Maybe, after years of gaslighting generations of parents of vaccine-injured children—pretending that the skyrocketing rates of chronic disease, pediatric cancer, neurological disorders, and autism have nothing to do with the ever-expanding vaccine schedule—Senators will convince themselves that being voted out by the American people was just another coincidence—not the direct result of their willful, malignant ignorance on children’s health.

As Upton Sinclair once said, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” Nowhere was this more evident than during Bobby Kennedy’s confirmation hearings, where the world watched in shame and disgust as these Senators, stuffed to the gills with pharmaceutical cash, feigned concern for public health while in reality protecting the profiteers who knowingly sacrificed children at the altar of their failed vaccine schedules and newly developed, lethal mRNA technologies. Their performance was nothing more than a scripted defense of an industry with a rap sheet of felony convictions—one whose liability is conveniently underwritten by the very government they control.

They didn’t seek truth. They didn’t seek accountability. They sought to silence, discredit, and protect the machine—because their power, their wealth, and their entire political survival depends on it.