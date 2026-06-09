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Chris Coffman's avatar
Chris Coffman
4h

I sent your company via its AI chat bot a question several days ago. I included a photo of several supplements I currently take and asked with Mythelate Blue would replace them. I have not heard back.

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Judy'sfavoriteDr.'s avatar
Judy'sfavoriteDr.
4h

article says 2 with breakfast

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