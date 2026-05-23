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Kathryn Caldwell's avatar
Kathryn Caldwell
3h

Thank you Sayer for this article- it is spot-on. 12 years ago I became a victim of DCIS overdiagnosis. Thank God I was suspect and refused the surgery, the 6 weeks of daily radiation, and 5 years of tamoxifin. Instead I chose active surveillance with BSE, AWFL ultrasound, organic diel, thermography, exercise and common sense. I am 73 years old and still going strong, no thanks to our allopathic medical world. Fear is a powerful tool and they know how to wield it with great purpose. Their motivation is greed with little concern for the health of humanity.

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
4h

So, the women who died of breast cancer really died, in most cases, of the treatment.

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