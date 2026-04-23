Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Olivier's avatar
Olivier
11h

We’ve investigated ourselves and determined we’ve done nothing wrong. 😂

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Crixcyon
11h

Another fantastic joke. Gates the Ghoul has been a criminal for decades and yet continues his murdering escapades and vaccine tortures.

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