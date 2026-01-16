Read and share the X posted dedicated to this article.

A quiet vindication—and what it means for everyone who refused to surrender their mind

In July 2021, I was publicly accused of killing people by my own government.

Not in a courtroom. Not with evidence. But from the White House itself—through press conferences, through the Surgeon General, through a President who declared that people like me (“disinformation dozen”) were responsible for American deaths. The charge was that questioning public health orthodoxy, advocating for informed consent, and insisting that food could be medicine was not merely wrong but murderous.

That framing was strategic. It wasn’t designed to refute arguments. It was designed to end conversations. To make certain questions unspeakable. To collapse the distance between dissent and criminality so completely that anyone who noticed what was happening would think twice before saying so out loud.

I didn’t stop speaking, despite a multi-year long attempt to redefine the exercise of my First Amendment rights as lethal to others.

The Inversion

Last week, the White House published a “What They Are Saying” feature celebrating the most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in decades. The new Dietary Guidelines prioritize real food over ultra-processed products, ancestral nutrition over industrial convenience, biology over bureaucratic inertia.

And then HHS published its own extensive “What They Are Saying” announcement—a comprehensive document featuring headlines from major media outlets, statements from members of Congress, governors, medical professionals, and advocacy organizations.

My words appeared in both.

Here’s what the HHS page quoted me saying:

“For too long, our food pyramid and health policies have fueled—not fixed—the chronic disease epidemic. A science-based, food-first nutritional framework incorporating ancestral foods has the potential to dramatically reduce diabetes, heart disease, autoimmune conditions, and more, while restoring metabolic and immune resilience at scale. This shift is nothing short of revolutionary. Gratitude to everyone in the MAHA movement for helping move this long-suppressed truth into the public conversation. When nutrition aligns with biology, healing becomes possible again.”

Let that land for a moment.

The same institution that once framed my speech as a public health threat is now amplifying my voice as part of a national conversation about healing.

This isn’t irony. It’s an inversion of the entire epistemological order (carefully engineered by political operatives like Imran Ahmed who now faces imminent deportation) that governed public discourse for years. The hierarchy of who gets to speak—who counts as legitimate, who gets quoted, who gets erased—has quietly shifted beneath our feet.

Kept Out of the Frame

But before this reversal, there was something else. Something small in the scheme of things, yet revealing in what it said about the climate we were living through.

On January 29, 2025, Marla Maples and I sat together at the RFK Jr. confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill. We were there as co-founders of the Global Wellness Forum, supporting Bobby’s nomination and the promise of the Make America Healthy Again movement. Marla posted a photo of us together on Instagram—the two of us, side by side, in that historic room.

Then came the New York Post article.

When they covered Marla’s advocacy for healthier food choices, they had access to the photo showing both of us. They chose the one without me.

It was a small thing—an editorial decision, easily defended. But it was also a choice. A choice to keep a blacklisted voice out of the frame, even when that voice was sitting right there, doing the same work, representing the same organization as its co-founder and chairman.

That’s how erasure works in practice. Not always dramatic. Not always obvious. Just a quiet preference—again and again—for the version of the story where certain people don’t appear.

I’ve talked about this—and the full scope of what was done to silence people like me—in my tell-all interview on the Erased Podcast with Leila and David Centner. The title was apt. For a deeper dive, you can read my May 2025 piece: Four Years of Lawfare and Black Ops: The Silence Ends Here.

And now?

Now I find myself quoted on official government pages—alongside governors, medical associations, and federal agencies. Secretary Kennedy retweeted my reporting on the State Department’s action against foreign censorship networks—the very networks that had targeted people like me. Elon Musk reposted it. The Secretary added: “Once again, the United States is the mecca for freedom of speech.”

Both Bobby and I—two of the most aggressively canceled voices in the health freedom movement—now find ourselves in positions of influence. Not because we sought prominence, but because we refused to stop telling the truth. The censorship apparatus accomplished the opposite of what it intended: it amplified the voices it most wanted to silence.

More speech, not less, is always the answer. Perhaps even those who once stood against us will come to see that—especially now that we find ourselves at the same table.

What Actually Flipped

Yes, the food pyramid flipped—protein and whole foods elevated, refined carbohydrates demoted, saturated fats rehabilitated after decades of demonization. But the deeper shift is this: governors, medical professionals, industry leaders, and citizen advocates now occupy the same policy announcement without ritual excommunication. That's not forced agreement. It's something healthier—the possibility of disagreement without dehumanization. A public square where you don't have to surrender your mind to be considered safe.

For Everyone Who Was Silenced

If you were shadow-banned, deplatformed, defamed, or professionally exiled—not because you were wrong, but because you were inconvenient—this moment matters.

Not because we’ve been congratulated. Not because we’ve been apologized to. But because the narrative that was weaponized against us has exhausted itself.

And what remains is what was always true: health begins with what we eat, citizens have a right to ask questions, and no institution—however powerful—can own the truth forever.