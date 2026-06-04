The Energy Crisis Nobody's Talking About — INSIDE Your Cells.

I love a cup of coffee. There have been whole stretches of my life when it was one of the few pleasures I looked forward to — a small ritual to surface for while I was buried in work. So I'm not here to scold anyone's morning cup. But over the years I noticed something underneath it.

There’s a particular kind of tiredness that caffeine doesn’t fix.

You know the one. It sits underneath the coffee — which, as I've written about, acts on the same brain receptors as opioids — the fatigue the third cup only papers over, the afternoon wall, the wired-but-exhausted feeling that more stimulant somehow makes worse — and the sleepless night that sends you back to the pot the next morning.

We’ve built an entire economy around papering over it: caffeine, energy drinks, nicotine pouches now dressed up as “nootropics,” synthetic B-vitamin megadoses. Each one promises energy. Each one, really, just lends it to you — and the interest is brutal.

Because here’s what almost no one selling those products will tell you: you were never meant to borrow your energy. You make immense amounts of it. Right now, in quantities that are genuinely hard to believe.

I find this one of the most moving facts in all of biology. Inside every cell in your body, an electric field runs across a membrane only five nanometers thick — on the order of 30 million volts per meter. That’s not a figure of speech; it’s published, peer-reviewed measurement, and it puts the field inside your mitochondria in the same intensity range as a lightning bolt. You carry something like ten quadrillion of these tiny charged membranes, all running at once, as you read this. Your body mints and recycles its own weight in cellular energy every single day.

So the real question was never how do I get more energy from outside?

It was: why has the engine inside gone quiet — and what does it actually need?

To answer that, you have to go back about two billion years.

Your mitochondria — the structures inside your cells that produce that energy — aren’t originally human. In the deepest sense, they’re cyanobacteria. Roughly two billion years ago, an ancient cell engulfed one of these light-harvesting microbes and, instead of digesting it, struck a bargain: you handle the energy, I’ll handle shelter. That single partnership became the eukaryotic cell — the lineage that produced every plant, every animal, you. You are its descendant, in every cell, right now.

That ancestry has a consequence almost no one has thought through. The blue pigment in spirulina — phycocyanin — is a light-harvesting molecule built around the same ancient chemistry your own mitochondria descend from. When you take it in, you’re not introducing something foreign your body has to brace against. You’re reintroducing a molecule your cells have been reading, in one form or another, for two billion years. The same is true of chlorophyll, whose metabolites actually concentrate inside your mitochondria when you eat your greens. We are, quietly, beings of light — fed by it, and built to generate it.

You can learn about phycocyanin's remarkable two-billion-year prehistory — and why a growing body of research keeps circling back to this single blue molecule — in my latest research article below.

But here's the part I keep coming back to. The modern energy economy is built on force — push the nervous system, spike it, crash, repeat. But the body doesn't run on force. It runs on substrate and signal (I wrote an entire book on the topic called REGENERATE) — the raw materials and the ancient molecular language its energy machinery evolved alongside, and which the industrial diet quietly stripped out.

That idea — that the answer to the energy crisis is deeper nourishment at the cellular level, not stimulation — is the whole reason I built my second product in the Regenerate line. (view my first product, CardioNK here, if you missed it!)

Hippocrates told physicians to leave their drugs in the chemist’s pot when the patient could be healed with food. That has been my mission for over two decades, through everything I’ve done at GreenMedInfo. MethylateBLUE™ is that conviction in a capsule: phycocyanin from organic spirulina, paired with chlorophyll, the four methylated B-vitamins, fermented nicotinamide, and minerals bound to spirulina peptides — the cofactors your cells actually recognize and use. No stimulant. No nicotine. No synthetic dye. It doesn’t whip the engine. It feeds it — giving your cells the raw materials they need to do what they've always done: harvest light and transform it into cellular energy.

Phycocyanin and chlorophyll don’t just rival methylene blue’s light absorption — together they cover more of the spectrum.

I traced the whole history of this molecule — where it came from and what the research actually shows — in The Methylene Blue Mistake.

If the wonder here pulls at you the way it pulls at me, I wrote the full story of this two-billion-year partnership — the chemistry, the ancestry, why this molecule seems to know us — in a companion piece: We Are, In Part, Cyanobacteria. That’s where the science goes deep.

And if you’d rather just begin, the full formula, the research behind every ingredient, and how to start are all on the product page.

→ See MethylateBLUE™ at Regenerate — Subscribe & Save 25% during initial launch.

With gratitude, Sayer

Reset Your Energy with Methylate Blue

What’s Inside MethylateBLUE™

Every ingredient was chosen for a clear role your cells already recognize — not to pad the label.†

Organic Blue Spirulina Extract (phycocyanin), 500 mg — the cornerstone pigment; supports the body’s own antioxidant response and helps protect mitochondrial function.†

Chlorophyll from spirulina — partners with phycocyanin to support clean cellular electron flow and the conversion of light into energy.†

Methylated B-Vitamins (B2, B6, Folate, B12) — the active, body-ready forms (R-5-Phosphate, P-5-Phosphate, L-5-MTHF, and cyanide-free methylcobalamin), so the methylation cycle runs without a conversion bottleneck.†

Fermented Nicotinamide — a food-form precursor your cells use in the NAD⁺ pathway that powers cellular energy production.†

Peptide-Powered Minerals™ (VerdeMins™) — nine essential minerals (iron, iodine, magnesium, zinc, selenium, copper, manganese, chromium, molybdenum) bound to spirulina peptides for intracellular delivery.†

Vegan capsule. No artificial fillers, colors, soy, gluten, or nuts.

→ See the full label and begin at Regenerate — Subscribe & Save 25% during initial launch.

Founder, Regenerate™ & GreenMedInfo™

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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