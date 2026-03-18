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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
17h

Please track down a new film by an amazing Los Angeles woman. It is titled Look Up. It is as informative as The Dimming. You need this film! I hope she's okay.

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currer
12hEdited

In the UK I have witnessed cloud seeding being done by light aircraft over my home. It has rained continually all autumn and winter 2026, the plan is to bankrupt our farmers and control the food supply.

There is no climate change, this is another term for the use of unconventional weapons (weather manipulation) against the population under "legal" cover

They are blocking sunlight and causing excessive rain in the UK. They want to bankrupt the farmers and steal the land - food shortages will be used to control the population.

I have seen a plane spraying the atmosphere above my home to block sunlight.

I wrote the following to my MP.

I have twice witnessed cloud seeding operations carried out by small plane over my home in XXXX. This occurred in 2023.

We already were experiencing unusually cloudy and wet weather that summer.

The chemtrails transformed a bright sunny morning into an overcast cold day.

The plane sprayed particulate matter in a grid pattern in a small square patch (only about a tenth of the sky area) almost directly above my home in the centre of the visible sky on a bright warm and sunny morning.

This patch of trails did not dissipate but coalesced to form a blanket of strange cold grey cloud, which then spread further outward to the horizons east and west.

This grey artificial "cloud" covered the entire visible sky and lasted for the remainder of the day. The temperature dropped considerably as the sun's heat was being reflected back by the aerosol and whatever was in the particulates.

I would not have believed this was possible and being done if I had not witnessed it and the effect it had. I am sure that these weather modification practices are the reason for the unusually cold and wet weather for the past couple of years.

I have heard that the planes have been taking off from small airports such as Southampton to spray over the south coast.

I have a contact in Cornwall, who has told me that these cloudseeding planes are flying in circular paths off the Cornwall coast, and the chemtrails then drift to blanket the entire UK via the dominant south westerly wind patterns.

These planes usually turn their transponders off, but the ones that cannot, can be tracked and followed via internet apps, and their unusual behaviour spotted. They fly at night to do their spraying secretly, not in the daytime.

Please do what you can to investigate this and prevent it from continuing. Please can you find out whether these operations are legal and being done with the permission of the UK government.

The environmental and human health effects could be disastrous.

It is widely known among many people in XXXX that weather modification is occurring, so there is no likelihood that this can be kept secret. It is also widely publicised via the internet and in the press that this is being done in the US, and people there are angry about it.

It seems to me that the assumption that people would assume this is due to "climate change" underestimates people's common sense. People know that they are being lied to and this is a risky strategy for our government to involve itself in.

I am asking you as my MP to find out what chemicals are being used, as these will be in the air we (and other animals) breath, the water we drink, and the soil that grows our crops. If aluminium salts are used these will be toxic to all life.

There appear to have been few safety studies made before carrying out this lunatic scheme. From the impact on the weather the planes must be unloading tons of this stuff into the atmosphere. I am deeply concerned by the admission from the Met Office that weather modification is being carried out in the UK using "solar radiation management".

Rumour has it that several chemicals are being found in soil and water, aluminium, barium, strontium, silver iodide and yet no-one has information on the safety of this stuff.

My sense is that the motive is nothing to do with "climate change" but is to bankrupt our farmers using "climate change" as an excuse. The powerful international conglomerates behind this will seize our land, and then control the food supply. This is criminal activity. There are already food shortages being predicted. The winter and spring plantings have been affected as the soil is too wet and cold for crops to succeed.

There are other more probable theories as to why "climate change" is being so heavily promoted and propagandised now, and the most likely one is hegemonic control by US and western powers over the global energy economy via carbon trading systems using "global warming" as a justification.

This is a geopolitical aim to substitute for the loss of petrodollar control.

Gullible responses to the geopolitical goals of powerful global financial interests will be naïve and disastrous in an MP. Heavily publicised reasons are given out to the propagandised public, so that the true motive can be concealed.

Please see the scientific response and links. I look forward to hearing from you on the safety of this illegal operation.

I have previously written to XXXX MP about this, but got back a very unsatisfactory response and no answer as to the chemicals being used or their safety.

I enclose some links to show that this technology is real and used in many parts of the world.

Yours sincerely,

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