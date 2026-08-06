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Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
6d

This is a necessary and rigorous reframe of what astrology can be when it is not reduced to a parlor game. The distinction between "technique stacking" and "exact vector mathematics" is the pivot that changes everything. The media treats astrology as a Rorschach test—a way to project political narratives onto the sky. But the sky is not a projection screen. It is a harmonic field. And if you are going to read it, you owe it the precision of an instrument.

What I find myself sitting with is the difference between pairwise analysis and the full chord. Traditional astrology breaks the sky into 45 separate relationships and guesses which one wins. But the sky does not speak in fragments. It speaks in a single, combined wave. The question is not which planet is winning. It is what the entire field is saying.

The line that stayed with me is: "When an analytical system can produce any output simply by swapping house calculations or adding fictional asteroids, it ceases to be an instrument. It becomes a Rorschach test." That is the whole of it. The integrity of the reading depends on the integrity of the model.

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goatsRstillgruffy's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy
6d

What's next, crystal balls, witches with cauldrons, or Druids in a grove of oak trees?

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