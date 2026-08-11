Sayer Ji's Substack

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LMS's avatar
LMS
7h

I think think the $17 million is owed to the Disinformation Dozen.

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David Puu's avatar
David Puu
5h

This piece is likely to become seminal in the unwinding of these diabolical acts. You have done so much for both our Nation and Humanity at large.

Reading you during the CV Op was such an encouragement as I worked in a company to keep it's staff informed and the business open.

Culture owes you a great debt, Sayer.

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