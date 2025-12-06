Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulette's avatar
Paulette
20m

Sooooo interesting! Sure does make you consider what all the EMF emission is doing to us. Including this little rectangular thing we are holding in our hand right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arktos99's avatar
Arktos99
1hEdited

So why do people go bald? And why does it not seem to be a bad thing? There are some beautiful bald people around!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture