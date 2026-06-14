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Edilia Matos da Costa Ribeiro's avatar
Edilia Matos da Costa Ribeiro
2h

Gratidão Sayer! Você conhece o Dr. brasileiro Paulo Sérgio Fructuoso?

Muito conhecimento sobre o ectoplasma! Um abraço fraterno!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LNIKrnDSkE&t=15s

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
2h

Amen and AMEN....Thank you so much. Many Blessings Sayer

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