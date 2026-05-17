I was one of the twelve Americans the UK-based operation branded killers. This is the record of how the architecture that targeted us came apart — and what remains to be done.

A Note to My Readers, Before You Begin

To those of you who have walked this road with me: if you are not yet weary of hearing about CCDH, British political machinery, and the long unraveling of what was done to the so-called “Disinformation Dozen,” then something in you is awake that the world has tried hard to put to sleep. I myself cannot wait to lay this chapter down.

I want to say this plainly, because I think it matters for how the rest of this piece reads: the investigative work I have done over these past years has not been academic. It has been existential — for me, for my family, for the small circle of people willing to stand near me while the system trained its full destructive attention on us, which began most acutely in 2013. When the full story of what we have endured eventually comes out — and it will — much of this will make a different kind of sense. Imagine being labeled a mass murderer in headlines across the world. Imagine being targeted by lawfare funded from resources of the Epstein class and, in some cases, above it. Imagine having to investigate the apparatus that was trying to destroy you, in real time, because no one else was going to do it for you, and silence was not survivable.

That is the position I have been writing from. Not from comfort. Not from distance. From inside the machine, with the door locked behind me.

So before I trace what has fallen in the last ninety days, I want to say first: I see you. I know what it has cost some of you to keep reading, to keep sharing, to keep refusing the official story when refusing carried social consequences of its own. I am a simple natural health advocate who could not stay silent, even knowing punishment would follow. You stood beside me anyway. The fact that I am still standing — still writing, still litigating, still naming what I see — is in no small part because you did not let me fall.

Today is a day that earns the word vindication, even if I am too tired to feel it fully. The Prime Minister whose rise, I believe, was engineered by the man who built the operation that branded me a killer is preparing to resign. The architecture is collapsing on camera. What follows is the record of how we got here.

Today, May 16, 2026, the Daily Mail reported that Keir Starmer has told close friends he intends to stand down as Prime Minister and set out an orderly timetable for his departure.[^1]

I want to be precise about what that sentence means — not as political news, but as personal history.

Because the machine that was built to make Starmer Prime Minister is the same machine that targeted me. And the architect of that machine — Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s former Chief of Staff — is reportedly still pressing Downing Street to hold on, arguing that a Makerfield by-election result might yet change the calculus.[^2]

It won’t. The architecture has already collapsed. What remains is the formality of announcing it.

I have spent years documenting how that architecture worked. I have watched each domino fall in sequence, each one striking the next with the inevitability of a structure that was always too rotten to stand. Today, with a Prime Minister preparing his resignation, his former Chief of Staff testifying before Parliament three weeks ago, his political patron under criminal investigation, and a federal civil rights lawsuit I am party to still active in a Florida courtroom, I want to trace the full arc — not as vindication, but as record.

This is what it looks like when the truth finally catches up to the machine that tried to silence it.

Room 216: Where It Began

The story starts not in Downing Street, not in the halls of Parliament, but above a pub in Brixton, South London.

Room 216. China Works. An unremarkable co-working space.

That is where Morgan McSweeney, in late 2018, registered a company called Brixton Endeavours Limited, with himself as sole director. The address was shared with Labour Together, the political faction he ran. The operation’s stated purpose was to rebuild the Labour Party after Jeremy Corbyn’s unexpected 2017 surge — but as Paul Holden’s 544-page investigation The Fraud: Keir Starmer, Morgan McSweeney, and the Crisis of British Democracy documents with internal Labour files, the real objective was the systematic destruction of the Labour left: its media, its fundraising ecosystem, and its political credibility.[^3]

Only three people besides McSweeney were allowed to work from Room 216. Two were junior staffers — Hannah O’Rourke and Will Prescott. The third was Imran Ahmed, a factional spin doctor who had previously served as head of communications for Angela Eagle during her failed 2016 leadership challenge against Corbyn, and a man who has publicly stated that “Sayer Ji sells death,” among other smears that resulted in immense harm in my life [^4] Together, they ran a two-pronged strategy. First, they would amplify the “antisemitism crisis” that was weakening Corbyn’s leadership — an operation that, as Holden demonstrates with internal documents, Labour Together itself was instrumental in engineering. Second, they would build an apparatus to demonetize the independent media outlets that supported the Labour left.

The demonetization weapon was called Stop Funding Fake News (SFFN). It presented itself publicly as an anonymous grassroots campaign. It was, in reality, an astroturfing operation run from Room 216 using money that Labour Together was unlawfully failing to declare to the Electoral Commission — a failure Holden documents as potentially deliberate, totaling £849,429 in unreported donations between June 21, 2017 and March 18, 2020.[^5] SFFN’s method was precise: take screenshots of corporate ads appearing alongside content deemed objectionable, then bombard corporations on social media with those screenshots until they pulled their advertising. At a U.S. State Department conference opened by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Ahmed later boasted that SFFN’s methodology could “completely eviscerate the economic base of a website,” citing The Canary as a case study and gloating that the outlet “went down from twenty-two staff to one member of staff within a few months of us targeting it.”[^6]

Brixton Endeavours Limited was renamed the Center for Countering Digital Hate in September 2019, coinciding with the publication of a thin pamphlet titled “Don’t Feed the Trolls.” McSweeney remained its sole director until April 2020 — two days after Keir Starmer won the Labour leadership.[^7] The operation he had built to destroy Corbynism had succeeded. Starmer was leader. McSweeney became his Chief of Staff.

The machine did not shut down. It was simply repackaged and redeployed.

The Same Playbook, New Targets

Here is the pivot that transforms a British Labour Party scandal into an American constitutional crisis.

CCDH kept the organizational infrastructure. It kept the demonetization playbook. It kept the reliance on unfalsifiable moral accusations — accusations designed so that the denial becomes confirmation. What changed were the targets.

Where SFFN had gone after British left-wing outlets, CCDH now turned its attention to American citizens: health freedom advocates, independent journalists, public commentators questioning COVID-era policies. The moral frame shifted seamlessly. “Antisemitism” became “disinformation.” The structural logic was identical. The people behind the operation remained hidden.

In March 2021, CCDH published the “Disinformation Dozen” report, claiming that twelve individuals were responsible for the majority of “anti-vaccine misinformation” circulating on social media. I was named. So were Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, and others.[^8] The report was methodologically thin — Facebook’s own internal analysis would later reveal that CCDH’s core statistics were inflated by an astronomical factor of at least 1,300 fold [yes, you read that correctly: 130,000%]. A Facebook executive privately described it as “a faulty narrative, without evidence.”[^9]

It did not matter. The operation was not designed to be accurate. It was designed to be useful.

Within months, the label had been cited by the White House. The Surgeon General’s office repeated it. President Biden stood at a press conference and declared: “These 12 people are out there giving misinformation. It’s killing people.”[^10] Media amplified it globally. Social media platforms accelerated deplatforming. Advertising revenue collapsed. American citizens, exercising First Amendment rights on American platforms while physically present on American soil, found themselves classified, targeted, and suppressed by a campaign whose institutional lineage traced directly back to Room 216 in Brixton.

And it went deeper than a report.

As reported by America First Legal in September 2024, on August 10, 2021 — five months after the “Disinformation Dozen” was published and three weeks after President Biden cited it from the White House podium — the United Kingdom’s Counter Disinformation Unit briefed the Biden-Harris National Security Council’s Interagency Policy Committee on its censorship methodology. The meeting was not a backchannel exchange. It was a scheduled session of the U.S. government’s senior counter-disinformation coordination body, and the attendee list, obtained by America First Legal through FOIA litigation against the CDC, reads as a directory of the federal apparatus: the White House, the National Security Council, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the CIA, the FBI, the State Department, Treasury, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, USAID, the U.S. Agency for Global Media, and senior officers of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.11

The slide deck the British delegation presented — now public — was a step-by-step playbook for how to censor a democratic population. It recommended that the U.S. establish a dedicated cross-departmental hub modeled on the CDU itself; enact legislation enabling regulators to coerce social media companies that refused to comply with government censorship demands; build “trusted flagging relationships” through which government officials would direct specific takedowns; use the foreign policy apparatus to coordinate this agenda with aligned governments and multilateral institutions; and leverage the resulting platform control to suppress disfavored political content under the framing of “counter-disinformation.”12 The same FOIA-released documents identify the British-based Center for Countering Digital Hate as the group behind the legislative model — the U.K. Online Safety Act — that the British delegation was urging the Biden-Harris White House to adopt.13

This is the document trail that closes the circuit. The CCDH that named me and my colleagues killers in March 2021 was not a freelance NGO that happened to influence American policy. The same operation that had been built in Room 216 to destroy Corbyn was, by August 2021, briefing the U.S. National Security Council on how to do it to Americans. The transfer was not metaphorical. It was a meeting on a calendar, with an attendee list, in the West Wing’s regular interagency process.

Whistleblower testimony later revealed that CCDH was among outside organizations providing censorship word lists directly to Twitter’s data science team — lists fed into AI-driven algorithms to suppress users at scale. A former Twitter data scientist, when asked to name outside groups that provided input, listed: “CDC. Academic Researchers. Center for Countering Digital Hate. FBI. Law Enforcement.”14

A leaked CCDH internal memo from January 8, 2024 — later published by Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi at Racket News — contains CEO Imran Ahmed stating in a portfolio planning meeting: “RFK — black ops being set up to look at RFK. Nervousness about the impact of him on the election.”15 Robert F. Kennedy Jr., at that time running for President, is now Secretary of Health and Human Services.

A political weapon built above a pub in Brixton to destroy a Labour leader was now embedded in the algorithmic infrastructure of American speech — and explicitly targeting a sitting presidential candidate.

The Patron: Mandelson and the Switchboard

To understand why this machine had the institutional immunity it did — why it could shape White House messaging, survive congressional subpoenas, and escalate rather than correct — you have to understand who created its architect.

Peter Mandelson. “The Prince of Darkness.” Paul Holden, working from internal Labour Party files, identifies McSweeney as Mandelson’s “long-time protégé” — and quotes Mandelson speaking about McSweeney in terms a senior politician rarely uses about a junior operative: “I don’t know who and how and when he was invented, but whoever it was . . . they will find their place in heaven.”[^13]

McSweeney has since attempted to distance himself from this characterization. Testifying before the Foreign Affairs Committee on April 28, 2026, he said: “He was a confidant for me. I didn’t regard him as my mentor.”[^14] But the documentary record Holden assembles tells a different story — and McSweeney’s own actions speak louder than his retroactive framing. Multiple reports indicate McSweeney was “absolutely central” to Mandelson’s appointment as UK Ambassador to Washington — pushed through despite the objections of UK Security Vetting, whose recommendation to deny clearance was overridden within 48 hours by the Foreign Office.[^15] Starmer has since confirmed from the dispatch box that the vetting process did flag Mandelson’s Epstein relationship — and that Mandelson “completely misrepresented the extent of his relationship with Epstein and lied throughout the process.”[^16]

On April 27, 2026 — one day before McSweeney testified — Ian Collard, the UK’s Director of Security, confirmed in a letter to the Foreign Affairs Committee that he had never seen the document recommending Mandelson’s clearance be denied. He received only an oral briefing characterizing the case as “overall a borderline case” that could be handled through “robust risk management.” He admitted feeling under pressure to deliver a “rapid outcome.”[^17]

For years, Mandelson’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein were treated as a personal embarrassment. Poor judgment. Regrettable association. Nothing structural.

That framing is no longer available.

The DOJ files released on January 31, 2026 — more than three million pages — document what Mandelson was actually doing.[^18] He was not merely socializing with Epstein. He was operating as an active node in a switchboard — transmitting classified UK and U.S. government policy, in real time, to a convicted sex offender and global trafficker of women and children. The same offender was, in those same years, designing private global health governance architecture with JPMorgan and holding a federal waiver to a visa-restriction program spanning 42 countries.

In December 2009, while serving as Business Secretary, Mandelson told Epstein he would lobby to reduce a tax on bankers’ bonuses — and when Epstein asked how JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon should pressure the Chancellor, Mandelson’s response was two words: “Yes and mildly threaten.” A sitting British Cabinet minister, coaching a convicted sex offender on how Wall Street should pressure the Chancellor of the Exchequer.[^19]

On March 31, 2010, Mandelson received a classified readout of a meeting between the UK Chancellor and U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers — covering the Volcker Rule, Dodd-Frank drafting, derivatives regulation, and how the U.S. should engage European allies on financial reform (EFTA_R1_01496514). Mandelson forwarded it to Jeffrey Epstein five minutes later. The next day, he forwarded the readout of his own meeting with Summers within two minutes of receiving it.[^20]

Not UK secrets only. American financial regulatory strategy — the precise form the Volcker Rule would take, the drafting language of Dodd-Frank — transmitted through a British cabinet minister to a man whose Wall Street clients had billions riding on every word.

Tax lawyer Dan Neidle, working from emails found by Channel 4 News, put it plainly: “Epstein was obtaining intelligence on the US Government’s position from Peter Mandelson.”[^21]

Analyst Susan Kokinda of Promethean Action has described the structure directly: “Epstein was the fixer. Mandelson was the inside man.”[^22]

And this is the man whose protégé built CCDH.

The political culture that produced CCDH — backroom operations, dark money, deniable proxies, weaponized moral framing — is the same political culture that made the Epstein network functional. The immunity was not coincidental. It was inherited.

The Architecture Behind the Architecture

Mandelson was not just Epstein’s friend. He was a node in something far larger.

At the same time Mandelson was forwarding classified readouts to Epstein, Epstein was building. In February 2011, a JPMorgan executive emailed Epstein a structured questionnaire from “the JPM team that is putting together some ideas for Gates.” Epstein’s reply the same evening was remarkably fluent — he described JPMorgan not as an advisor but as “an integral part. Not advisor… operator, compliance.” Jes Staley’s response: “We need to talk.”[^23]

By August 2011, Mary Erdoes — CEO of JPMorgan’s $2 trillion asset management division — was emailing Epstein with operational questions while on vacation. He replied: the fund would be “mostly initially American” but should be “ready with an offshore arm — especially for vaccines.” He projected “billions of dollars” in year one and “tens of billions by year 4.” Then he acknowledged the core tension: “The tension is making money from a Charitable Org. Therefore the money making parts need to be arms length.”

That document — Project Molecule, Version 13, dated August 31, 2011 (EFTA01301114–28) — and which I investigated in depth in Part 2 of my 30-part Epstein Files series is a 14-page blueprint for a vehicle titled “The Gates & J.P. Morgan Charitable Giving Fund.” It had been through at least twelve prior iterations. It proposed a $150 million fund structure in a “tax neutral jurisdiction,” governed by unelected private committees, with line items including $20 million to “finance the surveillance network in Pakistan.” No elected officials. No treaty obligations. No parliamentary oversight. No freedom-of-information obligations. Designed to be perpetual.[^24]

By January 2017, Epstein’s phone contained an iMessage thread in which an associate mapped out career options spanning Biomatics Capital (Boris Nikolic’s fund), Gates’ private office, Merck’s vaccine team, Swiss Re’s pandemic reinsurance unit, and the World Economic Forum — listing “pandemics (just did pandemic simulation)” as a professional credential. Epstein’s instruction: “Put together your resume… for my submission.”[^25]

A bgC3 workplan from February 2017, addressed to “JEE” — Jeffrey Epstein — in its confidentiality footer, listed deliverables including a “Strain pandemic simulation exercise” and identified former DARPA Biological Technologies Office founder Geoff Ling “(DARPA)” as a named partner.[^26]

Pandemic — three years before COVID-19 — was already a standing capital category, a simulation deliverable, and a career credential, all circulating through Epstein’s personal Gmail. This was the subject of Part I of my series which you can explore in depth here.

The ferocity of the censorship response to anyone questioning pandemic-era governance was not disproportionate to the stakes. It was proportionate to what was being protected.

What the Enforcement Layer Looks Like When It Reaches You

I have spent years mapping this system from the outside. In 2025, I began experiencing it from the inside.

On May 5, 2025, I published a long-form essay titled “Four Years of Lawfare and Black Ops: The Silence Ends Here” — a personal account of the censorship and targeting I had endured, written on American soil, published on an American platform, protected by the First Amendment.[^27]

Soon after, I learned this article had been entered into active UK legal proceedings by a private law firm without my knowledge, my consent, or any notice to me. I was not a party to those proceedings. I had not been served. I had no standing, no role, and no opportunity to respond. More details can be found here.

My words were reframed as though they implied criminal intent. My associations with prominent public figures — RFK Jr., Tony Lyons, Marla Maples — were catalogued and treated as evidence of conspiracy rather than lawful political expression. The prosecutorial correspondence acknowledged having no proof of instigation or coordination, while using language like “it seems likely” to create an aura of criminality around perfectly lawful activities. No communications were cited. No financial records. No meeting logs. Nothing.

On June 9, 2025, an ex parte application — made without notice — was filed in the UK proceeding seeking authority for my immediate arrest and seizure of my devices. A formal regulatory complaint I had filed with the Solicitors Regulation Authority — Britain’s own independent legal oversight body — was cited as justification for arresting me. Filing a complaint with a regulatory body. A lawful act available to any member of the public.

To the credit of the UK judiciary, the presiding judge refused the application in full — recognizing, as the applicants apparently had not, that filing a regulatory complaint is not a criminal act.[^28]

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on May 28, 2025: “It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten arrest warrants on U.S. citizens or U.S. residents for social media posts on American platforms while physically present on U.S. soil.”[^29] Executive Order 14149, signed January 20, 2025, prohibits any U.S. agency from collaborating — directly or indirectly — with foreign efforts to suppress lawful American speech.[^30]

What I experienced is precisely the kind of cross-border targeting those policies were designed to address.

The enforcement layer does not require success. It requires only the capacity to impose process — to divert resources, constrain movement, suppress speech, and signal to others what happens when you investigate too far.

The Hearings: Accountability Arrives at Both Ends of the Atlantic

On April 22, 2026, the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee announced that Morgan McSweeney — the most powerful unelected figure in the Starmer government, a man who had issued precisely one public statement during his entire tenure as Chief of Staff (the statement announcing his own resignation) — would be compelled to testify under oath.[^31] Chiefs of staff to British Prime Ministers almost never appear before parliamentary committees, even after leaving post.

Four days later, on April 24, 2026, CCDH filed its motion to dismiss the federal civil rights lawsuit I am party to — Finn et al. v. Global Engagement Center, No. 3:25-cv-00543-WWB-MCR, pending in the Middle District of Florida.[^32] The motion’s central argument: that plaintiffs “do not allege that CCDH or Mr. Ahmed even communicated with the White House, the Surgeon General, or Meta.”

That claim is directly contradicted by a conference attendee list documenting Ahmed convening a White House Office of Science and Technology Policy advisor, State Department officials, congressional staffers, and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Communications at a private CCDH-organized event in Washington in the summer of 2024. It is contradicted by the certified administrative record in Ahmed v. Rubio, S.D.N.Y., in which the U.S. government characterized Ahmed as “a key collaborator with the Biden Administration’s effort to weaponize the government against U.S. citizens.” CCDH’s legal response did not contest this factually. It complained that Rogers said it on a podcast.

McSweeney testified before the Foreign Affairs Committee on April 28.[^33] The parliamentary drama playing out in Westminster was not separate from what was happening in a federal courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida. It was the same story, becoming visible at both ends simultaneously.

And before McSweeney’s testimony, on March 23, 2026, the United States government signed a document that proved the censorship happened.

The Missouri v. Biden Consent Decree — a ten-year permanent injunction signed by the Department of Justice — prohibits the Surgeon General, the CDC, and CISA from threatening social media platforms with regulatory consequences unless those platforms suppress constitutionally protected American speech.[^34] The government agreed, in a federal court, that it had been pressuring platforms to silence Americans. Not alleged. Not argued. Signed. For five years, anyone who said this was happening was called a conspiracy theorist. The conspiracy theory now has a court docket number.

The Consent Decree closed one door. It did not close the one the Florida lawsuit is asking American courts to address: the outsourcing of censorship to foreign NGOs that technically insulated the government from First Amendment liability. That is the question Finn v. GEC is in federal court to answer. Learn more about our federal civil rights lawsuit in Florida, and how you can support this historic effort here.

The Dominos, in Order

Let me now trace the sequence that has unfolded in real time.

Mandelson’s ambassadorship — championed by McSweeney over the objections of UK Security Vetting — became untenable as the Epstein files surfaced. He was dismissed as UK Ambassador to the United States in September 2025.[^35] The Metropolitan Police opened a criminal investigation into alleged misconduct in public office. Mandelson resigned from the Labour Party. He quit the House of Lords before the government could pass legislation to eject him.

McSweeney resigned as Starmer’s Chief of Staff on February 8, 2026, taking full responsibility for advising Starmer to appoint Mandelson — a man who had failed security vetting and whose connection to Epstein’s intelligence pipeline is now in the public record.[^36] There is a detail about this resignation that has received almost no American coverage: Scotland Yard is investigating the theft of McSweeney’s phone — a device that almost certainly contained messages about Mandelson’s appointment and vetting. McSweeney reported it stolen on October 20, 2025, claiming a balaclava-clad man on an e-bike snatched it near Westminster. His first call after the theft was not to police but to his Downing Street office, which then remotely wiped all data from the phone. CCTV footage that could have identified the thief has since been deleted under data protection rules. The messages Parliament had expected to receive are feared permanently lost.[^37]

Imran Ahmed — CCDH’s CEO, McSweeney’s co-founder from Room 216, the man who compared twelve named American citizens to organized criminals and child groomers under parliamentary privilege — faced U.S. visa revocation in December 2025. Secretary Rubio characterized him as having “led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to censor, demonetize, and suppress American viewpoints.” Ahmed sued. A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order. The litigation continues.[^38]

YouTube restored accounts it had removed under Disinformation Dozen-related pressure, effectively acknowledging that no platform standards had been violated and that the removals had been the product of external coercion.[^39]

Mark Zuckerberg publicly admitted Facebook was pressured by the government to censor content.[^40]

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — compared to child groomers by Ahmed under parliamentary privilege, branded a killer by the White House — is Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The Gates Foundation announced a formal external review of its Epstein ties, scoped narrowly to exclude the governance architecture documented in the federal record — the eight-year operational relationship in which Epstein edited donor-advised fund proposals, received confidential Foundation intelligence, directed institutional communications, and held signed indemnification agreements releasing his Virgin Islands entities from all liability.[^41] Bill Gates testified before the House Oversight Committee on June 10, 2026. The questions waiting for him under oath include why he confirmed, in writing, a financial agreement with Epstein on August 29, 2013 — twelve days after Epstein had assembled, in his own hand, a negotiating inventory that referenced an STD, drugs, and “alice continuing” — and why he thanked Epstein, with emphasis he said he could not express strongly enough, for advice to produce “minimal documents.”[^42]

Kathy Ruemmler — the former Obama White House Counsel whom Epstein recruited to broker a $25 million Rothschild DOJ settlement, who he claimed declined the Attorney General nomination to finish the assignment, and who continued meeting with Epstein and Ariane de Rothschild through March 2018 — departed Goldman Sachs as General Counsel in February 2026. The coverage focused on personal emails. The $25 million transaction at the center of the engagement received almost no mainstream reporting.[^43]

Starmer told Parliament: “Mandelson betrayed our country, our parliament, and my party.”[^44] He apologized to Epstein’s victims. His cabinet began to fracture. Wes Streeting quit. Josh Simons resigned his seat to allow Andy Burnham to return to Westminster. Lucy Powell organized an unprecedentedly swift NEC consultation that Starmer’s team did not anticipate.[^45] According to today’s Daily Mail reporting, sources close to the Prime Minister say he has accepted the political reality and intends to set out a timetable for his departure.

Morgan McSweeney, the man who built the censorship machine in Room 216, is reportedly still urging him to hold on.

The Litigation and What Comes Next

Five of the twelve Americans branded killers by the White House on the basis of CCDH’s fraudulent report are currently plaintiffs in Finn et al. v. Global Engagement Center, Middle District of Florida.[^46]

CCDH’s motion to dismiss, filed April 24, 2026, is a procedural challenge — not a factual one. The organization never argues the censorship didn’t happen. It cannot. The government admitted it happened in the Missouri v. Biden Consent Decree. What CCDH argues is that the plaintiffs cannot demonstrate its specific role in the coordination.

Discovery is where this case becomes genuinely consequential. Everything that has already been established in public documents is what CCDH allowed into public view. What exists in internal communications, full funding records, and direct correspondence with the Surgeon General’s office, the White House OSTP, and congressional offices is almost certainly more detailed.

The GRANITE Act — Guaranteeing Rights Against Novel International Tyranny and Extortion — passed the Wyoming House 46-12 in February 2026.[^47] Senator Eric Schmitt has publicly committed to introducing a federal version. The UK Free Speech Act 2026, drafted by Preston Byrne and co-authors, includes a provision explicitly prohibiting the state from funding or procuring organizations whose purpose is to suppress lawful expression — closing, on the British side, the identical outsourcing loophole Finn v. GEC is asking American courts to close on this side of the Atlantic.[^48]

Two legal systems. Two countries. One conclusion: the architecture of deniable censorship by proxy must be closed by name.

What This Does and Does Not Mean

The collapse of the Starmer government does not erase what was done.

The deplatforming stands. The financial damage to independent publishers stands. The American citizens suppressed by algorithmic systems fed with CCDH word lists stand. The chilling effect on health freedom discourse during a pandemic stands. The ex parte arrest application filed against me in a foreign court for constitutionally protected American speech stands on the record.

What the collapse does is something different: it removes the institutional cover under which these operations ran. For years, the CCDH-ISD-Mandelson-McSweeney network enjoyed the legitimacy of proximity to power. A British NGO could shape White House messaging because it was connected to British state power. That state power is now in crisis. The Prime Minister is resigning. His former Chief of Staff’s political patron is under criminal investigation. The architecture of deniability is dismantling in real time.

This matters for the litigation. It matters for the congressional investigations. It matters for the 14 state attorneys general who have been probing whether government officials partnered with foreign NGOs to pressure social media companies in violation of the First Amendment.[^49] The witnesses are now in the open. The documents are in the public record. The architecture is fully legible for those who care to see it.

A Note on the Record

I want to close with something that is harder to quantify but important to name.

For years, anyone who traced the connections I have documented was subject to a very precise social sanction. You were a conspiracy theorist. You were paranoid. You were peddling disinformation. The architecture was designed so that the act of identifying it made you sound exactly like the kind of person it had labeled you as.

The mechanism has broken down.

Not because the people who built it have changed their minds. Not because the institutions that amplified it have issued corrections. But because the documents exist. Because the emails are in the public record. Because the Epstein files are now three million pages of evidence that the machine I described was real, that the connections I traced were real, and that the suppression of the people who named those connections was not a public health measure but an enforcement operation protecting an architecture of private power that was never meant to become visible. I laid out the full evidentiary spine of this argument — the ISD report, the Project Molecule deck, the Rothschild–Ruemmler engagement, the Oxfam comparison, and the federal exhibit numbers anyone can audit — in “The Real Pandemic Profiteers: They Called Us Grifters. Then the Epstein Files Opened.”, published in February 2026. Today’s piece is the political collapse that record made inevitable.

The man whose protégé built the censorship machine that labeled twelve Americans killers is now under criminal investigation for transmitting classified government intelligence — including American regulatory strategy — to a convicted sex offender who was simultaneously designing offshore vaccine funds, parametric pandemic triggers, and biological surveillance networks that are today embedded in federal contracts.

The protégé who built the censorship machine is no longer Chief of Staff. His patron is no longer ambassador. His organization faces federal litigation and congressional investigation. The Prime Minister whose rise he engineered is preparing to resign.

The people who were cancelled are still standing.

The question now is what we build in the space the dominos have left behind.

A Final Note: How You Can Help

This investigation has been, and continues to be, costly — financially, professionally, and personally. Federal civil rights litigation against the United States government, foreign NGOs, and major tech platforms is not a project that funds itself. Neither is defending against the cross-border legal apparatus described in this piece. Investigative journalism that runs against the prevailing institutional consensus does not attract advertisers, foundation grants, or corporate sponsorships — for reasons this piece has documented at length.

What sustains this work is readers.

If anything here has informed, clarified, or strengthened your own thinking, there are three ways you can help carry it forward.

To support the federal civil rights lawsuit, contributions to the Finn v. GEC legal defense fund — covering six of the twelve plaintiffs — can be made at GiveSendGo.com/Deliberate-Dozen. Every dollar goes toward the costs of pursuing the case through discovery and trial — the phase in which the documentary record I have been describing becomes a matter of compelled production rather than voluntary disclosure. This is the phase the architecture was built to prevent. Getting there is the entire point. Get the latest update on the case here.

Finn Vs. Engagement Center

To support my personal legal defense, including the ongoing UK matter and the cross-border legal apparatus described in this piece, contributions can be made here. The federal lawsuit and the UK proceedings are related architecturally but legally separate, and they require separate defense funds. The work documented above is the reason both are necessary.

Defend Independent Journalism

To support the ongoing investigative work, you can subscribe to this Substack. Paid subscriptions are what allow me to keep doing the kind of primary-source research this piece is built on — reading the federal exhibits, cross-referencing the dates, tracing the institutional lineages, and publishing without the editorial constraints that produced five years of silence on this story from outlets that had every resource to break it and didn’t.

A free subscription also helps. It tells the algorithm this work has an audience. It puts the next piece in front of one more reader. It is, in its own modest way, an act of refusal — a small vote against the apparatus that decided, in 2021, that twelve named Americans should not be heard.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for being here. Thank you for refusing the official story long enough to find this one.

The dominos are still falling. There is more to come.

Editorial Note and Legal Disclaimer

This article is an opinion and analysis piece authored by Sayer Ji in his personal capacity as a journalist, investigator, and named plaintiff in Finn et al. v. Global Engagement Center, No. 3:25-cv-00543-WWB-MCR (M.D. Fla.). It reflects the author’s own views, conclusions, and interpretations of publicly available primary source documents, and does not represent the views of any co-plaintiff, counsel, organization, or affiliated entity.

On sourcing. Every factual claim in this piece is anchored to a primary source — federal exhibit records released by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, internal Labour Party documents reproduced in Paul Holden’s The Fraud (OR Books, 2025), parliamentary archives, court filings, official government statements, and previously published reporting. Exhibit numbers, page citations, and URLs are provided in the endnotes so that readers may verify each assertion independently rather than rely on the author’s characterization.

On interpretation. Where this article draws inferences from the documentary record, it identifies those inferences as such. Where the record is ambiguous, the article notes the ambiguity. Where the article describes a structural pattern, it does so on the basis of documents in the public record and the author’s protected opinion concerning their meaning. No statement in this article is intended to allege criminal conduct by any individual that has not been formally adjudicated; references to investigations, allegations, criminal inquiries, and civil litigation refer to the procedural status of those matters as of the date of publication.

On contested claims. Several individuals and organizations named in this piece have publicly disputed characterizations made of their conduct, motives, or relationships. Where applicable, this article notes those disputes. The author stands by the documentary record on which each factual assertion is based and welcomes any party named herein to identify any specific inaccuracy, which the author will review and, if substantiated, correct.

On First Amendment protections. This article is protected expression under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, including the protections afforded to opinion, fair comment on matters of public concern, reporting on official proceedings, and criticism of public figures and public officials acting in their public capacities. The author asserts those protections in full.

On legal advice. Nothing in this article constitutes legal advice. The author is not an attorney. Readers seeking legal counsel on any matter discussed herein should consult a licensed attorney in their jurisdiction.

On corrections. This article will be corrected if a material factual error is identified. Correction requests, with supporting documentation, may be directed to the author through the contact channels listed on his Substack.

Sayer Ji is the founder of GreenMedInfo.com and a plaintiff in Finn et al. v. Global Engagement Center, No. 3:25-cv-00543-WWB-MCR, Middle District of Florida. His investigative Epstein Files series is published at sayerji.substack.com. To support the federal civil rights lawsuit, contributions may be made at GiveSendGo.com/Deliberate-Dozen.

Endnotes

[^1]: Dan Hodges, “Keir Starmer has told friends he intends to stand down as Prime Minister and set out an orderly timetable for his departure,” Mail+, May 16, 2026. Reported via Hodges’s official account: twitter.com/DPJHodges/status/2055733998689665175. Hodges quotes a Cabinet source: “Keir understands the political reality. He realises the current chaos is unsustainable. He simply wants to be able to do it in a dignified way and in a manner of his own choosing. He will set out a timetable.”

[^2]: For McSweeney’s continued advocacy on Starmer’s behalf and the surrounding cabinet crisis, see “2026 United Kingdom government crisis,” Wikipedia, en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_United_Kingdom_government_crisis (last updated May 16, 2026); see also CNN live coverage, “UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces critical cabinet meeting amid calls to resign,” May 12, 2026, cnn.com/2026/05/12/world/live-news/uk-keir-starmer-labour; LabourList resignation tracker, labourlist.org/2026/05/labourlist-labour-mp-starmer-resignation-tracker/.

[^3]: Paul Holden, The Fraud: Keir Starmer, Morgan McSweeney, and the Crisis of British Democracy (New York: OR Books, 2025), pp. 82–84 (Brixton Endeavours Limited registration, October 2018, sole director Morgan McSweeney, shared address with Labour Together). Publisher’s page: orbooks.com/catalog/the-fraud/. For an independent review summarizing Holden’s documentary findings, see Chris Bambery, “The Fraud — book review,” Counterfire, November 14, 2025, counterfire.org/article/the-fraud-keir-starmer-morgan-mcsweeney-and-the-crisis-of-british-democracy-book-review/.

[^4]: Holden, The Fraud, pp. 67–68. Holden names the three Room 216 occupants besides McSweeney: junior staffers Hannah O’Rourke and Will Prescott, and Imran Ahmed (then operating as a factional spin doctor with prior service to Angela Eagle). For Ahmed’s earlier role with the Eagle leadership challenge, see also “Center for Countering Digital Hate,” InfluenceWatch, influencewatch.org/non-profit/center-for-countering-digital-hate/.

[^5]: Holden, The Fraud, p. 46. Holden documents £849,429 in undisclosed donations to Labour Together between June 21, 2017 and March 18, 2020 — covering the period from Corbyn’s 2017 electoral showing through Starmer’s leadership campaign. Holden’s position regarding whether the non-disclosure was deliberate is set out at p. 232 (”there is compelling evidence that this unlawful non-disclosure by McSweeney may have been deliberate”).

[^6]: Holden, The Fraud, p. 99 (Ahmed’s State Department conference address; conference opened by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu; “completely eviscerate the economic base of a website”; The Canary case study, “twenty-two staff to one member of staff within a few months of us targeting it”).

[^7]: Holden, The Fraud, pp. 82–84 (renaming of Brixton Endeavours to CCDH in September 2019, coinciding with publication of “Don’t Feed the Trolls” pamphlet; McSweeney remained sole director until April 2020). UK Companies House records: find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/11633127/officers.

[^8]: Center for Countering Digital Hate, “The Disinformation Dozen,” March 24, 2021, counterhate.com/research/the-disinformation-dozen/.

[^9]: For Facebook’s internal analysis finding the CCDH statistic exaggerated by a factor of at least 1,300, and a senior Facebook executive’s private characterization of the report as “a faulty narrative, without evidence,” see Monika Bickert (Vice President, Content Policy, Meta), “How We’re Taking Action Against Vaccine Misinformation Superspreaders,” Meta Newsroom, August 18, 2021, about.fb.com/news/2021/08/taking-action-against-vaccine-misinformation-superspreaders/. For deeper analysis of CCDH’s methodology, see also Tracy Beth Høeg and Vinay Prasad, “The ‘Disinformation Dozen’ Were Right,” Tablet Magazine, December 19, 2022, tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/disinformation-dozen-were-right.

[^10]: Remarks by President Biden, July 16, 2021. The Biden statement “they’re killing people” — directed at platforms that hosted Disinformation Dozen content — was carried widely. See the White House transcript at whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2021/07/16/remarks-by-president-biden-before-marine-one-departure-19/. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy explicitly cited the CCDH “Disinformation Dozen” in his July 15, 2021 Advisory on Health Misinformation: hhs.gov/sites/default/files/surgeon-general-misinformation-advisory.pdf.

[^11]: For Twitter Files testimony naming CCDH among external groups feeding suppression lists to Twitter’s data science team, see Matt Taibbi and Paul D. Thacker, “Twitter Censorship Reports,” Racket News, October 22, 2024, racket.news/p/the-ccdh-files. See also the House Judiciary Committee, Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Interim Report, March 8, 2023, judiciary.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/republicans-judiciary.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/twitter-files-thread-8.pdf.

[^12]: “CCDH Portfolio Planning Monthly Meeting Notes, January 8, 2024,” published in Paul D. Thacker, “The CCDH Files: Inside the Foreign-Funded NGO Operating in the U.S. Election,” Disinformation Chronicle, October 24, 2024, disinformationchronicle.substack.com/p/the-ccdh-files. The full memo is hosted on DocumentCloud.

[^13]: Holden, The Fraud, p. 31. Holden’s exact construction: “McSweeney is a long-time protégé of Peter Mandelson, the architect of New Labour who, in February 2017, publicly bragged that he was ‘working every day’ to bring down Corbyn’s elected leadership.” Mandelson quote on McSweeney, same page.

[^14]: McSweeney testimony to the UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee, April 28, 2026. Committee event page: committees.parliament.uk/event/27186/formal-meeting-oral-evidence-session/. For McSweeney’s testimony in full, see Mark Paul, “Keir Starmer’s former chief of staff Morgan McSweeney has denied telling officials that Peter Mandelson’s ‘checks should be cleared at all costs,’” Irish Times, April 28, 2026, irishtimes.com/world/uk/2026/04/28/keir-starmer-faces-day-of-peril-as-morgan-mcsweeney-gives-mandelson-evidence-to-mps/. See also Daniel Green, “Morgan McSweeney: Mandelson appointment ‘serious error of judgement,’” LabourList, April 28, 2026, labourlist.org/2026/04/morgan-mcsweeney-peter-mandelson-appointment-foreign-affairs-select-committee/.

[^15]: For McSweeney’s role in pushing through Mandelson’s appointment over Security Vetting objections, see Guido Fawkes, “LIVE: Morgan McSweeney Faces Foreign Affairs Committee,” April 28, 2026, order-order.com/2026/04/28/live-morgan-mcsweeney-faces-foreign-affairs-committee-over-mandelson-appointment/. See also Pippa Crerar, “Foreign Office vetting recommendation against Mandelson was overruled within 48 hours,” The Guardian, October 2025.

[^16]: Hansard, House of Commons debate, September 2025, in which Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed Parliament on the Mandelson dismissal. Full transcript at hansard.parliament.uk/.

[^17]: Letter from Ian Collard, Director of Security, to UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee, April 27, 2026. Referenced in committee proceedings the following day. See Foreign Affairs Committee correspondence index: committees.parliament.uk/committee/78/foreign-affairs-committee/publications/correspondence/. Quoted phrasing (”overall a borderline case,” “robust risk management,” “rapid outcome”) reported across April 28, 2026 coverage of the Foreign Affairs Committee hearings.

[^18]: U.S. Department of Justice, Epstein Files Transparency Act release, January 31, 2026. Hosted at justice.gov/epstein. Over three million pages of records.

[^19]: Email correspondence, Peter Mandelson to Jeffrey Epstein, December 2009. Document released in DOJ Epstein Files Transparency Act, January 2026. For analysis, see Dan Neidle, “The Mandelson-Epstein Tax Files,” Tax Policy Associates, February 2026, taxpolicy.org.uk/.

[^20]: Federal Exhibit EFTA_R1_01496514 (classified Volcker Rule meeting readout, forwarded by Mandelson to Epstein on March 31, 2010). DOJ Epstein Files, January 2026 release. See also Sayer Ji, “The Mandelson Switchboard,” Substack, sayerji.substack.com.

[^21]: Dan Neidle, on Channel 4 News and Tax Policy Associates, statement in February 2026: “Epstein was obtaining intelligence on the US Government’s position from Peter Mandelson.” See taxpolicy.org.uk/ and Channel 4 News coverage at channel4.com/news/.

[^22]: Susan Kokinda, “Peter Mandelson: The Inside Man,” Promethean Action, prometheanaction.com.

[^23]: JPMorgan internal email thread, February 2011. EFTA01200000 series. DOJ Epstein Files, January 2026 release.

[^24]: Project Molecule, Version 13, dated August 31, 2011. Federal Exhibits EFTA01301114–28. DOJ Epstein Files, January 2026 release. Analyzed in Sayer Ji, “Project Molecule: The 14-Page Blueprint for Privatized Global Health Governance,” Substack, sayerji.substack.com.

[^25]: iMessage thread, January 2017. Federal Exhibits EFTA01617419–27. DOJ Epstein Files, January 2026 release.

[^26]: bgC3 workplan, February 2017. Federal Exhibit EFTA02658424 (confidentiality footer addressed to “JEE”; “Strain pandemic simulation exercise” deliverable; Geoff Ling “(DARPA)” identified as named partner). DOJ Epstein Files, January 2026 release.

[^27]: Sayer Ji, “Four Years of Lawfare and Black Ops: The Silence Ends Here,” May 5, 2025, sayerji.substack.com.

[^28]: Sayer Ji, “A Statement on Due Process, U.S.–UK Cross-Border Speech, and a Foreign Arrest Application Made Without Notice,” December 29, 2025, sayerji.substack.com.

[^29]: Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, “Announcement of a Visa Restriction Policy Targeting Foreign Nationals Who Censor Americans,” U.S. Department of State, May 28, 2025, state.gov/announcement-of-a-visa-restriction-policy-targeting-foreign-nationals-who-censor-americans/.

[^30]: Executive Order 14149, “Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship,” signed January 20, 2025. Full text via Federal Register: federalregister.gov/documents/2025/01/28/2025-01902/restoring-freedom-of-speech-and-ending-federal-censorship. See also American Presidency Project: presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14149-restoring-freedom-speech-and-ending-federal-censorship.

[^31]: UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee, “Work of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office — Oral evidence,” scheduled April 28, 2026, committees.parliament.uk/event/27186/formal-meeting-oral-evidence-session/. Sir Philip Barton (former Permanent Under-Secretary at the FCDO) testified at 9:00 AM; Morgan McSweeney at 11:00 AM.

[^32]: CCDH Motion to Dismiss (Document 194), filed April 24, 2026, in Finn et al. v. Global Engagement Center, No. 3:25-cv-00543-WWB-MCR (M.D. Fla.). Docket: courtlistener.com/docket/70274698/finn-v-global-engagement-center/. Case summary at the Civil Rights Litigation Clearinghouse: clearinghouse.net/case/46753/.

[^33]: UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee oral evidence session, April 28, 2026. Committee page: committees.parliament.uk/committee/78/foreign-affairs-committee/.

[^34]: Missouri v. Biden Consent Decree, No. 3:22-cv-01213, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, signed by Judge Terry A. Doughty on March 23, 2026; filed and announced March 24, 2026. For authoritative summary, see John R. Vile, “Missouri v. Biden, Consent Decree (2026),” The First Amendment Encyclopedia, Middle Tennessee State University, March 27, 2026, firstamendment.mtsu.edu/article/missouri-v-biden-consent-decree-2026/. Plaintiffs’ counsel announcement: New Civil Liberties Alliance, “NCLA Reaches Historic Settlement,” March 24, 2026, nclalegal.org/press_release/ncla-reaches-historic-settlement-strikes-major-blow-against-governments-social-media-censorship/.

[^35]: For Mandelson’s dismissal as UK Ambassador in September 2025, see Pippa Crerar and Patrick Wintour, “Peter Mandelson sacked as US ambassador over Epstein ties,” The Guardian, September 11, 2025, theguardian.com/. For the Metropolitan Police investigation, see “Peter Mandelson: Metropolitan Police opens misconduct in public office investigation,” BBC News, bbc.co.uk/news.

[^36]: For McSweeney’s resignation on February 8, 2026, see Brenda Baletti, “Key Architect of ‘Disinformation Dozen’ List Resigns After ‘Epstein Files’ Reveal Tangled Web of Censorship,” The Defender, February 13, 2026, childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/morgan-mcsweeney-ccdh-disinformation-dozen-resigns-epstein-files-censorship/.

[^37]: For the McSweeney phone theft investigation and subsequent remote wipe, see UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee correspondence index, committees.parliament.uk/committee/78/foreign-affairs-committee/publications/correspondence/, and Pippa Crerar, The Guardian, on the unresolved status of the device, April 2026.

[^38]: Marco Rubio statement on Imran Ahmed visa revocation, December 2025; Ahmed v. Rubio, S.D.N.Y. For coverage, see Adam Andrzejewski and Open the Books, openthebooks.com, and Sayer Ji, “On Imran Ahmed’s Visa Revocation,” Substack, December 2025, sayerji.substack.com.

[^39]: For YouTube’s restoration of accounts removed under Disinformation Dozen-related pressure, see Brian Fung, “YouTube reinstates banned accounts in policy reversal,” September 2025. See also Sayer Ji’s account of his channel reinstatement at sayerji.substack.com.

[^40]: Letter from Mark Zuckerberg to Chairman Jim Jordan, U.S. House Judiciary Committee, August 26, 2024, judiciary.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/republicans-judiciary.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/Zuckerberg%20Letter.pdf. Zuckerberg states: “Senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree.”

[^41]: For the Gates Foundation’s announced external review of its Epstein ties and the underlying federal record of the eight-year operational relationship, see DOJ Epstein Files, January 2026 release, and Sayer Ji’s investigative series at sayerji.substack.com.

[^42]: Federal Exhibit EFTA01106142 (Gates–Epstein legal agreement, August 8, 2013) and related correspondence, including the Epstein negotiating inventory referencing “alice continuing.” DOJ Epstein Files, January 2026 release. For analysis, see Sayer Ji, “The Gates–Epstein Legal Agreement: What EFTA01106142 Documents,” Substack, sayerji.substack.com.

[^43]: For Kathy Ruemmler’s recruitment by Epstein to broker the $25 million Rothschild–DOJ settlement, see federal Epstein file emails including Epstein’s claim that Ruemmler declined the Attorney General nomination “to finish the assignment.” DOJ Epstein Files, January 2026 release. For her February 2026 departure from Goldman Sachs as General Counsel, see Pippa Crerar and Jane Pelly, The Guardian, February 2026, and Sayer Ji, “The Ruemmler Chapter,” Substack, sayerji.substack.com.

[^44]: Hansard, House of Commons debate, September 2025; Keir Starmer’s statement that “Mandelson betrayed our country, our parliament, and my party.” hansard.parliament.uk/.

[^45]: For the cabinet fractures in May 2026, including Wes Streeting’s resignation and Josh Simons’s resignation to allow Andy Burnham to return to Westminster, see CNN live coverage, “UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces critical cabinet meeting amid calls to resign,” May 12, 2026, cnn.com/2026/05/12/world/live-news/uk-keir-starmer-labour, and “2026 United Kingdom government crisis,” Wikipedia, en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_United_Kingdom_government_crisis.

[^46]: Finn et al. v. Global Engagement Center, No. 3:25-cv-00543-WWB-MCR (M.D. Fla.). Plaintiffs: Erin Elizabeth Finn, Rizza Islam, Sayer Ji, Christiane Northrup, Ben Tapper, Sherri Tenpenny. Docket: courtlistener.com/docket/70274698/finn-v-global-engagement-center/. Case summary at the Civil Rights Litigation Clearinghouse: clearinghouse.net/case/46753/. Second Amended Complaint (October 10, 2025), ECF No. 83: clearinghouse.net/doc/164001.

[^47]: GRANITE Act, Wyoming HB 0146, passed the Wyoming House 46–12 in February 2026. Wyoming Legislature: wyoleg.gov/Legislation/2026.

[^48]: UK Free Speech Act 2026 (proposed). For Preston Byrne’s drafting commentary, see prestonbyrne.com.

[^49]: For multistate AG investigations into government partnerships with foreign NGOs, see the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and joint investigations under the Missouri v. Biden precedent: ago.mo.gov. See also FEC complaint, Dhillon Law Group, October 21, 2024, dhillonlaw.com.