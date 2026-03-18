Share the X thread dedicated to this post here.

“CIA accused of ‘poisoning the sky’ with toxins as files expose secret weather control agenda”

The Daily Mail: declassified 1965 documents reveal federal funding for weather modification was set to quadruple by 1967 — the same year the U.S. began seeding clouds over the Ho Chi Minh Trail. President Johnson’s personal letter praising the program is part of the same 18-page report now making global headlines.

Today, one of the most-read news outlets on earth put on its front page what independent researchers, concerned citizens, and this publication have been documenting for over a decade: the United States government ran covert atmospheric modification programs, used toxic compounds including lead iodide as a weapon of war, and had the personal blessing of a sitting president to do it.

The CIA files are not new. They were quietly declassified in 2003. What is new is that the mainstream media can no longer afford to pretend they do not exist.

But before I explain why today matters, I need to take you back to a document far fewer people know about — one that reveals exactly why this information was suppressed for so long, and exactly who was doing the suppressing.

The WikiLeaks file: how they tried to bury it

In May 2016, DNC Communications Director Christina Freundlich circulated an internal strategy memo with a subject line that says everything: “draft — conspiracy theory release.”

The goal was cynically straightforward. Compile a list of the most embarrassing fringe beliefs imaginable, attach them to Donald Trump, and let ridicule do the political work. The list they assembled included the moon landing hoax, flat earth, the claim that the Beatles never existed, and a theory that Britney Spears was a covert Bush White House operative.

And buried in that list — hyperlinked, deliberate, indexed alongside jokes — was my 2015 GreenMedInfo article: Why the “Chemtrail Conspiracy” Is Real.

WikiLeaks / DNC Email Archive · May 3, 2016 · FreundlichC@dnc.org

RE: draft — conspiracy theory release

“Chemtrails, which claims that trails left in the sky by high-flying aircraft are chemical or biological agents deliberately sprayed for sinister purposes” — listed with a live link to GreenMedInfo.com, alongside the flat earth society, moon landing deniers, and the claim that Britney Spears worked for the Bush White House.

Notice what they did not do. They did not attempt to refute the science. They did not commission a counter-study. They did not engage with the declassified military programs, the patent filings, the peer-reviewed coal fly ash analysis, or any of the documented historical record cited in the article.

They linked it to a list of jokes.

That is always the tell. When power cannot answer evidence, it answers with shame. The goal was not rebuttal — it was contamination. Associate the research with embarrassment, and no one will read it seriously.

That strategy is now in ruins.

What the CIA files actually show — and why it matters today

The 18-page CIA report making global headlines today has been in the public record since 2003. What it reveals is not speculation. It is the operational history of the United States government’s own atmospheric modification programs, in their own words.

“He who controls the weather will control the world.” — Lyndon B. Johnson, commencement address, Southwest Texas State University, May 1962

Johnson said this eighteen months before becoming the 36th president. He then oversaw Project Stormfury, which seeded hurricanes with silver iodide, and Project Popeye — the covert operation that used cloud-seeding aircraft to extend Vietnam’s monsoon season over the Ho Chi Minh Trail, triggering floods and landslides as a tactical weapon. His personal letter praising the CIA’s weather modification work, including its manipulation of what is believed to be Hurricane Betsy, is part of the same declassified report.

The Daily Mail reports today that federal funding for these programs was set to increase fourfold by 1967. The toxic compound used in Vietnam — lead iodide — causes neurological damage, kidney failure, and developmental harm in children. There is, according to health authorities, no safe level of exposure.

This is not fringe research. This is not a conspiracy theory. This is the declassified historical record of the United States government, now on the front page of the Daily Mail.

The question was never whether governments pursued atmospheric modification. The question was always whether they ever stopped.

The sky remembers: what prophecy saw before science confirmed it

The documents confirm what science has been painstakingly assembling for decades. But long before the patents, the peer-reviewed studies, and the declassified memos, other traditions were already pointing upward and asking the same question — in a different language.

Consider this, from Hopi prophecy, referenced in the 1982 film Koyaanisqatsi:

“Near the day of Purification, there will be cobwebs spun back and forth in the sky.”

Those who carried this tradition were not describing contrails or aerosol dispersal programs. They were describing a rupture — a moment when the sky itself would bear witness to humanity’s severance from the natural order. A time of technological overreach so profound it would be written across the heavens in plain sight, for anyone willing to look up.

That time is now.

Many Indigenous traditions — Hopi, Cree, Lakota, Andean — speak of this period not only as a warning, but as a threshold. A generation would arise, sometimes called the Rainbow Warriors, drawn from all nations and walks of life, defined not by ideology but by their willingness to see through illusion, honor nature over convenience, and speak when silence becomes complicity. Their tools would not be weapons. They would be truth, vision, and what these traditions call sacred action.

What is unfolding in state legislatures across America, in the testimony of scientists and pilots breaking long-held silences, in the 100,000 emails sent to the Florida Legislature in three months — this is not merely politics. Through the lens of prophecy, it is something older: the return of a current that was never meant to be interrupted.

The cobwebs are visible. So are the people pulling them down.

A quarter century long arc

2001 Congressman Dennis Kucinich introduces the Space Preservation Act (H.R. 2977) — the first time the word "chemtrails" appears explicitly in a U.S. government document. The bill seeks to ban exotic weapons systems including directed energy, psychotronic devices, and atmospheric modification. The chemtrails provision is quietly removed in subsequent revisions. Kucinich is dismissed as fringe. Twenty-five years later, his warning reads as a legislative blueprint.

2015

GreenMedInfo publishes “Why the ‘Chemtrail Conspiracy’ Is Real” — citing declassified programs, patent filings, and peer-reviewed analysis of coal fly ash as the likely source material for atmospheric aerosol programs. Dismissed as fringe.

2016

The WikiLeaks DNC email release reveals the GreenMedInfo article was explicitly targeted by political operatives and placed on a “conspiracy theory” list designed for political weaponization. No scientific rebuttal was offered — only mockery by association.

2024

Hurricanes Helene and Milton force geoengineering into mass public debate. GreenMedInfo publishes “Are We in a Covert Weather War?” — the question is now being asked by millions.

Mar 2025

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. publicly endorses state-level geoengineering bans from the federal podium: “24 states move to ban geoengineering our climate... HHS will do its part.” For the first time, an executive branch official stands with the movement

Apr 2025 Florida passes SB 56/HB 477 — the first felony ban on geoengineering in U.S. history. The vote is 82 to 28. Unauthorized weather modification now carries up to five years in prison and $100,000 in fines. What was once a "conspiracy theory" is now a criminal offense in the state where the CIA first tested its hurricane modification program sixty years earlier.

Mar 17, 2026

The Daily Mail runs the CIA weather modification files as front-page news. The same documents independent researchers cited for a decade are now mainstream headlines. The decade-long suppression strategy has collapsed.

The movement that broke the wall

None of this shifted on its own. The mainstream arrived here because millions of ordinary people refused to be gaslit — by a government whose credibility had already collapsed through COVID, by a media apparatus that called anyone asking questions a danger to public health, and by political operatives who turned legitimate scientific inquiry into opposition research.

Over 30 U.S. states have now introduced legislation to ban atmospheric geoengineering. The Global Wellness Forum, Stand for Health Freedom, Children’s Health Defense, Replenish Earth, and coalition partners representing tens of millions of Americans built this moment through years of documentation, advocacy, and the refusal to be shamed into silence.

One of them already has. On April 30, 2025, Florida became the first state in the nation to criminalize geoengineering outright — passing SB 56/HB 477 by a decisive 82 to 28 vote. Under Florida law, unauthorized weather modification is now a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $100,000 in fines. The Global Wellness Forum and Stand for Health Freedom drove that victory through expert testimony, public education, and nearly 100,000 citizen emails to the Legislature in three months. The Sunshine State didn't just pass a resolution. It drew a bright line in the sky — and put teeth behind it.

RFK Jr.’s endorsement from the HHS podium was a watershed. Today’s Daily Mail front page is another. But I want to be direct about what vindication actually means.

Every year this was suppressed, people were breathing whatever was being aerosolized above their families, their farms, their watersheds. The mockery had consequences — measured not in political points but in aluminum accumulation, in disrupted precipitation, in the slow dimming of skies that belong to all of us. The DNC memo that linked this research to flat-earthers was not merely cynical politics. It was an active contribution to that suppression at a moment when the inquiry mattered most.

The operatives who drafted it should be asked — today, plainly — whether they still stand by that decision.

The mockery was never about truth. It was about time. They needed to buy enough of it to keep the program running. They have run out of it.

What comes next

The legislative momentum is real. The executive branch attention is real. The mainstream media coverage — however belated, however careful to still use the word “allegedly” — is real.

What is also real is the need for rigor within the movement itself. Researcher Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com — who has spent years mapping the intersection of military weather modification, aviation pollution, and public disinformation — makes a point worth heeding: the verifiable, measurable harm of unregulated aviation-induced cloud cover affecting solar radiation and precipitation patterns deserves as much activist energy as the covert programs. "If I can prove that 40 million flights a year are creating clouds that block sunlight," Lee has said, "then that's where I'm going to focus my energy." The needle and the haystack are both real. The movement is strongest when it pursues both with evidence and without fear.

What is needed now is the institutional architecture to match this moment: a full federal audit and public disclosure of all atmospheric modification programs, past and present; a prohibition on geoengineering conducted without informed public consent and independent environmental review; and recognition of the right to breathe clean air as a foundational health freedom — as non-negotiable as the right to clean water.

The Global Wellness Forum, Stand for Health Freedom, MAHA Action, and our coalition partners are pushing for exactly this. If you have not yet contacted your state representative about pending geoengineering legislation, the window is open. Use it.

They called it conspiracy. A WikiLeaks memo made it opposition research. A generation of researchers, whistleblowers, and ordinary citizens refused to accept the shame they were handed — and made it history.

Now we make it law.