Leadership Council, awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour in November 2024) and Martin Taylor (a UK hedge fund manager with private healthcare investments).34 The factional operation that brought Starmer to UK Labour leadership in 2020 — and thus to 10 Downing Street in 2024 — was, per Holden’s documentary case, financed in part through donations that were not legally reported at the time they were received.

On Feb 23rd, 2026, Jeremy Corbyn — former leader of the UK Labour Party, expelled from the party by Keir Starmer in 2024 and now an Independent MP for Islington North — rose on the floor of the House of Commons to call for a full public investigation into Labour Together, Morgan McSweeney's conduct, the organization's funding sources, and the systematic undermining of the Labour Party's own leadership between 2015 and 2020. His framing is precise — and it parallels exactly the disclosure framework underlying the Trump campaign's FEC complaint against the Labour Party in October 2024:

Corbyn is asking the UK Parliament to do, inside the British institutional system, what the FEC complaint is asking the US Federal Election Commission to do. Both turn on the same principle: that political operations at this scale cannot be conducted through undisclosed in-kind contributions, and that public officials and institutions are entitled to know what was paid, by whom, to whom, and for what.

None of this is directly criminal without further investigation. What it is, factually, is a political operation that carried into the American information environment — through CCDH — the same methodological toolkit that Holden documents being deployed inside the UK Labour Party: blacklist named individuals as vectors of moral contamination, demand institutional severance from them, treat the act of defending them as evidence of complicity.

Applied to UK Labour Party members during the Corbyn era, the accusation was antisemitism.35 Applied to Americans during the pandemic, the accusation was “anti-vaccine disinformation.” The accusation changed. The methodology was identical.

What Americans Have Standing to Ask

No American is required to take any position on UK politics to care about what follows from the preceding facts. The questions below are the questions any American citizen, journalist, or Congressional oversight investigator has direct standing to ask. Each is answerable. Each bears on ongoing US legal and regulatory processes.

On CCDH’s Foundation and Funding

When was CCDH incorporated, and with what initial capital? Who were its founding donors between 2018 and 2020? Has CCDH ever registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) for its US-directed activities? If not, on what legal basis did CCDH determine that registration was not required? What is the full list of donors to CCDH during the 2021-2024 period? The $250,000 Open Society grant, the Skoll Fund contributions, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation’s anonymous donor-advised fund pass-throughs are publicly documented. What other sources contributed to the organization during the period it was actively targeting named American citizens? Has CCDH complied fully with US 501(c)(3) equivalent-organization reporting requirements for its US activities? What was McSweeney’s personal knowledge of CCDH’s funding architecture during his tenure as founding director? Did donors whose names have not been publicly disclosed continue to fund CCDH after he departed? Was there coordination between CCDH fundraising and any political entity in which McSweeney held a role?

On Coordination with US Government Officials

What was the scope of CCDH’s coordination with the Biden administration? The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed these communications in 2023. What meetings took place between CCDH personnel and White House officials — including Vivek Murthy’s office — in the months preceding and following the Disinformation Dozen report? Were any of those meetings attended by individuals holding UK governmental positions? What was the process by which the twelve individuals named in the Disinformation Dozen report were selected? Who participated in the selection? Were US government officials consulted? When CCDH became aware of Facebook’s internal finding that its statistics were exaggerated by a factor of at least 1,300, what steps did it take to correct the public record?

On the Racket News Disclosures

What is the full operational scope of the “Kill Musk’s Twitter” directive documented in CCDH’s leaked Portfolio Planning memos? Who authorized it? What coordination with US advertisers, regulators, and political figures did it involve? The memos document that CCDH met with at least sixteen US Congressional offices during Musk’s legal dispute with the organization. Who attended those meetings from CCDH? What was discussed? What operational meaning did CCDH’s CEO Imran Ahmed intend when he stated in the January 8, 2024 internal meeting: “RFK — black ops being set up to look at RFK. Nervousness about the impact of him on the election”? Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was, at the time, running for President. He is now the US Secretary of Health and Human Services. What specific operations were set up? Who was involved? What US individuals were targeted?

On the 2024 US Election

What was the scope of McSweeney’s meetings with the Harris campaign at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago? What was discussed? In what capacity — as UK Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, in a personal capacity, or as an adviser representing another organization — did he attend? Were these meetings disclosed to the FEC in connection with the Trump campaign’s complaint? What is the relationship between the Sofia Patel-coordinated volunteer deployment to US battleground states and any activity CCDH undertook in the same election period? Were any CCDH staff among the “nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former)” referenced in Patel’s LinkedIn post?

On the Mandelson Appointment Itself

What did McSweeney know, in January 2025, about the UK Security Vetting traffic-light assessment that recommended denying Mandelson developed vetting clearance? What did he know about Mandelson’s documented relationship with Jeffrey Epstein? About Mandelson’s directorship of Systematica, the Russian defense-linked conglomerate? About the documented pattern of Mandelson forwarding UK government briefings to Epstein’s Gmail?36 Did any of this factor into his pressure on the Foreign Office to “just f***ing approve” the appointment — a phrase Dame Emily Thornberry, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, attributed to him at the April 21 hearing?37 What was McSweeney’s role in the parallel push — documented by sacked Foreign Office Permanent Secretary Olly Robbins — to place former Starmer communications director Matthew Doyle in a separate ambassadorial posting? Doyle had a documented association with a convicted sex offender, Sean Morton, that was publicly known by the time the push occurred. Why was then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy specifically instructed not to be informed of this conversation?38

On the Broader Mandelson-Epstein Institutional Footprint

What does the current UK government know about the contents of the suppressed Mandelson-to-Blair memo recommending that then-Prime Minister Tony Blair meet Jeffrey Epstein? Did the meeting occur? The Tony Blair Institute continues to advise the current Starmer government on US and global policy; has the Blair Institute been consulted on any matter touching the Mandelson appointment or its fallout? What knowledge, if any, did McSweeney have of the January 2009 phone call — reported by Double Down News in 2019 based on an anonymous eyewitness account — in which Mandelson, then UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills, asked the incarcerated Jeffrey Epstein to arrange a meeting with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon? If such a meeting was arranged, did it occur? Did the Dimon-Mandelson relationship continue to operate through the period of Mandelson’s Washington ambassadorship?

Why This Matters For Americans

Every American citizen has First Amendment rights. Those rights do not evaporate because a foreign-founded NGO has labeled their speech as “disinformation.” They do not evaporate because a sitting President, briefed on faulty data, has amplified that labeling from the White House podium. They do not evaporate because Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube — under pressure from federal officials — have deplatformed American citizens for exercising those rights.

The Supreme Court engaged directly with these questions in Murthy v. Missouri. State attorneys general in at least fourteen states have been investigating the coordination mechanisms. The US House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the foreign NGO at the center of the operation. American citizens are pursuing a federal civil rights lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida naming CCDH, Imran Ahmed, US government officials, and tech platforms for colluding to suppress lawful American speech.39

On Tuesday, the co-founder of that NGO — the political operator who built the methodology from inside a UK Labour Party factional war, then guided it into the United States, then rose to the most powerful unelected position in the British government — will answer questions under oath about his conduct. The UK Parliament is the venue. But the answers matter in Washington.

Americans watching Tuesday’s hearing should do three things:

First, watch the transcript. The UK Parliament publishes Foreign Affairs Committee hearing transcripts within days of testimony. The transcript is a federal-grade evidentiary record. Every question that is answered produces usable evidence. Every question that is deflected or refused produces a different kind of evidence.

Second, demand that US Congressional investigators use Tuesday’s testimony. Chairman Jim Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee has an open subpoena record on CCDH. The Trump campaign’s FEC complaint against the Labour Party remains pending. State attorneys general investigations into government-NGO-platform coordination continue. All of these US processes have new evidentiary material available to them as of Tuesday. Committee staff read Hansard. Committee members should be asked, directly, whether they plan to use it.

Third, verify everything. The US Congressional record is public. The FEC complaint is public. The Washington Free Beacon reporting is public. The Racket News disclosures are public. The Open Society Foundations grant database is public. Paul Holden’s documentary case against Labour Together is published, with its 800 footnotes available at thefraud.info. Nothing in this piece requires trust in any particular writer. The record is open. The sources are cited below. The reader is invited to verify.

Coda

The “Disinformation Dozen” were twelve Americans whose speech Facebook’s own internal analysis determined had been mischaracterized by a factor of at least 1,300. They were named, targeted, deplatformed, compared under parliamentary privilege to organized crime networks and to child sexual predators, threatened with wrongful death lawsuits calculated to bankrupt rather than to win, and cited by a sitting US President as “killing people.”

None of them were silenced. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is Secretary of Health and Human Services. Others remain publishing, speaking, and organizing. And six of them, including myself, are litigating a federal civil rights case in the Middle District of Florida. The mechanism that sought to erase them from American public discourse failed.

The person who built that mechanism will testify Tuesday.

What he says — and what he refuses to say — becomes part of the permanent record. It belongs to Americans as much as to Britons. Watch.

References