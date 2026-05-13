The Government Just Paid an American for Censoring Him. Here's Why That's Not the End of the Story.

Alex Berenson's settlement closes one chapter of the censorship era. The architecture that reached me — and could reach any American — remains completely untouched. Here's what comes next.

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Carl Higbee got the news beat exactly right on Newsmax this week. On May 11, 2026, the federal government settled Alex Berenson’s First Amendment lawsuit and admitted, in writing, that it had coerced Twitter into banning him. The agreement included a six-figure payment and a sentence Berenson’s lawyer believes is unprecedented: a federal acknowledgment that “the Government did in fact violate the First Amendment by exerting substantial coercive pressure on social media companies such as Twitter to suppress disfavored speech like Plaintiff’s.”¹

Berenson’s attorney James Lawrence believes this is the first time any individual American has received a cash payment to resolve a lawsuit over government coercion of a social media company.² That alone is historic.

But the settlement is also something else: it is the second domino to fall in a sequence that closes one chapter of the American censorship era — while leaving the larger architecture, the one that reached me personally, entirely untouched.

I want to walk through what that means, because every American who has ever wondered whether the speech-suppression infrastructure of the past five years is being dismantled or merely renamed deserves a clear answer. The answer, based on the documentary record now available, is this: the direct-coercion chapter is closing. The indirect-coercion chapter has barely been read into the record. And the case that will determine whether it gets read into the record — Finn v. Global Engagement Center — is the one I am a plaintiff in.

The Two Dominoes

The first domino fell on March 23, 2026, when the Department of Justice signed the Missouri v. Biden Consent Decree, formally acknowledging that the Biden administration had coerced social media platforms to suppress lawful American speech.³ Attorney General Pamela Bondi framed it directly:

”The Biden administration coerced social media companies to stifle free speech that they disapproved of. These Department of Justice settlements are key steps in undoing those abuses of the First Amendment.”⁴

The second domino fell with Berenson’s settlement on May 11. Together these establish, as a matter of federal acknowledgment, that direct executive-branch coercion of platforms occurred and was unconstitutional.

This is a real victory. It should not be minimized.

But it is also a partial victory, and the partiality matters. Berenson was censored through the most direct mechanism available: Biden officials communicating directly with Twitter, demanding action against a named journalist. Andy Slavitt, the White House COVID adviser, brought Berenson up by name in meetings with Twitter executives.⁵ Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member and former FDA commissioner, complained privately to Twitter about Berenson’s tweets. The Twitter Files documented this chain of pressure directly.

When the federal government settled with Berenson, what it acknowledged was this direct mechanism. White House officials calling platforms about specific accounts.

Whether that direct mechanism also reached me is something the disclosure record will eventually clarify. What is already documented, in primary-source detail, is a second mechanism — one the settlements do not touch.

The Architecture That Neither Settlement Touches

I was not named in a White House email to Twitter. I was named in a report published by a foreign-affiliated 501(c)(3) — the Center for Countering Digital Hate’s “Disinformation Dozen” — that the White House press secretary then cited from the podium to pressure platforms.⁶ Once my name was on that list, what followed was not a single phone call from an administration official. It was a cascade: full-spectrum platform deplatforming, payment processor restrictions, advertiser blacklisting, and ultimately — in June 2025, on lawful UK soil — an ex parte application by British authorities for my arrest in connection with statements I had made online from American IP addresses, on American platforms, protected by the First Amendment of the country whose passport I carry.⁷

The mechanism that reached me runs through what I have come to call, after months of documentary investigation, the indirect-coercion architecture. It is the use of nominally-independent NGOs as the connective tissue that translates government policy preferences into platform action — and, increasingly, into foreign regulatory action against American citizens — without leaving the direct-pressure fingerprint that the Missouri Consent Decree and the Berenson settlement now formally acknowledge.

Over the past four months, building on investigative work by Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi, I have published three pieces that document this architecture in primary-source detail.

One. Leaked emails between CCDH and the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, spanning September through November 2024, show CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed personally writing British government ministerial agendas — with CCDH’s proposed framing language appearing verbatim in the government’s own official Meeting Brief.⁸ The same leaked archive documents that CCDH convened over 100 attendees from the U.S. State Department, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, multiple congressional offices, the British Embassy, and the United Nations at a private Washington summit in summer 2024.⁹

Two. The State Department’s certified Administrative Record in Ahmed v. Rubio, filed under court order in February 2026, identifies Ahmed as “a key collaborator with the Biden administration on weaponizing the national security bureaucracy to censor U.S. citizens” — and cites the Disinformation Dozen report as the basis for federal action.¹⁰ Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers, in podcast appearances and federal pleadings, has used the term “collusion with part of the American government” to describe CCDH’s conduct.¹¹

Three. In November 2025, CCDH itself signed an IRS Form 5768 under penalty of perjury, electing §501(h) lobbying status — formally registering as a lobbying organization advocating for change at named technology platforms.¹² Two months later, in January 2026, CCDH’s lawyers told a federal court the same organization “merely published reports” and acted “independently” of government actors. Those two filings, describing the same fiscal year, cannot both be true.¹³

Four. CCDH’s own Schedule R disclosure documents $838,676 in cash transferred in 2024 alone from the US 501(c)(3) to a UK affiliate whose board includes the co-author of the UK Online Safety Act — the same Act under which I faced arrest in June 2025.¹⁴

This is the architecture. It exists in primary-source documents, signed by officers of CCDH under penalty of perjury, filed with the IRS and UK Companies House, sitting in the certified Administrative Record of a federal lawsuit, corroborated by leaked internal meeting minutes. It is not speculation. It is the documentary record.

And it is the architecture that Missouri v. Biden and Berenson v. Biden leave entirely untouched.

Finn v. Global Engagement Center : The Case That Closes What the Settlements Leave Open

Where Berenson’s case and the Missouri Consent Decree address direct government coercion of platforms, Finn v. Global Engagement Center addresses the architecture that direct coercion required to function.

I am one of six named plaintiffs. The others are Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Ben Tapper, Rizza Islam, and Erin Elizabeth Finn — all named on CCDH’s Disinformation Dozen list. The defendants include the Global Engagement Center, CISA, the Surgeon General’s office, and CCDH itself. The case is pending in the Middle District of Florida.¹⁹

The case is built specifically to address what the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Murthy v. Missouri identified as missing in earlier challenges: a named list, our names on it, government officials citing it, and platforms acting on it.²⁰ The documentary record I have walked through above is the evidentiary fulfillment of that standing requirement. The CCDH Schedule R cross-border financial pipeline, the §501(h) lobbying election, the leaked internal “Trigger EU & UK regulatory action” priority, the State Department’s certified Administrative Record characterizing CCDH as a “key collaborator” — these are the materials that establish the coordination Murthy found insufficiently documented in the earlier challenge.

If Finn succeeds, it will close the constitutional remedy that the Berenson settlement and the Missouri Consent Decree began. Direct coercion of platforms has been formally acknowledged as unconstitutional. The case for treating indirect coercion through nominally-independent NGOs as constitutionally equivalent — when the documentary record shows the NGO was operating as the connective tissue between government, platforms, and foreign regulators — is the case Finn is built to make.

Watch our recent discussion of our lawsuit with our lead lawyer Jeff Childers below:

The Legal Bridge: § 1985(3)

There is a specific legal theory that connects Berenson’s surviving claims to Finn, and it deserves a paragraph of explanation because it is the doctrinal bridge between the two cases.

Berenson’s settlement released the federal government from his case. It did not release Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla or board member Scott Gottlieb, whom Berenson is continuing to pursue under 42 U.S.C. § 1985(3) — a federal statute that allows private parties to sue when public and private actors have conspired to deprive Americans of constitutional rights.²¹ The theory is that even where direct government action is unavailable as a defendant, private actors who coordinated with government to produce the constitutional violation can be held liable for the conspiracy itself.

Finn relies on the same theory, applied to NGO actors rather than pharmaceutical executives. The documentary record I have described — CCDH’s §501(h) lobbying admission, the State Department’s “key collaborator” characterization, the cross-border financial pipeline, the leaked operational priorities — is the factual predicate for that conspiracy theory as applied to the NGO architecture.

If Berenson prevails against Bourla and Gottlieb under § 1985(3), it will establish a precedent the Finn plaintiffs can apply to the NGO context. If Finn prevails first, it will establish the parallel precedent in the NGO context that Berenson’s case is working toward in the pharmaceutical context. Either way, the two cases are building the same legal architecture from different angles.

What Comes Next

I want to close where Carl Higbee closed the Newsmax segment.

He read a Thomas Jefferson line from his email signature: “One man with courage is a majority.” It is a good line. But it is also worth noting what Jefferson did not say. He did not say one man with courage and a federal lawsuit and a documented evidentiary record and the contemporaneous internal records of his adversary is a majority. He said one man with courage.

What the documentary record of the past four months has shown is that we now have all of those things. The courage was Berenson’s, and it was the courage of every American who refused to stay quiet during the years when the architecture was operating without documentation. The federal lawsuit is Finn. The evidentiary record is what I have walked through above and what the linked pieces document in primary-source detail. The contemporaneous internal records of the adversary are CCDH’s own sworn IRS filings, its own leaked staff meeting minutes, and its UK affiliate’s own audited accounts — all describing in CCDH’s own words the operation that CCDH’s lawyers now ask a federal court to believe was nothing more than independent civil-society research.

The Berenson settlement closes the direct-coercion chapter for one named plaintiff. The Missouri Consent Decree closes it at the policy level. Neither addresses the indirect architecture that reached me, that reached the other plaintiffs in Finn, and that, in principle, can reach any American whose speech reaches UK users — which is to say, any American with an internet connection.

That is the constitutional emergency Finn v. Global Engagement Center is asking the federal court to address. The case is the closing argument.

The receipts are public. They are documented. And they are, as the lawyers would say, dispositive.

What You Can Do

Share this article. The architecture works because it is illegible. Once it is read into the public record clearly, it loses much of its operational power.

Read the underlying investigations. The primary-source documentation is most complete when read across the series:

Follow the case. Finn et al. v. Global Engagement Center et al., Case No. 3:25-cv-00543-WWB-MCR, Middle District of Florida. Every filing is a public record.

Support the lawsuit. We are up against the world’s most powerful organizations, Big Tech companies, and government agencies. Your contribution helps us pursue the case on behalf of every American whose civil liberties depend on getting this architecture into the legal record.

[Support the Finn v. GEC Lawsuit — GiveSendGo.com/Deliberate-Dozen]

[Personal Legal Defense Fund — buy.stripe.com/fZuaEXcGy2zs1pW3gfcbC05]

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Endnotes